It's mainly from Utd fans who've watched him come through the youth ranks, I post on another non-football forum and Utd fans there have been raving about him for the past few years, comparing him to Van Persie because of the way he cuts in from the right and has pinpoint accuracy with his left foot.



It'd be like someone coming through for us who was a clinical, left-footed striker getting the Fowler comparisons.



But we've been there too, so many times, with quite a few players.Adam Morgan, Pacheco, Suso and many others that were followed through the academy ranks.Greenwood has taken his chances when given them so far, a bit like Rashford did and Welbeck before him but there's no guarantee of it continuing.Maybe he'll propel them into the CL qualifying positions, or continue to do well in the EL against nothing opposition but he needs to sustain it, consistently, for the next 2 or 3 seasons before others will take him seriously as a match winning, dofference making striker.Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk