Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 254676 times)

Gaz75

  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4600 on: Today at 01:01:42 AM
they are so much better than they were, they have gone from their perch in sixth to fifth  ;D


Something Worse

  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4601 on: Today at 01:13:47 AM
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:01:42 AM
they are so much better than they were, they have gone from their perch in sixth to fifth  ;D

I actually think they'll finish third.

But don't worry they'll be back home in sixth next season.


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4602 on: Today at 01:18:21 AM
I predict no penalty to be awarded to Man utd v Palace. To much heat at the moment.

But when they play Chelsea in the Cup, they will get one for sure.



Gaz75

  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4603 on: Today at 01:26:31 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 01:13:47 AM
I actually think they'll finish third.

But don't worry they'll be back home in sixth next season.
hope you're right on the second one and wrong on the first 😁


Red_Rich

  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4604 on: Today at 01:58:24 AM
Heard plenty of folk saying that they're the ones who've benefitted the most from lockdown, the 5 subs rule, deeper squad etc

It's definitely had a part in it.  So it's a bit premature to start calling them 'back'.

They've improved, yes, but they should wait for conditions to get back to normal before everyone starts making claims of title challenges and the like.



Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4605 on: Today at 04:14:23 AM

@GraceOnFootball
Because I'm a stats nerd and thus hate football and want to ruin it for everyone else, I put Mason Greenwood's xG values into Danny Page's simulator to see the probability of scoring 15 goals (don't have the League Cup xG).

Probability of scoring 15 from those shots is 0.01%.


Wingman

  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4606 on: Today at 07:36:07 AM
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:58:24 AM
Heard plenty of folk saying that they're the ones who've benefitted the most from lockdown, the 5 subs rule, deeper squad etc

It's definitely had a part in it.  So it's a bit premature to start calling them 'back'.

They've improved, yes, but they should wait for conditions to get back to normal before everyone starts making claims of title challenges and the like.

I dont agree with them benefiting moreso than most and the conditions are the same for everyone - theyre just on a good run of form, against weaker teams. Theyve been on these runs before, proclaiming all to be well in the world, Ole to be coming good and them to be champions next year. We know how these things go - theyll be 8th at Xmas, pockets of green and gold sprinting up around that decrepit stadium, and Ole out plastered all over the internet. Its great to watch their boom/bust cycle that they laughed so long and and hard at us for.

... and .... if they are back, then bring it on!



Dave D

  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4607 on: Today at 08:38:04 AM
They're so much like us in the 90s it's incredible. The way their expectations have fallen away in recent years is a sight to behold. In the "Moyes season" they had 57 points from 34 games, now...58 from 34 games. By my calculations they should be challenging for the title in about 250 years time.

But look at all this fantastic English talent they have! The greatest ever seen! Any mancs reading this take a seat, let me tell you the story of a young Robbie Fowler, a young Michael Owen, a young Steve McManaman and a young Steven Gerrard, proper English talents head and shoulders above anything you have at your club right now. Actually, you probably already know the story and how it ends, one or two league challenges, no league medals. Yes, yes, 'it's different for you', we know, we know.

Keep doing what you're doing mancs.


Kekule

  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4608 on: Today at 09:02:02 AM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:14:23 AM
@GraceOnFootball
Because I'm a stats nerd and thus hate football and want to ruin it for everyone else, I put Mason Greenwood's xG values into Danny Page's simulator to see the probability of scoring 15 goals (don't have the League Cup xG).

Probability of scoring 15 from those shots is 0.01%.

Well that totally proves that Greenwood is probably the greatest striker in the history of the game and not that this bloke, that no-ones ever heard of, has created a crap simulator.  It must be true then.



BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4609 on: Today at 09:09:24 AM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:02:02 AM
Well that totally proves that Greenwood is probably the greatest striker in the history of the game and not that this bloke, that no-ones ever heard of, has created a crap simulator.  It must be true then.



I think their point is hes on a freakish run where everything he hits goes in and that cant be sustained. Thats how Im reading it anyway. Unless its his turn on penalties in the next game of course.


Mister men

  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4610 on: Today at 09:26:28 AM
#theyareback



Again...


Kekule

  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4611 on: Today at 09:32:11 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:09:24 AM
I think their point is hes on a freakish run where everything he hits goes in and that cant be sustained. Thats how Im reading it anyway. Unless its his turn on penalties in the next game of course.

Ah yes.  Its early and I missed the bit about him wanting to ruin things for people.

In that case its a brilliant simulator.  ;D


Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4612 on: Today at 09:46:28 AM
Remember when Spurs finished fourth, but lost their CL slot because a team below them won it?

So ironic now that a team could  finish fifth but get CL footie because a team above them has been banned.









elbow

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4613 on: Today at 10:22:50 AM
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 08:38:04 AM
The way their expectations have fallen away in recent years is a sight to behold. In the "Moyes season" they had 57 points from 34 games, now...58 from 34 games.

Keep doing what you're doing mancs.

So this run of theirs has only got them 1 point above Wee Daveys total at the same point?

Fuck me!

 ;D



rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4614 on: Today at 10:26:11 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:09:24 AM
I think their point is hes on a freakish run where everything he hits goes in and that cant be sustained. Thats how Im reading it anyway. Unless its his turn on penalties in the next game of course.

As I've previously said, put a decent keeper in the Bournemouth goal and neither one goes in. He's being helped right now by poor keepers letting some very saveable shots go through them.


WillG.LFC

  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4615 on: Today at 10:54:34 AM
Liverpool are one of the weakest teams to win the league and we only won due to the poor quality of competition. United win a few games and there front 4 are world class though  ;D


Tepid T₂O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4616 on: Today at 11:24:35 AM
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 10:54:34 AM
Liverpool are one of the weakest teams to win the league and we only won due to the poor quality of competition. United win a few games and there front 4 are world class though  ;D
And the midfield and the defence and the goal keeper..

Only luke shaw is seen as weaker...

Brilliant





ChaChaMooMoo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4617 on: Today at 11:35:37 AM
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 10:54:34 AM
Liverpool are one of the weakest teams to win the league and we only won due to the poor quality of competition. United win a few games and there front 4 are world class though  ;D

I would rather have that in 9 out of 8 seasons to be fair.

Makes both of us happy. They are happy that their evaluation of us and the league is probably "spot on". And we will win the league.


Dave D

  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4618 on: Today at 12:25:45 PM
The bar is so high these days I'd say they can't see it anymore.

16/17 league winners 93 points
17/18 league winners 100 points
18/19 league winners 98 points
19/20 league winners 93-102 points

The highest the mancs have got in a premier league season EVER is 92 points...in a 42 game season. Gone are the days they could cheat their way to another title with only 75 points.



tonysleft

  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4619 on: Today at 12:42:58 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:14:23 AM
@GraceOnFootball
Because I'm a stats nerd and thus hate football and want to ruin it for everyone else, I put Mason Greenwood's xG values into Danny Page's simulator to see the probability of scoring 15 goals (don't have the League Cup xG).

Probability of scoring 15 from those shots is 0.01%.
I'm very impressed with a teenager scoring that many improbable goals from the inside right position where he never  played much coming through the ranks. He's got some two feet on him, rockets from both. Dunno lads think ye were more on the money making fun of Welbeck/Januzaj/Macheda hype than this guy



rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4620 on: Today at 12:55:15 PM
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 12:42:58 PM
I'm very impressed with a teenager scoring that many improbable goals from the inside right position where he never  played much coming through the ranks. He's got some two feet on him, rockets from both. Dunno lads think ye were more on the money making fun of Welbeck/Januzaj/Macheda hype than this guy

We can deffo see he's better than those, but the hype train is running full throttle on him after a few games against shit sides and it's not really fair on the lad. Keep the noise down, let him go about his work and see how he gets on, not start hailing him as the new Messi from Bradford

https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/53360113


Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4621 on: Today at 01:05:43 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 12:55:15 PM
We can deffo see he's better than those, but the hype train is running full throttle on him after a few games against shit sides and it's not really fair on the lad. Keep the noise down, let him go about his work and see how he gets on, not start hailing him as the new Messi from Bradford

https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/53360113

This is the one time the hype train is deserved.

