Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 01:26:33 PM »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 12:54:29 PM
We're the current holders of the Champions League, Super Cup, World Cup, and have just been crowned Champions of England

All were won with Jordan Henderson as club captain

I'd love to know what your mates definition of "anywhere" is

What exactly and where exactly is this magical anywhere he speaks of?

I'd also love to hear him explain how us getting rid of Henderson would help us get there

Weirdo (Him not you :P )
Lol, yeh. When I ask him that he says ''there are better midfielders out there, you need to get one of them''. I guess what he means is a different kind of midfielder; I fully expect the word ''creative'' to get an airing at some point. Maybe our own Bruno F, being as they are all obsessed by him at the moment; or maybe he wants to flog Pogba to us?

The point is he doesn't understand what Klopp wants from the midfield and therefore fails to see that Henderson is perfect for that role, ahead of many a bigger or more famous name.

They really are absolutely frothing about Fernandes and Wan Bissaka at the moment. They hold the keys to utopia, they seem to feel.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 01:50:03 PM »
At the moment, on the first page of their own Utd forum, the Caf has threads entitled '7 games away from our most promising season since Fergie' and 'Could we get relegated?'

Must have been a fair few corners turned between those being typed out.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 01:59:56 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:50:03 PM
At the moment, on the first page of their own Utd forum, the Caf has threads entitled '7 games away from our most promising season since Fergie' and 'Could we get relegated?'

Must have been a fair few corners turned between those being typed out.

Mourinho won the League Cup and Europa league in 2017 and finished 6th - sounds like this season is roughly the same.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 03:54:11 PM »
The AWB thing is weird.  They have this strange obsession with always seemingly having to have "the best" in every position and have GOATS at their club as though that's a win/a trophy.  They know that Trent is the better player and they have to try and validate their own, especially after paying £50m.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 03:54:11 PM
The AWB thing is weird.  They have this strange obsession with always seemingly having to have "the best" in every position and have GOATS at their club as though that's a win/a trophy.  They know that Trent is the better player and they have to try and validate their own, especially after paying £50m.

Wan Bissaka has made 104 tackles in the league, 2nd to Perreira, Trent has made 47. The dickheads might point to this as an indicator that AWB is better than TAA, but as the great Paolo Maldini used to say, If I have to make a tackle, I've already made a mistake.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM
Wan Bissaka has made 104 tackles in the league, 2nd to Perreira, Trent has made 47. The dickheads might point to this as an indicator that AWB is better than TAA, but as the great Paolo Maldini used to say, If I have to make a tackle, I've already made a mistake.

all you have to do is watch even 1 united game and you know what the story is with a bunch of the tackles as well - he's been beaten, he then races back, and slide tackles. The number of times he leaves his feet to make a last ditch or make-up tackle is shocking. The amount of times the announcers rave about it - well that's even more shocking.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM
Wan Bissaka has made 104 tackles in the league, 2nd to Perreira, Trent has made 47. The dickheads might point to this as an indicator that AWB is better than TAA, but as the great Paolo Maldini used to say, If I have to make a tackle, I've already made a mistake.

What people also seem to ignore is that Liverpool usually dominate possession, whereas United are often under the cosh. Take the 4-0 against Palace on Wednesday for example, when exactly does Trent get the opportunity to put in a tackle there?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:35:53 PM
all you have to do is watch even 1 united game and you know what the story is with a bunch of the tackles as well - he's been beaten, he then races back, and slide tackles. The number of times he leaves his feet to make a last ditch or make-up tackle is shocking. The amount of times the announcers rave about it - well that's even more shocking.

Says more about English football than anything. Same way there was that raving about Scot Parker the other year when he'd throw in blocks and tackles - which is actually a sign he's in the wrong position to start with. It's the valuing of pace, athleticism over positioning and reading the game. Brawn over brain.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
He probably had five tackles to his name just in the little passage of play where Bobby sent him to the shops for the paper, he came back and then Bobby told him hed forgotten the bread.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM
Wan Bissaka has made 104 tackles in the league, 2nd to Perreira, Trent has made 47. The dickheads might point to this as an indicator that AWB is better than TAA, but as the great Paolo Maldini used to say, If I have to make a tackle, I've already made a mistake.

It would have been 105 tackles except Josh King turned him inside out before scoring for Bournemouth against them so he didn't really have the chance to make a tackle in that situation. Which is obviously not fair.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:52:27 PM
He probably had five tackles to his name just in the little passage of play where Bobby sent him to the shops for the paper, he came back and then Bobby told him hed forgotten the bread.

Any excuse

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM
Wan Bissaka has made 104 tackles in the league, 2nd to Perreira, Trent has made 47. The dickheads might point to this as an indicator that AWB is better than TAA, but as the great Paolo Maldini used to say, If I have to make a tackle, I've already made a mistake.
They have the same weird view about 'keepers.  De Gea does all those last ditch flying stops so he's a better keeper than Becker who never makes any saves.

Der..... cos we rarely let them get a shot off or if they do he's so well positioned the shot is more like a back pass to him.

I keep saying this about the Mancs, they have very little understanding of the game other than if it's not spectacular it's shit.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 04:50:24 PM
Says more about English football than anything. Same way there was that raving about Scot Parker the other year when he'd throw in blocks and tackles - which is actually a sign he's in the wrong position to start with. It's the valuing of pace, athleticism over positioning and reading the game. Brawn over brain.

John Terry was the same. Feted as number 1 CB for England because he had a highlight reel of throwing himself into lunging blocks and last-ditch slide tackles.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Weve conceded far fewer goals and Trent has had to make far less tackles...and this is a bad thing?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: FilthyBloke on Yesterday at 11:08:59 AM
I dont think its that bad. It reminds me a little of us under Houllier. Probably tooo inconsistent to win the league and will drop infuriating points too often, but will do ok against the better teams and win the odd cup.

Predicting an 80 point season on the basis of adding Fernandes and Pogba not acting like Pogba seems like a bold shout though, people usually need to have the surname Neville to overrate them that much.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:35:02 AM
Speaking to one of my saner Manc mates yesterday. He was very congratulatory and all that stuff, but then came out with a couple of pearlers:

1) we'd have to replace Henderson if we want to really get anywhere

2) Wan Bissaka is the best full back in the world, and how can everyone not see it?

Like I say he's pretty sane compared to most, but...

It does seem like a similar state of denial we had at times, it's definitely a thin line for fans between being hopeful about your own team and being in denial, so not a surprise when many tend to the latter, particularly after a long period of success has gone away.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 04:46:24 PM
What people also seem to ignore is that Liverpool usually dominate possession, whereas United are often under the cosh. Take the 4-0 against Palace on Wednesday for example, when exactly does Trent get the opportunity to put in a tackle there?

They claim AWB is world class and better than Trent. If he was so world class, he'd not have to make as many tackles, even in a team under the cosh, as his positioning would make sure that either the pass wasn't on or he'd cut it out before it got there.  Top defenders cut out the options or position themselves to intercept, so teams will go the other side or down the middle. As newterp says above you, his tackles are all last ditch slideys as he's lost his man, look at how Bobby drops him on his arse - compare that to a Rolls Royce like VVD.

Debs makes a great point about De Gea v Alisson, which I was talking about with a mate the other night, Ali makes keeping look easy because he gets where he needs to be. I think it was Palace away his first season where they had a free kick, he set his wall and himself to give the taker only one option where to shoot and then, with a clear view of the ball, moves in time to make a difficult save look mundane.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 06:08:50 PM
Predicting an 80 point season on the basis of adding Fernandes and Pogba not acting like Pogba seems like a bold shout though, people usually need to have the surname Neville to overrate them that much.

Maybe. But then this season they will probably end up with 65 points give or take. With a few additions and more time to adjust to the Ole way (lol) I think an extra 15 points isnt that unrealistic.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 06:16:43 PM
It does seem like a similar state of denial we had at times, it's definitely a thin line for fans between being hopeful about your own team and being in denial, so not a surprise when many tend to the latter, particularly after a long period of success has gone away.

they are going to be really really really angry when Trent is in the Premier League Team of the Season and AWB isn't
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
The Wan Bissaka thing is hilarious. Hes not even been as good as the likes of Ricardo Pereira, Matt Doherty or Azpilicueta
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 04:46:24 PM
What people also seem to ignore is that Liverpool usually dominate possession, whereas United are often under the cosh. Take the 4-0 against Palace on Wednesday for example, when exactly does Trent get the opportunity to put in a tackle there?

I was just about to post something similar.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Trent also has more touches of the ball than any other player in the league (although hes only about 4th in passes,  VVD being first).

So, mostly, hes on the ball.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:40:34 PM
Trent also has more touches of the ball than any other player in the league (although he’s only about 4th in passes,  VVD being first).

So, mostly, he’s on the ball.

In other words - not defending like a true defender would.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
I'm loving how delusional they are about their useless owners. It's one thing getting lulled into a false sense of hope after a couple of players have a couple of good games, but it's like they've completely forgotten how shite their owners are.

With the additions of Sancho, Grealish and either Upermercano or Koulibaly they are convinced they'll be competitive. Who do they think will be shelling out the 200m required for that shopping spree?

They're so giddy it's hilarious. It's only Chelsea's abysmal home form that has given them half a chance of top 5, and that's only of any importance due to ADFCs CL expulsion.

Can't wait for next season already...
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 08:49:49 PM
I'm loving how delusional they are about their useless owners. It's one thing getting lulled into a false sense of hope after a couple of players have a couple of good games, but it's like they've completely forgotten how shite their owners are.

With the additions of Sancho, Grealish and either Upermercano or Koulibaly they are convinced they'll be competitive. Who do they think will be shelling out the 200m required for that shopping spree?

They're so giddy it's hilarious. It's only Chelsea's abysmal home form that has given them half a chance of top 5, and that's only of any importance due to ADFCs CL expulsion.

Can't wait for next season already...


More like £250m.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:11:39 PM
Wan Bissaka has made 104 tackles in the league, 2nd to Perreira, Trent has made 47. The dickheads might point to this as an indicator that AWB is better than TAA, but as the great Paolo Maldini used to say, If I have to make a tackle, I've already made a mistake.

The great Van Dijk said the same thing, he said if it gets that far he's not happy with himself. I think I read a mad stat that he's around 200th in the Premier League when it comes to the amount of tackles. And even the most biased football fan will admit he's the best in the world
I was a shite centre half when I played football, but it used to both infuriate me and make me laugh when people thought I was half decent because I used to go crashing into tackles and slide all over the shop.


Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 08:57:14 PM

More like £250m.

Closer to £300m
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 08:49:49 PM
I'm loving how delusional they are about their useless owners. It's one thing getting lulled into a false sense of hope after a couple of players have a couple of good games, but it's like they've completely forgotten how shite their owners are.

With the additions of Sancho, Grealish and either Upermercano or Koulibaly they are convinced they'll be competitive. Who do they think will be shelling out the 200m required for that shopping spree?

They're so giddy it's hilarious. It's only Chelsea's abysmal home form that has given them half a chance of top 5, and that's only of any importance due to ADFCs CL expulsion.

Can't wait for next season already...

I doubt they will have two quid to spend given their wealth is based on shopping centers which were already in decline before Covid.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 08:49:49 PM


With the additions of Sancho, Grealish and either Upermercano or Koulibaly they are convinced they'll be competitive. Who do they think will be shelling out the 200m required for that shopping spree?

Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 08:57:14 PM

More like £250m.

Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:14:11 AM
Closer to £300m

