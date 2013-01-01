They're so much like us in the 90s it's incredible. The way their expectations have fallen away in recent years is a sight to behold. In the "Moyes season" they had 57 points from 34 games, now...58 from 34 games. By my calculations they should be challenging for the title in about 250 years time.



But look at all this fantastic English talent they have! The greatest ever seen! Any mancs reading this take a seat, let me tell you the story of a young Robbie Fowler, a young Michael Owen, a young Steve McManaman and a young Steven Gerrard, proper English talents head and shoulders above anything you have at your club right now. Actually, you probably already know the story and how it ends, one or two league challenges, no league medals. Yes, yes, 'it's different for you', we know, we know.



Keep doing what you're doing mancs.