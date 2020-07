Just seen the pen decision on motd. Never a pen



Ole says it was. Ole explained it“Bruno attempted a Zidane maradonna turn and the player put his leg out and Bruno stepped on it. It’s a penalty”I never liked solksjar as a player - he was the snide little bastard Who gashed Sami’s shin and was all smiles and bashfulness afterwards - but that is gaslighting on a grand scaleYou can stand on a guys leg because he put his leg there???Someone should call out the little idiot.