Bruno Fernandes scored 5 goals in pl. 2 penalties, yesterday lucky goal where he almost missed the ball and there's no way he wanted to shot in this way, Pickford gifted him a goal at Goodison, and second goal yesterday was good. He was lucky in this first 8 games in the premier league, had so many shots but 8 games are not relevant for any stats, and that's the best possible period for him and his team, we will see them how they will react after few bad performances. I wish them to be his one man team because his limit where he can lead them is the third place as in Portugal. He can score 20 goals in the premier league next season with 7-10 assists. But only if they get 15 penalties in the season.... In my opinion his reality is 13 goals and 8 assists in the full premier league season with normal number of penalties. And that's still very good stats, but not what they expect of him. They think he will be the best player in the world soon....