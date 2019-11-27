« previous next »
fucking appalled

Reply #3880 on: Today at 02:36:57 PM
Have to say I love Solskjaers reaction, just because I wouldnt expect anything else

Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Reply #3881 on: Today at 04:57:05 PM
Seven games away from the most promising league season since Fergie


That can't be serious... must a bunch of trolls signing up on that form  ;D
Reply #3882 on: Today at 05:00:05 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 03:43:44 PM
Last time he played us Bobby left him on his knees if that counts?

Sent him for the Evening News if I recall
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Reply #3883 on: Today at 07:23:43 PM
Call me optimistic but I genuinely dont see them retaining it next season.

1. The pressure of being incumbent is much bigger.
2. I think this season took a lot out of them mentally.
3. I dont see them having the same rub of the green. IN. EVERY. feckING. MATCH.
4. I think City and to a lesser extent ourselves and Chelsea will put a lot more pressure on them and make top 4 more competitive.
5. They need to spend and they dont have the money.

From Redcafe

Point number 4, how deluded does one have to be. 'Ourselves', they are nearly 35 odd points behind Liverpool and have fantasies on a challenge.
Reply #3884 on: Today at 07:23:56 PM
What a season they've had, unbelievable. They need 16 points from their last 7 games just to beat their lowest points total EVER in the premier league. The race is on.

Next season is their season.
Reply #3885 on: Today at 07:25:53 PM
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 07:23:56 PM
What a season they've had, unbelievable. They need 16 points from their last 7 games just to beat their lowest points total EVER in the premier league. The race is on.

Next season is their season.
They have to hope we ease up now if they want to get half our points .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Reply #3886 on: Today at 07:27:38 PM
Must admit Im surprised how close they seem to think they are. Theyre nowhere near us.
Its the kind of wishful thinking I guess we had back when we were nowhere good enough. This United team-I dont see it. They talk about young players, and I guess they have some like Rashford, but overall I believe Its a very average team.
Reply #3887 on: Today at 07:28:26 PM
Quote from: Wengerscoat on Today at 07:23:43 PM
From Redcafe

Point number 4, how deluded does one have to be. 'Ourselves', they are nearly 35 odd points behind Liverpool and have fantasies on a challenge.

Number 1 is rubbish aswell. Trying the pressure of not winning it for thirty years.
Reply #3888 on: Today at 07:31:11 PM
Quote from: Wengerscoat on Today at 07:23:43 PM
From Redcafe

Point number 4, how deluded does one have to be. 'Ourselves', they are nearly 35 odd points behind Liverpool and have fantasies on a challenge.

rub of the green, from a fan of the team whove had 4973 penalties this season :lmao
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Reply #3889 on: Today at 07:32:41 PM
Why are you trolling other teams forums when you should be celebrating like a mad fucker?  ;D
Reply #3890 on: Today at 08:01:26 PM
Quote from: Wengerscoat on Today at 07:23:43 PM
From Redcafe

Point number 4, how deluded does one have to be. 'Ourselves', they are nearly 35 odd points behind Liverpool and have fantasies on a challenge.

That could virtually have been written 12 months ago.  They're just comforting themselves.
Reply #3891 on: Today at 08:04:27 PM
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:35:00 PM
I only read his comments. Seemed reasonable to me.
Only one manc I work with . Was gracious enough to send a message of congratulations around midnight. He thinks they are in contention for next year though!

Well the headline I saw was antagonistic, but headlines usually are. ;D

Whilst winning 13 titles with a single manager is an amazing feat, it exposes that their club has relied on just two managers in their entire history for the bulk of their triumphs; and their slumps after said managers left speak volumes.

Liverpool have never indulged in such a thing.  We built a dynasty around a series of successful managers that kept us at the top for successive decades, passing the baton on from one to the next.  And even our less successful managers were still moderately successful.
Reply #3892 on: Today at 08:09:31 PM
Quote from: Wengerscoat on Today at 07:23:43 PM
From Redcafe

Point number 4, how deluded does one have to be. 'Ourselves', they are nearly 35 odd points behind Liverpool and have fantasies on a challenge.

Point 5 I have seen repeated by quite a few fans from other rival fanbases as well.

After the big spend in 2018. We have barely spent anything, while bringing in record profits. Since then we have won the CL and PL. Yet Liverpool is skint because they don't end up wasting 100's of million on shite players like they do every season. Great logic that. If we really want a player we will get them but we won't be taken to the cleaners for average players like them.
Reply #3893 on: Today at 08:10:15 PM
Quote from: Wengerscoat on Today at 07:23:43 PM
From Redcafe

Point number 4, how deluded does one have to be. 'Ourselves', they are nearly 35 odd points behind Liverpool and have fantasies on a challenge.

When youve gone from utter dominance to what they have now? Very. Very deluded.
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Reply #3894 on: Today at 08:12:09 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:36:57 PM
Have to say I love Solskjaers reaction, just because I wouldnt expect anything else



I'm good with it
Reply #3895 on: Today at 08:13:46 PM
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 07:28:26 PM
Number 1 is rubbish aswell. Trying the pressure of not winning it for thirty years.

They are the biggest bunch of deluded fans I have ever come across. Every other team winning is 'luck' 'jammy'. Forgetting they won so many titles under Fergie by being dreadful and getting jammy wins. Winning like that IS what makes teams champions. I missed our last game the other day against Southampton, I read on Caf about how lucky we were, so I saw the highlights. It was nothing of the sort, we deserved to win. They mock City rightfully for being plastics and winning via money. Forgetting they have spunked over 600 million, the second biggest spenders recently and have nothing to show for it. At all. We are dreadful ourselves right now but have managed to finish above them 5/7 seasons. The delusions don't stop there either, any good player on the transfer market and you'd have them posting in droves 'why is he choosing them over us?' 'might pop a bid for him' 'why aren't we in for him'. Because no sane player would choose them over City or Liverpool, even Chelsea right now. Everyone else in the league is more or less on the same level.

I didn't mind United after our rivalry died down a bit, but I am astounded by this level of delusions from fans of a club who have barely even managed to finish above us recent years, as dreadful as we have been.
Reply #3896 on: Today at 08:22:52 PM
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:27:38 PM
Must admit Im surprised how close they seem to think they are. Theyre nowhere near us.
Its the kind of wishful thinking I guess we had back when we were nowhere good enough. This United team-I dont see it. They talk about young players, and I guess they have some like Rashford, but overall I believe Its a very average team.


Its even worse than us, 7 years after winning the League we only had a pretty average Man Utd to chase and had players capable of doing something. In us and City, they have two teams who are miles ahead of the best Utd side Fergie ever had and their side is nowhere near as good as our 96/97 side.
Reply #3897 on: Today at 08:25:10 PM
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:27:38 PM
Must admit Im surprised how close they seem to think they are. Theyre nowhere near us.
Its the kind of wishful thinking I guess we had back when we were nowhere good enough. This United team-I dont see it. They talk about young players, and I guess they have some like Rashford, but overall I believe Its a very average team.


Its the classic second half of the season better than the first therefore next season will carry on in the same vein. As said, we know weve all made these claims in the past. Now and again we got a season like 13/14 which backed that up but more often than not we more likely had a season like 11/12 where a lot of early season optimism soon faded.
