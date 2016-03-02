« previous next »
United - The Green and GOle Standard!

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3920
Quote from: Wabaloolah
that rings a bell, nobody got to see their decent start and by the time the rights were sorted out they were shite again! :lmao

I remember watching those football, match of the 80s shows ages ago ecc, Big Ron who was United manager at the time, on the show bemoaning there luck having no TV coverage when they had that great start. It's quite funny as there was no TV coverage that the league cup game against them at Anfield that season, United got permission to bring their own camera crew to film the match, Molby scored a wonder goal, & won it with a penalty a minute later, ;D the highlights are up on youtube but with no commentary. ;D
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3921
Quote from: Perham
I don't usually pay much attention to United fans or their opinions but I remember a united fan sending me this. It's remarkable how much this is basically united fans now.

The Scouse Boom-Bust Cycle
Funny enough, apart from the Ferguson years (once he finally got it right) that sums up Man United in pretty much the whole of my lifetime, and I'm 57.

They were always the ''next year is our year'' club who ''had the best players in the world'' but who faded long before the table got interesting.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3922

Just something I found on imgur earlier, and raised a smile...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League#Sponsorship
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3923
Quote from: Samie
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's more difficult to win trophies now than it was during the glory days under Mr. Ferguson.


 https://bbc.in/2Nxf8UX
it is for them cos they're fucking shite. ;D
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3924
Quote from: oojason
Just something I found on imgur earlier, and raised a smile...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League#Sponsorship
*prints this off*

It just goes to show how little notice I've taken over the name of the title over the years. To me, it's always just been 'The League' or 'The Title', although I might say the PL when posting on here.

It's only after looking at that post that I actually notice that it's had different names since '92. I remember them now I see them in print, but until just now I'd totally forgotten.

The bottom line, of course, is that no matter how you dress it up, it's the same league and always has been.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3925
Quote from: Wabaloolah
that rings a bell, nobody got to see their decent start and by the time the rights were sorted out they were shite again! :lmao


Edit https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1985%E2%80%9386_Manchester_United_F.C._season

I remember a paper, The Mirror maybe, ran the headline Give It To Them Now! after they they won the first ten games.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3926
Quote from: Samie
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's more difficult to win trophies now than it was during the glory days under Mr. Ferguson.


 https://bbc.in/2Nxf8UX

Ole mate, Fergie retired 7 years ago, you gotta let go eventually. The same fella that won't park in the "managers parking spot" because he thinks it belongs to SAF.


Also regarding Liverpool being the media darlings, have a look at the Sky Premiership years during there Fergie days and they suck them off constantly.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3927
I really wanted to win the league while that terrible person, red nose, is still alive.

Yessss!

As for Ole, couldn't care less

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3928
Quote from: oojason
Just something I found on imgur earlier, and raised a smile...




^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Premier_League#Sponsorship
I've always said the same to them about England then not winning the world Cup as the trophy changed. A name or trophy change doesn't mean you've not won something
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3929
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude
I really wanted to win the league while that terrible person, red nose, is still alive.

Yessss!

As for Ole, couldn't care less



Here is hoping we get to 21 and kick them off the fucking perch while he is still alive. The biggest piece of **** ever in football. Even Mourinho pales in comparison.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3930
Quote from: Perham
I don't usually pay much attention to United fans or their opinions but I remember a united fan sending me this. It's remarkable how much this is basically united fans now.

The Scouse Boom-Bust Cycle

That is pretty much spot on tho being a liverpool supporter over the years.  ;D not anymore tho :wave
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3931
