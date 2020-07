Another table showing things are rotten in the premier league. Putting aside the few goals they've scored since the restart. They've been completely toothless in attack for two season, barely getting into the box, setting records for least amount of goals scored at the start of the season and going an entire month without scoring. How long do they honestly think they can keep this going? The evidence is mounting...EDIT: From @Tactical_TimesFor this season.No. of touches inside opposition penalty area per penaltyLiverpool: 1175 touches, 5 penalties, 235 touches per penalty.Man City: 1439 touches, 10 penalties, 143.9 touches per penalty.Man United: 885 touches, 13 penalties, 68 touches per penalty