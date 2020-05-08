« previous next »
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3840 on: Today at 01:09:22 PM
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/liverpool-premier-league-champions-19-20-season.448990/page-174


This page is full of Manchester United fans complaining that Liverpool are the 'media darlings' and that's all the media have ever done - loved Liverpool FC :D

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3841 on: Today at 01:13:37 PM
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:14:05 PM
Firmino was trending as well, before our game even kicked off, there were so many Mancs saying how much better Martial is than Bobby. Mind boggling.

The man has less than 50 goals in almost 140 PL games. He's got less goals than Firmino and almost half the amount of assists in the PL, although Bobby has played about 20-30 more games.

Martial is a 1 goal in 3 games striker who does next to nothing for his teammates around him. Firmino is a 1 in 3 false 9 who brings the entire front end of the team together, creates spaces for his teammates and makes us tick in an attacking sense.

One is a run of the mill, extremely average striker. The other is completely irreplaceable to his team.

Any United fan that genuinely thinks Martial is better than Bobby need their heads checking.

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3842 on: Today at 01:28:39 PM
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 01:13:37 PM
The man has less than 50 goals in almost 140 PL games. He's got less goals than Firmino and almost half the amount of assists in the PL, although Bobby has played about 20-30 more games.

Martial is a 1 goal in 3 games striker who does next to nothing for his teammates around him. Firmino is a 1 in 3 false 9 who brings the entire front end of the team together, creates spaces for his teammates and makes us tick in an attacking sense.

One is a run of the mill, extremely average striker. The other is completely irreplaceable to his team.

Any United fan that genuinely thinks Martial is better than Bobby need their heads checking.

They're like Everton fans, comparing there players with ours convincing themselves they have the better players inspite of on pitch evidence proving otherwise.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
Reply #3843 on: Today at 01:30:59 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:56:31 PM
Even the stat that hes scored his first career hat trick is pretty laughable for a striker who has played over 300 senior games.

Fowler was probably in double figures for them by his age

League only..

Sergio Agüero has scored three or more goals twelve times in the Premier League, more than any other player. Alan Shearer is second with eleven hat-tricks; Robbie Fowler has scored nine and both Thierry Henry and Michael Owen have scored eight hat-tricks each.
