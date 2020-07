As promising as Greenwood looks, outscoring your own xG in a 3:1 ratio is unsustainable. He is having a good patch.

Getting almost the same amount of penalties as the two champions combined in the last two seasons points to something rotten in the PGMOL - Riley, namely. (touches in the box by Man City and Liverpool in 18-19 and 19-20: 5581; penalties: 26; touches in the box by Man Utd in 18-19 and 19-20: 1857; penalties: 25)



It is not the xG which worries me. It is the ease with which he can strike a ball from the edge of the area with great power on either foot in to the back of the net. That is a very very rare quality that is like the Brazilians of erstwhile era like Adriano, Ronaldo. That is the most difficult skill. Not even Rooney could do it on both feet with that ease.But you are right, people will realise that shooting is his biggest strength, he will be shepherded to areas from which shooting is not easy, passing lanes towards him will be cut and he will be closed down more aggressively. It will be his mental strength then whether he can keep going and evolving his game which will separate him in to either a great or a would have been.