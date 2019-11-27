United looking much better now. Confidence can do that. Greenwood looks a real talent. I think top 4 would be a decent season for them. They can build on it.



Medium term they look far better placed than us. Good age profile for their better players than us. The manager doesnt compare though.



Yeah, I think they'll possibly challenge us and Man City next season. They've been a lot more solid this season than last and the addition of Bruno Fernandes has worked out really well. Like you say, their age profile is better than ours, especially in attack.