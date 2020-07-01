The sheer desperation.







They have definitely looked much better of late, and Fernandes is obviously a very good player, but that table says it all. Their best run of form in a long time is still only good enough to make up 2 points on us, and that is assuming that we lose at City. If we were to win that game we'd still be above them in that table, and that is coming off of our worst run of form in the last 40+ games.That PPG would be equal to an 85 point season, which feels about right for a best case scenario for them next year, and of course was what it used to take to win the title in most of Ferguson's time at Utd (8 of his 13 titles were won with fewer than 85 points).It wouldn't surprise me if their last game of the season against Leicester is essentially a playoff for the final CL spot (assuming that City's ban is overturned), and if 5th is good enough then I'd expect them to get that place. Add in one of the cups that they are playing for and that will be more than good enough to keep OGS in his job, which is definitely the worst thing for the club in the long run.