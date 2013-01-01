They play very well but are very far from the level that liverpool has. I dont see them to have more than 75 points in the next season. The biggest difference is that we have Klopp who is the best manager in the world and Ole will never be that level. They have the misfortune that there are only 2 managers in the world who can bring automatic progress and a real step forward, unfortunately for them they are the managers of their two biggest rivals.

They are in a good moment, but I am sure that they will reach their real level very soon. Bruno Fernandes also plays very well, but I am sure for him that he plays above reality and that he is in a great moment in his career and based on that he plays really good. I remember him 3 years ago when he was an average player in Seria a. He was then 23 years old , not 18 or 19, he was already 23 years old and nobody in Italy wanted to sign him and he went back to Portugal. He scored many goals, but almost half of that was penalties, he has good long shots but he try 4-5 shots per game, he has freedom, he is in great moment, but that will not last forever the same as Maddison who started so good, and then stopped completely.



He was never a threat in the title fight with Sporting, they were far behind the champions in third place, I dont see him as threat in England too. His maximum was to win some cup, and I see him in the future with similar maximum.