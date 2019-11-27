« previous next »
Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 218306 times)

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 02:36:57 PM »
Have to say I love Solskjaers reaction, just because I wouldnt expect anything else

Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 04:57:05 PM »
Seven games away from the most promising league season since Fergie


That can't be serious... must a bunch of trolls signing up on that form  ;D
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 05:00:05 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on June 25, 2020, 03:43:44 PM
Last time he played us Bobby left him on his knees if that counts?

Sent him for the Evening News if I recall
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3883 on: Yesterday at 07:23:43 PM »
Quote
Call me optimistic but I genuinely dont see them retaining it next season.

1. The pressure of being incumbent is much bigger.
2. I think this season took a lot out of them mentally.
3. I dont see them having the same rub of the green. IN. EVERY. feckING. MATCH.
4. I think City and to a lesser extent ourselves and Chelsea will put a lot more pressure on them and make top 4 more competitive.
5. They need to spend and they dont have the money.

From Redcafe

Point number 4, how deluded does one have to be. 'Ourselves', they are nearly 35 odd points behind Liverpool and have fantasies on a challenge.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3884 on: Yesterday at 07:23:56 PM »
What a season they've had, unbelievable. They need 16 points from their last 7 games just to beat their lowest points total EVER in the premier league. The race is on.

Next season is their season.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3885 on: Yesterday at 07:25:53 PM »
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 07:23:56 PM
What a season they've had, unbelievable. They need 16 points from their last 7 games just to beat their lowest points total EVER in the premier league. The race is on.

Next season is their season.
They have to hope we ease up now if they want to get half our points .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3886 on: Yesterday at 07:27:38 PM »
Must admit Im surprised how close they seem to think they are. Theyre nowhere near us.
Its the kind of wishful thinking I guess we had back when we were nowhere good enough. This United team-I dont see it. They talk about young players, and I guess they have some like Rashford, but overall I believe Its a very average team.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3887 on: Yesterday at 07:28:26 PM »
Quote from: Wengerscoat on Yesterday at 07:23:43 PM
From Redcafe

Point number 4, how deluded does one have to be. 'Ourselves', they are nearly 35 odd points behind Liverpool and have fantasies on a challenge.

Number 1 is rubbish aswell. Trying the pressure of not winning it for thirty years.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3888 on: Yesterday at 07:31:11 PM »
Quote from: Wengerscoat on Yesterday at 07:23:43 PM
From Redcafe

Point number 4, how deluded does one have to be. 'Ourselves', they are nearly 35 odd points behind Liverpool and have fantasies on a challenge.

rub of the green, from a fan of the team whove had 4973 penalties this season :lmao
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3889 on: Yesterday at 07:32:41 PM »
Why are you trolling other teams forums when you should be celebrating like a mad fucker?  ;D
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3890 on: Yesterday at 08:01:26 PM »
Quote from: Wengerscoat on Yesterday at 07:23:43 PM
From Redcafe

Point number 4, how deluded does one have to be. 'Ourselves', they are nearly 35 odd points behind Liverpool and have fantasies on a challenge.

That could virtually have been written 12 months ago.  They're just comforting themselves.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3891 on: Yesterday at 08:04:27 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:35:00 PM
I only read his comments. Seemed reasonable to me.
Only one manc I work with . Was gracious enough to send a message of congratulations around midnight. He thinks they are in contention for next year though!

Well the headline I saw was antagonistic, but headlines usually are. ;D

Whilst winning 13 titles with a single manager is an amazing feat, it exposes that their club has relied on just two managers in their entire history for the bulk of their triumphs; and their slumps after said managers left speak volumes.

Liverpool have never indulged in such a thing.  We built a dynasty around a series of successful managers that kept us at the top for successive decades, passing the baton on from one to the next.  And even our less successful managers were still moderately successful.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3892 on: Yesterday at 08:09:31 PM »
Quote from: Wengerscoat on Yesterday at 07:23:43 PM
From Redcafe

Point number 4, how deluded does one have to be. 'Ourselves', they are nearly 35 odd points behind Liverpool and have fantasies on a challenge.

Point 5 I have seen repeated by quite a few fans from other rival fanbases as well.

After the big spend in 2018. We have barely spent anything, while bringing in record profits. Since then we have won the CL and PL. Yet Liverpool is skint because they don't end up wasting 100's of million on shite players like they do every season. Great logic that. If we really want a player we will get them but we won't be taken to the cleaners for average players like them.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3893 on: Yesterday at 08:10:15 PM »
Quote from: Wengerscoat on Yesterday at 07:23:43 PM
From Redcafe

Point number 4, how deluded does one have to be. 'Ourselves', they are nearly 35 odd points behind Liverpool and have fantasies on a challenge.

When youve gone from utter dominance to what they have now? Very. Very deluded.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3894 on: Yesterday at 08:12:09 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:36:57 PM
Have to say I love Solskjaers reaction, just because I wouldnt expect anything else



I'm good with it
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3895 on: Yesterday at 08:13:46 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 07:28:26 PM
Number 1 is rubbish aswell. Trying the pressure of not winning it for thirty years.

They are the biggest bunch of deluded fans I have ever come across. Every other team winning is 'luck' 'jammy'. Forgetting they won so many titles under Fergie by being dreadful and getting jammy wins. Winning like that IS what makes teams champions. I missed our last game the other day against Southampton, I read on Caf about how lucky we were, so I saw the highlights. It was nothing of the sort, we deserved to win. They mock City rightfully for being plastics and winning via money. Forgetting they have spunked over 600 million, the second biggest spenders recently and have nothing to show for it. At all. We are dreadful ourselves right now but have managed to finish above them 5/7 seasons. The delusions don't stop there either, any good player on the transfer market and you'd have them posting in droves 'why is he choosing them over us?' 'might pop a bid for him' 'why aren't we in for him'. Because no sane player would choose them over City or Liverpool, even Chelsea right now. Everyone else in the league is more or less on the same level.

I didn't mind United after our rivalry died down a bit, but I am astounded by this level of delusions from fans of a club who have barely even managed to finish above us recent years, as dreadful as we have been.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3896 on: Yesterday at 08:22:52 PM »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:27:38 PM
Must admit Im surprised how close they seem to think they are. Theyre nowhere near us.
Its the kind of wishful thinking I guess we had back when we were nowhere good enough. This United team-I dont see it. They talk about young players, and I guess they have some like Rashford, but overall I believe Its a very average team.


Its even worse than us, 7 years after winning the League we only had a pretty average Man Utd to chase and had players capable of doing something. In us and City, they have two teams who are miles ahead of the best Utd side Fergie ever had and their side is nowhere near as good as our 96/97 side.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3897 on: Yesterday at 08:25:10 PM »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:27:38 PM
Must admit Im surprised how close they seem to think they are. Theyre nowhere near us.
Its the kind of wishful thinking I guess we had back when we were nowhere good enough. This United team-I dont see it. They talk about young players, and I guess they have some like Rashford, but overall I believe Its a very average team.


Its the classic second half of the season better than the first therefore next season will carry on in the same vein. As said, we know weve all made these claims in the past. Now and again we got a season like 13/14 which backed that up but more often than not we more likely had a season like 11/12 where a lot of early season optimism soon faded.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3898 on: Yesterday at 08:55:29 PM »
37 points of the league champions.

28 points clear of Norwich


Corner turned..


Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3899 on: Yesterday at 10:03:38 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:25:10 PM
Its the classic second half of the season better than the first therefore next season will carry on in the same vein. As said, we know weve all made these claims in the past. Now and again we got a season like 13/14 which backed that up but more often than not we more likely had a season like 11/12 where a lot of early season optimism soon faded.

They also said the same thing last year when Ole was first hired. They had that bounce and few fluky wins. Then they proceeded to be shit the next year.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3900 on: Yesterday at 10:06:39 PM »
This shower of shite went 26 years without a title.  We bettered it with 30.   I am sure they can knock us off our perch again with a sustained run of  mediocrity that will take us well into the 2040's.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3901 on: Yesterday at 10:11:07 PM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:03:38 PM
They also said the same thing last year when Ole was first hired. They had that bounce and few fluky wins. Then they proceeded to be shit the next year.

If memory serves, that also involved getting a shit load of penalties, did it not?
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3902 on: Yesterday at 10:14:18 PM »
It's glorious listening to these clowns these days. You can smell the desperation and straw clutching.
Every little positive is blown out of proportion as a sign of progress. Every new signing is a world beater until they sink into mediocrity.
7 years now without even a title challenge, but already it's 'deffo their year' next season.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3903 on: Yesterday at 10:28:10 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:14:18 PM
It's glorious listening to these clowns these days. You can smell the desperation and straw clutching.
Every little positive is blown out of proportion as a sign of progress. Every new signing is a world beater until they sink into mediocrity.
7 years now without even a title challenge, but already it's 'deffo their year' next season.
The Manc boom-bust cycle, how times change.....
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3904 on: Yesterday at 10:51:43 PM »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's more difficult to win trophies now than it was during the glory days under Mr. Ferguson.


 https://bbc.in/2Nxf8UX
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3905 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 PM »
Had a read of their "how long will our dominance last" thread.

One was ranting on about our luck, injuries, opposition missing sitters, goals being ruled out for no reason, outperforming our xg and how "easy" it's been for us to be so many points ahead.

It's not a comparable title win when they had to slog and sweat and fight for every point to win their titles.

So basically they weren't good enough!

I love how the ability to think clearly or put a credible opinion forward goes out of the window when trying to explain away a rivals success

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3906 on: Yesterday at 11:32:41 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:43 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it's more difficult to win trophies now than it was during the glory days under Mr. Ferguson.


 https://bbc.in/2Nxf8UX

So hes agreeing that SAF was a flat track bully and racked up PL wins against mediocre opposition?
Believer

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3907 on: Yesterday at 11:32:58 PM »
What about our old mucker Andy Tate I wonder if he's ok today. Gary Neville is probably holed up in his house. Him and Simply Red
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3908 on: Yesterday at 11:49:31 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:32:58 PM
What about our old mucker Andy Tate I wonder if he's ok today. Gary Neville is probably holed up in his house. Him and Simply Red

😂 thats the making of a sitcom if ever I saw one
Believer

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3909 on: Today at 12:01:39 AM »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:27:38 PM
Must admit Im surprised how close they seem to think they are. Theyre nowhere near us.
Its the kind of wishful thinking I guess we had back when we were nowhere good enough. This United team-I dont see it. They talk about young players, and I guess they have some like Rashford, but overall I believe Its a very average team.

Maybe it is the thought of Shaw and Wan Bissaka marching up and down the wings next season that is giving them so much optimism.

Or De Gea throwing another 15 goals in his own net.

Or Tommy Mc T and Matic dominating the leagues midfield battles.

Or the dream centre back partnership of Lindelof and Maguire conquering all who come in their path

Or Mata and Daniel James continuing their unstoppable supply from the wings.

So many great players, so much hope for next season.
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3910 on: Today at 12:02:44 AM »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 12:01:39 AM
Maybe it is the thought of Shaw and Wan Bissaka marching up and down the wings next season that is giving them so much optimism.



Munching chicken wings?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3911 on: Today at 12:23:35 AM »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 12:01:39 AM
Maybe it is the thought of Shaw and Wan Bissaka marching up and down the wings next season that is giving them so much optimism.

Or De Gea throwing another 15 goals in his own net.

Or Tommy Mc T and Matic dominating the leagues midfield battles.

Or the dream centre back partnership of Lindelof and Maguire conquering all who come in their path

Or Mata and Daniel James continuing their unstoppable supply from the wings.

So many great players, so much hope for next season.

#Pogback and Bruno running rings around opposing midfields too
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3912 on: Today at 12:31:41 AM »
I don't usually pay much attention to United fans or their opinions but I remember a united fan sending me this. It's remarkable how much this is basically united fans now.

The Scouse Boom-Bust Cycle

Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3913 on: Today at 12:36:09 AM »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:06:39 PM
This shower of shite went 26 years without a title.  We bettered it with 30.   I am sure they can knock us off our perch again with a sustained run of  mediocrity that will take us well into the 2040's.
they went 41 years between their 2nd and 3rd league titles, even when you take out the two world wars they still come in at a nice round 30 which matches our worst run, now ended. Of their 20 league titles Ferguson won 13, Busby 5 and Ernest Mangell won the first two. That's it, in the long and "glorious" history of Manchester United, a sum total of three managers brought them any meaningful success, the rest is filled with mediocrity and living off cup triumphs. Take no notice of them, they have always been jealous of our success and always will be
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3914 on: Today at 12:37:40 AM »
We were never as bad as them though, thinking ole is going to challenge for the league would be like us thinking the hodge would do it.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3915 on: Today at 12:40:05 AM »
Quote from: Perham on Today at 12:31:41 AM
I don't usually pay much attention to United fans or their opinions but I remember a united fan sending me this. It's remarkable how much this is basically united fans now.

The Scouse Boom-Bust Cycle


it was also them during the 1970s and 1980s
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3916 on: Today at 12:46:09 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:36:09 AM
they went 41 years between their 2nd and 3rd league titles, even when you take out the two world wars they still come in at a nice round 30 which matches our worst run, now ended. Of their 20 league titles Ferguson won 13, Busby 5 and Ernest Mangell won the first two. That's it, in the long and "glorious" history of Manchester United, a sum total of three managers brought them any meaningful success, the rest is filled with mediocrity and living off cup triumphs. Take no notice of them, they have always been jealous of our success and always will be
People who grew up in the 70s say that United were basically a club who played attacking football but were mostly shite with most of their best moments being cup  wins and having an unusually good record against Liverpool. Busby was a legend and a man who I have a lot of respect for but pre Ferguson their only meaningful successes were under him. Of course Ferguson was a great manager but it doesn't make up for history.
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3917 on: Today at 12:46:25 AM »
I remember them starting one season in the 80s winning their first ten games of the season, think they ended up fourth, proverbial bottlers and if they think that Ole will bring them a Championship then they are more delusional than I gave them credit for!
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3918 on: Today at 12:51:05 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:46:25 AM
I remember them starting one season in the 80s winning their first ten games of the season, think they ended up fourth, proverbial bottlers and if they think that Ole will bring them a Championship then they are more delusional than I gave them credit for!

85/86 i think, there was no TV highlights until new year of that season due to a dispute over how much BBC & ITV were paying for football rights.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #3919 on: Today at 12:53:21 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:51:05 AM
85/86 i think, there was no TV highlights until new year of that season due to a dispute over how much BBC & ITV were paying for football rights.
that rings a bell, nobody got to see their decent start and by the time the rights were sorted out they were shite again! :lmao


Edit https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1985%E2%80%9386_Manchester_United_F.C._season
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc
