What people also seem to ignore is that Liverpool usually dominate possession, whereas United are often under the cosh. Take the 4-0 against Palace on Wednesday for example, when exactly does Trent get the opportunity to put in a tackle there?



They claim AWB is world class and better than Trent. If he was so world class, he'd not have to make as many tackles, even in a team under the cosh, as his positioning would make sure that either the pass wasn't on or he'd cut it out before it got there. Top defenders cut out the options or position themselves to intercept, so teams will go the other side or down the middle. As newterp says above you, his tackles are all last ditch slideys as he's lost his man, look at how Bobby drops him on his arse - compare that to a Rolls Royce like VVD.Debs makes a great point about De Gea v Alisson, which I was talking about with a mate the other night, Ali makes keeping look easy because he gets where he needs to be. I think it was Palace away his first season where they had a free kick, he set his wall and himself to give the taker only one option where to shoot and then, with a clear view of the ball, moves in time to make a difficult save look mundane.