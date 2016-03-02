that rings a bell, nobody got to see their decent start and by the time the rights were sorted out they were shite again!
I remember watching those football, match of the 80s shows ages ago ecc, Big Ron who was United manager at the time, on the show bemoaning there luck having no TV coverage when they had that great start. It's quite funny as there was no TV coverage that the league cup game against them at Anfield that season, United got permission to bring their own camera crew to film the match, Molby scored a wonder goal, & won it with a penalty a minute later,
the highlights are up on youtube but with no commentary.