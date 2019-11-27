Number 1 is rubbish aswell. Trying the pressure of not winning it for thirty years.



They are the biggest bunch of deluded fans I have ever come across. Every other team winning is 'luck' 'jammy'. Forgetting they won so many titles under Fergie by being dreadful and getting jammy wins. Winning like that IS what makes teams champions. I missed our last game the other day against Southampton, I read on Caf about how lucky we were, so I saw the highlights. It was nothing of the sort, we deserved to win. They mock City rightfully for being plastics and winning via money. Forgetting they have spunked over 600 million, the second biggest spenders recently and have nothing to show for it. At all. We are dreadful ourselves right now but have managed to finish above them 5/7 seasons. The delusions don't stop there either, any good player on the transfer market and you'd have them posting in droves 'why is he choosing them over us?' 'might pop a bid for him' 'why aren't we in for him'. Because no sane player would choose them over City or Liverpool, even Chelsea right now. Everyone else in the league is more or less on the same level.I didn't mind United after our rivalry died down a bit, but I am astounded by this level of delusions from fans of a club who have barely even managed to finish above us recent years, as dreadful as we have been.