United - The Green and GOle Standard!

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 08:37:48 AM
They've turned into the very thing they used to mock haven't they. Next year is your year lads  ;D
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 08:44:56 AM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 08:30:46 AM
They've been locked down at home for three months with only their family for company. Maternity wards are going to be busy at Christmas

This really annoys me.

You cant post the punchline to your own set up, its cheating.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 08:51:00 AM
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 08:37:48 AM
They've turned into the very thing they used to mock haven't they. Next year is your year lads  ;D

Isnt it the most tremendous thing?

I remember the mocking wed get from them when we said thisll be our year, were only two or three signings away from challenging, were really close to them on paper etc. And now you can see why. Theyre literally getting all giddy because they just went 5th in the league after beating Sheffield United and Brighton, are in an FA Cup semi theyre unlikely to win and a Europa quarter final theyre unlikely to win. In the meantime their main rivals have won the CL and the PL in successive seasons and look a million miles away. And their local rivals have won the title two times in the last three years and seem to have a monopoly on domestic cup competitions.

And the reason is literally because theyve got the 2020 version of Thomas Hitzlsperger.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 09:25:21 AM
The sheer desperation.


Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 09:28:42 AM
They have undoubtedly improved along with Chelsea. Next year will be interesting as there will be a little bit more pressure on the top two.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 09:52:34 AM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:28:42 AM
They have undoubtedly improved along with Chelsea. Next year will be interesting as there will be a little bit more pressure on the top two.

What top two? There is a top 1 and then a huge gap to the others.

It will be a good season for them next year if they break 80 points, never mind all this shite about challenging for the title that is rearing its head.

Its also good to see they haven't learned a thing from the purple patch when Oleh took over. It'll soon turn again and they will be back to being depressed and thinking they need to sign 7 or 8 new players
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 09:54:21 AM
They're 9 points behind where they were at the same stage last season. The boom bust cycle is in full flow.

I love the little tables they put out after they string a few wins together. We must have seen at least 50 different variations over the past few years. 'If we only count left footed goals scored on a Tuesday over the past 3 games, man utd would be top of the league!' #cornerturnedswaggering

I just hope they keep doing exactly what they're doing, for ever.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 09:59:50 AM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:25:21 AM
The sheer desperation.



Its absolutely unheard of, unheard of, for the team that tops the random last 8 games where not everyone has played 8 games form table not go onto win the league the following year.  Might as well not even bother with the trophy presentation, it should just go straight to them ready for next years.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 10:02:49 AM
Bummer for them that the team in just as good form as them are their direct rivals for 5th. :D

Id be a bit worried looking at that if I was a Leicester fan though. They could end up 6th if theyre not careful.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 10:26:43 AM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:25:21 AM
The sheer desperation.



They have definitely looked much better of late, and Fernandes is obviously a very good player, but that table says it all.  Their best run of form in a long time is still only good enough to make up 2 points on us, and that is assuming that we lose at City.  If we were to win that game we'd still be above them in that table, and that is coming off of our worst run of form in the last 40+ games.

That PPG would be equal to an 85 point season, which feels about right for a best case scenario for them next year, and of course was what it used to take to win the title in most of Ferguson's time at Utd (8 of his 13 titles were won with fewer than 85 points).

It wouldn't surprise me if their last game of the season against Leicester is essentially a playoff for the final CL spot (assuming that City's ban is overturned), and if 5th is good enough then I'd expect them to get that place.  Add in one of the cups that they are playing for and that will be more than good enough to keep OGS in his job, which is definitely the worst thing for the club in the long run.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 10:27:15 AM
Greenwood will have a bigger impact than Ronaldo and George Best did for United he's that good, Haaland isn't fit to lace Greenwood's boots  ::)
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 10:28:28 AM
Well I for one liked them more when they wanted to sign 8-9 players, their optimism kills my joy of heading over there. Hopefully they draw soon so that they'l want everyone sacked again.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 10:30:00 AM
Greenwood does look a good player, 13 goals at this level as an 18 year old is a very decent return.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 10:35:48 AM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:25:21 AM
The sheer desperation.



So they've dropped six points in the eight games since Bruno signed.. we've dropped seven all season, yet they think he can propel them to being challengers!?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 10:38:32 AM
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:26:43 AM
They have definitely looked much better of late, and Fernandes is obviously a very good player, but that table says it all.  Their best run of form in a long time is still only good enough to make up 2 points on us, and that is assuming that we lose at City.  If we were to win that game we'd still be above them in that table, and that is coming off of our worst run of form in the last 40+ games.

That PPG would be equal to an 85 point season, which feels about right for a best case scenario for them next year, and of course was what it used to take to win the title in most of Ferguson's time at Utd (8 of his 13 titles were won with fewer than 85 points).

It wouldn't surprise me if their last game of the season against Leicester is essentially a playoff for the final CL spot (assuming that City's ban is overturned), and if 5th is good enough then I'd expect them to get that place.  Add in one of the cups that they are playing for and that will be more than good enough to keep OGS in his job, which is definitely the worst thing for the club in the long run.

85 points next season ;D

Theyre on course for 62 points this season.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 12:01:57 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:25:21 AM
The sheer desperation.




Remember when we were a one man team? ;D
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 12:21:35 PM
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:28:42 AM
They have undoubtedly improved along with Chelsea. Next year will be interesting as there will be a little bit more pressure on the top two.

the biggest pressure will be on them (and Chelsea), to challenge, there will be no easy ride as Lampard had this year for instance, both of them simply have to challenge. Well see what the two managers are made of next season, there can be no excuses.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 12:27:17 PM
He's conquered all of Brighton,
He'll take them to the top,
Qualifying for Europa
He won't park in Fergie's spot

He's got dabbing Pogba
Wan Bissaka on his arse
No one with six fingers
Wants to end the farce

Ole, Ole, Ole
Ole, Ole, Ole
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 12:38:36 PM
Sky filling their boots today with the articles:

"Are they challengers next year?"
"Where does Bruno rank in the best players in the league?"
"Is Greenwood the best youngster in the league?"

Amazing they're where they are really.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 12:55:10 PM
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 10:30:00 AM
Greenwood does look a good player, 13 goals at this level as an 18 year old is a very decent return.

I watched the game last night, and i agree i think he's going to be a very good player if he continues - he looks so direct and clinical, his output is already very good for an 18 year old. Showed me last night he not only can hit the onion bag, but has the ability to craft half a yard to get a shot off.

Will likely become the player they all think Rashford is already.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 01:47:29 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:25:21 AM
The sheer desperation.



Wow ...

Just saw another list ... most involvement in goals after 8 games ... second on the list after Van Persie. Ahead of the likes of Cantona, Yorke, etc.

Sheer desperation indeed that I almost felt sorry
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 01:59:17 PM
Just had a look at the BBC's article about Bruno, and the comments below the line are embarassing

I think my favourite has to be the one saying if he continues his form, he has to be a contender for the Ballon D'Or.  Others saying they have the best MF and Attack now in the league and will walk the league next year, especially after buying "better than VVD" Koulibaly and Sancho for cheap; and some even claiming the league is at an all time weak because "Henderson and Milner wouldn't have even made the bench under Shankly"
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 02:16:20 PM
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:59:17 PM
Just had a look at the BBC's article about Bruno, and the comments below the line are embarassing

I think my favourite has to be the one saying if he continues his form, he has to be a contender for the Ballon D'Or.  Others saying they have the best MF and Attack now in the league and will walk the league next year, especially after buying "better than VVD" Koulibaly and Sancho for cheap; and some even claiming the league is at an all time weak because "Henderson and Milner wouldn't have even made the bench under Shankly"

Well we'll never know for sure, but something that we can be sure of is that Pogba never made the bench under Ferguson.  He preferred to play John O'Shea in midfield over him, so...
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 02:51:28 PM
Quote from: oojason on June 27, 2020, 01:15:12 AM
Just something I found on imgur earlier, and raised a smile...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League#Sponsorship
Just put some Manc wagon driver right back in his box with this  ;D
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Today at 03:14:11 PM
Bruno Fernandes scored 5 goals in pl. 2 penalties, yesterday lucky goal where he almost missed the ball and there's no way he wanted to shot in this way, Pickford gifted him a goal at Goodison, and second goal yesterday was good. He was lucky in this first 8 games in the premier league, had so many shots but 8 games are not relevant for any stats, and that's  the best possible period for him and his team, we will see them how they will react after few bad performances. I wish them to be his one man team because his limit where he can lead them is the third place as in Portugal. He can score 20 goals in the premier league next season with 7-10 assists. But only if they get 15 penalties in the season.... In my opinion his reality is 13 goals and 8 assists in the full premier league season with normal number of penalties. And that's still very good stats, but not what they expect of him. They think he will be the best player in the world soon....
