Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 219904 times)

Offline Statto Red

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 01:02:19 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:53:21 AM
that rings a bell, nobody got to see their decent start and by the time the rights were sorted out they were shite again! :lmao

I remember watching those football, match of the 80s shows ages ago ecc, Big Ron who was United manager at the time, on the show bemoaning there luck having no TV coverage when they had that great start. It's quite funny as there was no TV coverage that the league cup game against them at Anfield that season, United got permission to bring their own camera crew to film the match, Molby scored a wonder goal, & won it with a penalty a minute later, ;D the highlights are up on youtube but with no commentary. ;D
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 01:04:22 AM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 12:31:41 AM
I don't usually pay much attention to United fans or their opinions but I remember a united fan sending me this. It's remarkable how much this is basically united fans now.

The Scouse Boom-Bust Cycle
Funny enough, apart from the Ferguson years (once he finally got it right) that sums up Man United in pretty much the whole of my lifetime, and I'm 57.

They were always the ''next year is our year'' club who ''had the best players in the world'' but who faded long before the table got interesting.
Online oojason

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 01:15:12 AM »

Just something I found on imgur earlier, and raised a smile...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League#Sponsorship
Offline kennedy81

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 01:47:32 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:43 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's more difficult to win trophies now than it was during the glory days under Mr. Ferguson.


 https://bbc.in/2Nxf8UX
it is for them cos they're fucking shite. ;D
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 02:23:19 AM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:15:12 AM
Just something I found on imgur earlier, and raised a smile...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League#Sponsorship
*prints this off*

It just goes to show how little notice I've taken over the name of the title over the years. To me, it's always just been 'The League' or 'The Title', although I might say the PL when posting on here.

It's only after looking at that post that I actually notice that it's had different names since '92. I remember them now I see them in print, but until just now I'd totally forgotten.

The bottom line, of course, is that no matter how you dress it up, it's the same league and always has been.
Offline elbow

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 03:50:06 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:53:21 AM
that rings a bell, nobody got to see their decent start and by the time the rights were sorted out they were shite again! :lmao


Edit https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1985%E2%80%9386_Manchester_United_F.C._season

I remember a paper, The Mirror maybe, ran the headline Give It To Them Now! after they they won the first ten games.
Online Garlicbread

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 06:14:22 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:43 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's more difficult to win trophies now than it was during the glory days under Mr. Ferguson.


 https://bbc.in/2Nxf8UX

Ole mate, Fergie retired 7 years ago, you gotta let go eventually. The same fella that won't park in the "managers parking spot" because he thinks it belongs to SAF.


Also regarding Liverpool being the media darlings, have a look at the Sky Premiership years during there Fergie days and they suck them off constantly.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 06:24:47 AM »
I really wanted to win the league while that terrible person, red nose, is still alive.

Yessss!

As for Ole, couldn't care less

Offline WillG.LFC

« Reply #3928 on: Today at 08:20:25 AM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:15:12 AM
Just something I found on imgur earlier, and raised a smile...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League#Sponsorship
I've always said the same to them about England then not winning the world Cup as the trophy changed. A name or trophy change doesn't mean you've not won something
Offline MdArshad

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 08:30:31 AM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:24:47 AM
I really wanted to win the league while that terrible person, red nose, is still alive.

Yessss!

As for Ole, couldn't care less



Here is hoping we get to 21 and kick them off the fucking perch while he is still alive. The biggest piece of **** ever in football. Even Mourinho pales in comparison.
Online OOS

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 08:32:33 AM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 12:31:41 AM
I don't usually pay much attention to United fans or their opinions but I remember a united fan sending me this. It's remarkable how much this is basically united fans now.

The Scouse Boom-Bust Cycle

That is pretty much spot on tho being a liverpool supporter over the years.  ;D not anymore tho :wave

Manc boom bust cycle now ;)
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 08:38:58 AM »
Online kloppagetime

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 09:18:41 AM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 12:31:41 AM
I don't usually pay much attention to United fans or their opinions but I remember a united fan sending me this. It's remarkable how much this is basically united fans now.

The Scouse Boom-Bust Cycle
I remember that shit used to haunt me from around 2008-2015, the day we hired Klopp though was when I said that is gonna become the end of the boom bust cycle
Offline boots

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 09:46:17 AM »
Its still the 1st division and bollocks to anyone who tries to convince me otherwise. Championship? Its the fucking 2nd division.
Offline Kekule

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 11:58:04 AM »
So whats that now? 25 plays 23 when it comes to combined League Championships and European Cups?  All that time taken to get level and then we pull ahead again. I think were also in front when you count FA cups, league cups, UEFA cups and that other defunct European competition.  No wonder theyre so grumpy.

I imagine theyll be counting up all their charity shields again to see if that puts them back in front.

Offline Red Berry

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 12:21:41 PM »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 03:50:06 AM
I remember a paper, The Mirror maybe, ran the headline Give It To Them Now! after they they won the first ten games.

Yep. The season we did the double.  ;D

Honestly, as good as Ferguson was, he lacked all grace, dignity and class when it came to success. Unapologetic over his very obvious undue influence over officials etc. He was certainly no Shankly or Dalglish (using Scottish examples).

He was as bitter as they come, even when winning. As such, he's a very easy person to dislike, and as such it's very hard for me to respect even his achievements.
Offline PaulF

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 12:23:48 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:15:12 AM
Just something I found on imgur earlier, and raised a smile...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League#Sponsorship
That's a great post. Any idea why there's not been a sponsor since 2016?
Offline PaulF

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3937 on: Today at 12:25:23 PM »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 08:30:31 AM
Here is hoping we get to 21 and kick them off the fucking perch while he is still alive. The biggest piece of **** ever in football. Even Mourinho pales in comparison.
I says we can fully claim it when we've bettered their PL title count. Let's be looking forward to a couple more decades of domination.
Offline Samie

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 12:30:50 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:23:48 PM
That's a great post. Any idea why there's not been a sponsor since 2016?

They're a big enough brand to make money without needing one. There's many premier leagues but only one "Premier League" in sports.  ;D
Online dudleyred

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 12:35:10 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:30:50 PM
They're a big enough brand to make money without needing one. There's many premier leagues but only one "Premier League" in sports.  ;D

Yes they said they generate more through some key supporting sponsors rather than the title sponsor model
Offline Alan574

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 12:43:21 PM »
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:46:17 AM
Its still the 1st division and bollocks to anyone who tries to convince me otherwise. Championship? Its the fucking 2nd division.

Absolutely spot on.
Online Perham

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 01:11:47 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:32:33 AM
That is pretty much spot on tho being a liverpool supporter over the years.  ;D not anymore tho :wave

Manc boom bust cycle now ;)
Yeah that's why it made me laugh thinking about it that we've stopped being like this and now it's basically the mancs
Online rob1966

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 02:00:32 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:25:23 PM
I says we can fully claim it when we've bettered their PL title count. Let's be looking forward to a couple more decades of domination.

Nope. We need 1 more title to equal their 20 and 2 to pass them. Don't fall for that two different things shite, its the top division of English football, regardless of name. They split it on their website, but use something like "when the top division was renamed".  They gloated when they got to 18, then gloated when they made it 19 and 20.
Online BER

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 02:50:58 PM »
People still fall for the old Division One/EPL bait?
Online Perham

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 03:22:46 PM »
Of course we all know it's the same league but the best way to change people going on about 13/1 is to win 12 more of them 8)
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3945 on: Today at 03:24:06 PM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 03:22:46 PM
Of course we all know it's the same league but the best way to change people going on about 13/1 is to win 12 more of them 8)

Thats not actually a thing is it...?
Online Perham

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3946 on: Today at 03:27:51 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:24:06 PM
Thats not actually a thing is it...?
I wish it wasn't...
Online afc turkish

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3947 on: Today at 04:17:34 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:24:06 PM
Thats not actually a thing is it...?

That's what she said...
