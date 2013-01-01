« previous next »
Greenwood is Giggs to Rashford's Lee Sharpe.
I've heard a few of them compare Greenwood to Van Persie.

 He's had a handful of games, had a couple of step over and scored a couple of goals and he's Van Persie? Like, how? Why? What? Where? When did this happen? Bruno is already the best player to have laced up a boot. It's fucking mental. Can't wait for the inevitable come down when they hit a slight dip in form again, and Ole hasn't a fucking clue what to be doing about it as per usual.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 05:19:59 PM
Didn't Ferguson himself claim Jones would go on to be United's greatest player of all time or some shit?  :lmao


Did indeed. Those were actual real words spoken.

Then again, Ferguson said Henderson would never go on to be a top player because he has an awkward gait for a footballer.
It's mainly from Utd fans who've watched him come through the youth ranks, I post on another non-football forum and Utd fans there have been raving about him for the past few years, comparing him to Van Persie because of the way he cuts in from the right and has pinpoint accuracy with his left foot.

It'd be like someone coming through for us who was a clinical, left-footed striker getting the Fowler comparisons.
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 06:44:48 PM
Did indeed. Those were actual real words spoken.

Then again, Ferguson said Henderson would never go on to be a top player because he has an awkward gait for a footballer.

Im not sure if thats true.

They chose not to sign him because they felt he was at increased risk of injury, Im not sure he ever said he would never go on to become a top player

He said "We thought his gait might cause him problems later in his career.". Thats all.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:47:32 PM
Im not sure if thats true.

They chose not to sign him because they felt he was at increased risk of injury, Im not sure he ever said he would never go on to become a top player

He said "We thought his gait might cause him problems later in his career.". Thats all.

He did name check Duncan Edwards in relation to Phil Jones though. :D
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:47:32 PM
Im not sure if thats true.

They chose not to sign him because they felt he was at increased risk of injury, Im not sure he ever said he would never go on to become a top player

He said "We thought his gait might cause him problems later in his career.". Thats all.

It's his back that we need to be worried about.  May pack in due to all the lifting he has to do...
Can we go back to taking the piss out of the c*nts instead of blowing them?
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 06:46:26 PM
It's mainly from Utd fans who've watched him come through the youth ranks, I post on another non-football forum and Utd fans there have been raving about him for the past few years, comparing him to Van Persie because of the way he cuts in from the right and has pinpoint accuracy with his left foot.

It'd be like someone coming through for us who was a clinical, left-footed striker getting the Fowler comparisons.
But we've been there too, so many times, with quite a few players.

Adam Morgan, Pacheco, Suso and many others that were followed through the academy ranks.

Greenwood has taken his chances when given them so far, a bit like Rashford did and Welbeck before him but there's no guarantee of it continuing.

Maybe he'll propel them into the CL qualifying positions, or continue to do well in the EL against nothing opposition but he needs to sustain it, consistently, for the next 2 or 3 seasons before others will take him seriously as a match winning, dofference making striker.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:17:48 PM
As hilarious as these were, nothing will ever beat the Phil Jones is like Beckenbauer shouts that were doing the rounds.  I think even the Guardian were on that hype train.  Priceless.

Tbf Beckenbauer during his entire career never made a single tackle with his head...
