Firmino was trending as well, before our game even kicked off, there were so many Mancs saying how much better Martial is than Bobby. Mind boggling.



The man has less than 50 goals in almost 140 PL games. He's got less goals than Firmino and almost half the amount of assists in the PL, although Bobby has played about 20-30 more games.Martial is a 1 goal in 3 games striker who does next to nothing for his teammates around him. Firmino is a 1 in 3 false 9 who brings the entire front end of the team together, creates spaces for his teammates and makes us tick in an attacking sense.One is a run of the mill, extremely average striker. The other is completely irreplaceable to his team.Any United fan that genuinely thinks Martial is better than Bobby need their heads checking.