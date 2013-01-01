« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 246457 times)

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,439
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 07:55:14 PM »
I think they and people in general overrate young players. You just never know. Its like with the ones we have now: Elliot, Jones, Williams, Brewster etc. All of them seems good enough to be good and possibly great PL players, but you will never know how good. Surprised if all of them make it to the very top. For every Trent, theres also an Ibe or a Januzaj.

Greenwood looks a good prospect and very good finisher, but its still early.

The thought that Aaron Van Bissaka is «world class», I dont know how theyve reached that conclusion.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,242
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 08:13:59 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 07:18:50 PM
Fucking deluded this lot well and truly.

Apprentice sparky on site earlier saying 'next years definitely their year' so I ask if the turnaround is going to happen all because they have signed one half decent player. He comes back with 'well Barca only have Messi so they are a one man team so why not us, they have Messi, we have Bruno'

And they are letting him loose with wiring?  :o
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,443
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 08:28:22 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 08:13:59 PM
And they are letting him loose with wiring?  :o
I would say he just does the brushing up but everyone knows Sparkies don't brush up after themselves
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,779
  • Six times...
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 08:44:00 PM »
Sorry honesty how was that a pen???
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,978
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 08:44:34 PM »
Without a doubt these lot are luckiest team in the prem.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 08:51:45 PM »
LiVARpool though, amirite?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,006
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 08:59:45 PM »
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4407 on: Today at 09:03:37 PM »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,242
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 09:04:33 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:03:37 PM


But the refs are not biased cheating bastards, no way, not never
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,588
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 09:31:49 PM »
These are the ultimate Emperor's New Clothes team. They'll be exposed soon enough.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,111
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 10:45:30 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:03:37 PM


So not only is this season a PL record (13), but last season was equalled the previous record (12)
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,047
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 10:53:50 PM »
Just seen the pen decision on motd. Never a pen
Logged

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 10:56:22 PM »
Wonder if Tyler will going on about Fernandeshaving a reputation from now on. He wont of course. Some refs will be picking up on it though hopefully. As long as Moss doesnt ref every game. Oh...
Logged
Internet terrorist

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,891
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 10:57:49 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 10:56:22 PM
Wonder if Tyler will going on about Fernandeshaving a reputation from now on. He wont of course. Some refs will be picking up on it though hopefully. As long as Moss doesnt ref every game. Oh...
Thats twice hes thrown himself into a player and got a penalty.  Once it was overturned ... the other time the video ref was hallucinating.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 10:58:51 PM »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 10:53:50 PM
Just seen the pen decision on motd. Never a pen
What did the MOTD pundits have to say?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 11:04:35 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:58:51 PM
What did the MOTD pundits have to say?

Solskjaer thinks a clear penalty, no pundits (Dublin and Cahill) or anyone else in the world thought so

Bizarre

Possibly the clearest non penalty since VAR introduced, should have been booking for Fernandes
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,891
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 11:09:24 PM »
Its the way he rolls about on the floor for 30 seconds screaming that gets me.

Literally nothing happens to him apart from him standing on the Villa player.

Hes a cheat, and hes good at it. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,479
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 11:13:21 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 10:56:22 PM
Wonder if Tyler will going on about Fernandeshaving a reputation from now on. He wont of course. Some refs will be picking up on it though hopefully. As long as Moss doesnt ref every game. Oh...

Fear not, itll be Anthony Taylors turn soon.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • Hates Poodles
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 11:14:47 PM »
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,568
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 11:15:24 PM »
That's them qualified for next season's CL then. Wolves 6 behind.

Only totally letting City off the hook with regards to the ban can stop them now.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,732
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4420 on: Today at 11:22:05 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:03:37 PM

See, they are breaking records too, it's not just us!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,028
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 11:22:07 PM »
You expect penalties to be awarded to good sides because they will routinely have more frequent and better quality scoring opportunities than a less capable side. For a team as abjectly shit as United, the number of penalties is fucking ridiculous.  I mean, off the scale ridiculous.

This is down to referees not realising United just aren't very good anymore,  like it's a holdover or something. Does Ferguson have dirt on them all??
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,479
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4422 on: Today at 11:24:54 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:22:07 PM
Does Ferguson have dirt on them all??

Just on his trainers. And the upholstery.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,742
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4423 on: Today at 11:25:10 PM »
Their next match v Soton

Referee: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistants: Sian Massey-Ellis, Scott Ledger.
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor.
Replacement official: Jonathan Hunt.
VAR: Lee Mason.    :lmao
Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,683
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4424 on: Today at 11:33:17 PM »
Have these won next season's title yet?
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,479
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4425 on: Today at 11:35:08 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 11:25:10 PM
Their next match v Soton

Referee: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistants: Sian Massey-Ellis, Scott Ledger.
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor.
Replacement official: Jonathan Hunt.
VAR: Lee Mason.    :lmao
Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.

Just gone on a google search because why not.

Ref: Chris Kavanagh (born Manchester, 1985)
Fourth Official: Anthony Taylor (born Wythenshawe, 1978)
VAR Ref: Lee Mason (born Portsmouth apparently, but from Bolton, Greater Manchester). Incidentally his wiki page is quite amusing: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lee_Mason



Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,683
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4426 on: Today at 11:40:53 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:35:08 PM
Just gone on a google search because why not.

Ref: Chris Kavanagh (born Manchester, 1985)
Fourth Official: Anthony Taylor (born Wythenshawe, 1978)
VAR Ref: Lee Mason (born Portsmouth apparently, but from Bolton, Greater Manchester). Incidentally his wiki page is quite amusing: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lee_Mason


Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,732
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4427 on: Today at 11:45:07 PM »
Aha! But which Manchester team will benefit? It seems like only one of them will be in the CL next season with CAS having a decisive vote. ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,014
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4428 on: Today at 11:45:33 PM »
Greenwood reminds me of a young Pele.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4429 on: Today at 11:47:23 PM »
Worst set of VAR decisions this season so far, 2 non penalties given plus one blatant not given
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,816
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4430 on: Today at 11:55:20 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:45:33 PM
Greenwood reminds me of a young Pele.
Pele, Eusebio, Maradona ... all of them reminds me of a young Greenwood
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 