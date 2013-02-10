« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 221111 times)

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,314
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:10:12 PM
7 years since they last won a title. Dear, oh dear, oh dear.

I bet when they won their last one they never thought they would go this long without winning another.  If youd told them back then etc etc.
Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,435
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 11:29:59 PM »
I think all my Manc supporting friends have blocked me on FB, it's like they didn't believe me when I said I'd be unbearable when we win it
Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,435
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 11:30:39 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:29:59 PM
I think all my Manc supporting friends have blocked me on FB, it's like they didn't believe me when I said I'd be unbearable when we win it
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 10:10:12 PM
7 years since they last won a title. Dear, oh dear, oh dear.
Soon be a whole decade Chops
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,710
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 11:30:48 PM »
Are you sure you have mates mate?
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,906
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 11:45:26 PM »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:30:39 PM
Soon be a whole decade Chops

Well its 1-0 to us on Premier League titles versus them, so they're playing catch-up already, if they want to play the 'its different now' game. You should remind your manc chums that, once they will talk to you of course. ;D
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,088
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 11:48:41 PM »
What I love is Ive not heard even 1 20 v 19

Because they know full well that sis in serious danger

Twenty times song will be getting phased out soon :)

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,168
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 11:57:17 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:41 PM
What I love is Ive not heard even 1 20 v 19

Because they know full well that sis in serious danger

Twenty times song will be getting phased out soon :)

Gerrard retiring so they can't sing about him and Twenty times. Will they have any songs left?
Logged

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,640
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 12:01:25 AM »
Forced myself to watch their game against Norwich just so I could judge exactly where they are in terms of a title bid...
Glad I did...
They are fucking light years away.
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 