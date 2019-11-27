« previous next »
Andy-oh-six

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4240 on: Today at 03:41:10 PM
Medium term they look far better placed than us. Good age profile for their better players than us. The manager doesnt compare though.
Internet terrorist

Samie

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4241 on: Today at 03:42:52 PM
 ???

You fuckers talking like we're in 2009 here.
Circa1892

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4242 on: Today at 03:43:57 PM
They must have had more games at home where theyve been given a penalty this year then games where they havent?
Hazell

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4243 on: Today at 03:44:06 PM
Quote from: FilthyBloke on Today at 03:38:52 PM
United looking much better now. Confidence can do that. Greenwood looks a real talent. I think top 4 would be a decent season for them. They can build on it.

Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 03:41:10 PM
Medium term they look far better placed than us. Good age profile for their better players than us. The manager doesnt compare though.

Yeah, I think they'll possibly challenge us and Man City next season. They've been a lot more solid this season than last and the addition of Bruno Fernandes has worked out really well. Like you say, their age profile is better than ours, especially in attack.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4244 on: Today at 03:44:39 PM
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 03:41:10 PM
Medium term they look far better placed than us. Good age profile for their better players than us. The manager doesnt compare though.

Behave theyre more than 30 points behind us. Not sure any kind of age profile can disguise the fact their back 5 are shit?
fucking appalled

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4245 on: Today at 03:45:42 PM
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 03:41:10 PM
Medium term they look far better placed than us. Good age profile for their better players than us. The manager doesnt compare though.

Youll hook a few there ;D

Admirable bait
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Lusty

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4246 on: Today at 03:45:46 PM
Some absolute be wetters in here ;D

Couple of results against the absolute dregs of this league and suddenly the English, European and World Champions need to start worrying!
bird_lfc

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4247 on: Today at 04:10:27 PM
They look like a side capable of finishing in the Top 4 this season.

Next season and for the foreseeable future will very much be us vs City again.
groove

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4248 on: Today at 04:29:24 PM
Fernandes is the best buy they've done for a while. They were really struggling for creativity when Pogba wasn't fit. Might have helped them leapfrog Chelsea, at least until we see Werner for them.
Perham

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4249 on: Today at 04:48:22 PM
They're still in the driving seat for the "best since Fernandes joined" trophy
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4250 on: Today at 05:03:03 PM
Favourites for the title next season.

We just have to accept it  :(

Best club, best manager, best players, best fans, best Best.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

koptommy93

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4251 on: Today at 05:08:26 PM
Just give them the title now to save time.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

BoRed

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4252 on: Today at 05:21:27 PM
Well, it was good while it lasted. :(

I just hope we lose a game at Anfield before we host them next season, wouldn't want them to bring our unbeaten run to an end when they inevitably beat us.
davealexred

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4253 on: Today at 05:29:19 PM
Theyre back!
RedForeverTT

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4254 on: Today at 05:29:29 PM
They have spurts like this where they have a purple patch and OGS becomes God, then  followed by a deep slump. Nothing we havent seen before.

To be honest, we could have beaten Bournemouth with bloody alcohol 6 times above limit.
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4255 on: Today at 05:50:30 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:44:06 PM
Yeah, I think they'll possibly challenge us and Man City next season. They've been a lot more solid this season than last and the addition of Bruno Fernandes has worked out really well. Like you say, their age profile is better than ours, especially in attack.

 :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Tobelius

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4256 on: Today at 05:51:09 PM
I knew it,next season they'll win everything with that squad of young superstars and they'll buy everyone who's any good too like Sancho!!!   :'(

MNAA

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4257 on: Today at 06:01:51 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 05:03:03 PM
Favourites for the title next season.

We just have to accept it  :(

Best club, best manager, best players, best fans, best Best.
Definitely. Add Koulibaly, Havertz and Sancho ... thats going to be the best Utd team since the days of Buchan, Macari, Coppell, the Greenhoff brothers and the mercurial Gordon Hill
"We decide when the game is over"

ScouserAtHeart

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #4258 on: Today at 06:23:09 PM
Solskjaer is STILL the manager of Manchester United
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
