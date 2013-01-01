The really interesting thing about United, which is the thing that will continue to mire them in mediocrity, is the fact that they have still yet to get a director of football despite all the talks over summer that an appointment was imminent.



In this day and age, the rebuild of a squad starts with a vision for how to build the squad, and that vision is largely made manifest by the director of football.



Until they get someone in, there's no certainty in decision-making, particularly when they've got Woodward at the head of the organisation.



My sense of it is that Woodward is actually in two minds about it because he doesn't want to give up the power and influence of his role now, bad as he is at it.



I think one of the mistakes they've made in recent years is to try and fashion themselves after a Real Madrid (particularly during the Mourinho years) - a galactico club. But they failed epically because they never got the galacticos to make it work. Other than Pogba, and at his best, De Gea, they've not really had any superstars in the team at any stage. They've made expensive bets on a bunch of good not great players (like Martial, Lukaku, Shaw), who in the right system might be excellent but aren't the types to magic wins into existence on their own, while holding onto a bunch of dross like their entire backline, Matic, Lingard etc. So in a way, Mourinho was bang on when he said he didn't have enough support in the transfer market. They never got the Bales and Ronaldos and Modrics that their approach required.