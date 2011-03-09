« previous next »
Author Topic: United - The Green and GOle Standard!  (Read 26874 times)

Online Dazzer23

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #720 on: Today at 01:05:10 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:20:21 AM
Haha I was just about to ask what the hell about Man United would make the stock price go up 33% given the state of those clowns.

The US Stock market as a whole has gone up 30% in the last few months - it's just riding that wave, it's nothing clever they're doing
Online Kekule

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #721 on: Today at 01:08:29 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 12:48:29 PM
Discussing our potential dominance...

you can combine Klopps stint at Dortmund with us at Liverpool and still count the amount of duds he's signed on 1 hand. We have signed players in every position pretty much perfectly for about 3 years now, but sure, Klopp hasn't proved that he can build teams/refresh a squad  :lmao

We're nearing the bit where they say "Anyone could have won with Mane, Salah, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Allison etc" like they did when they claimed "anyone" could have won with Lewandowski, Aubameyang, Reus, Hummels et al, whilst conveniently ignoring that those players were either hardly having their doors knocked down by Barcelona/Real Madrid/Bayern Munich when Klopp signed them, or that there was plenty of sneering at how much they were bought for.
Offline Red Berry

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #722 on: Today at 01:18:03 PM »
When Divock gets fouled in the run up to their goal at OT, the goal stands. Yet a "foul" on their keeper in the run up to our goal - a "foul" that doesn't deprive them of possession or prevent DeGea getting back on his line - is chalked off.

I know many goals have been disallowed this season for just about every team, but we've had three against this lot ruled out in just two matches.

That's the difference between us and them though. Whilst they point to ballooned shots as evidence that they put us under pressure, we are actually hitting the back of the net at least.
Online Father Ted

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #723 on: Today at 01:20:09 PM »
They should probably worry about their own disastrous seven-year rolling rebuild instead of focusing on us.
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #724 on: Today at 01:39:07 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:58:54 AM
Its going to be so damn disappointing when they get their act together.

Itll be a while, and when they do itll be too late for them to be even remotely dominant. Theyve had three title winning managers in their history and then a load of shite. Ten years ago they could have ground the rest of us into the dirt, the rot set in with the hard shoulder shitter.
Online Paisley79

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #725 on: Today at 01:48:47 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:39:07 PM
Theyve had three title winning managers in their history and then a load of shite.

I can be a right anorak with football history but that fact had never registered with me! You're spot on though - Mangnall, Busby, Ferguson

That's my fact for the day!
Online 12C

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #726 on: Today at 02:19:47 PM »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 01:05:10 PM
The US Stock market as a whole has gone up 30% in the last few months - it's just riding that wave, it's nothing clever they're doing

I thought it was because the are buying loads of star players for Ole at knock down prices this January.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #727 on: Today at 02:22:27 PM »


Not mine  :lmao
Offline rebel23

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #728 on: Today at 02:22:51 PM »
They will just continue to throw money at it,; £150-200 million a year eventually they will get it right.  though you do have to wonder about their scouting and recruitment considering how shite their signings have been.  Buying players is not easy.  I think Pep is going to have similar problems if he sticks around..
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #729 on: Today at 02:23:29 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 11:22:24 AM
"Manchester United have been charged by the FA with failing to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during Sunday's Premier League defeat at Liverpool."


Things aren't getting any better for the cheating c*nts  ;D

Hope they get the book thrown at them. Disgusting behavior. Worse than Barca.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #730 on: Today at 02:24:13 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 02:22:51 PM
They will just continue to throw money at it,; £150-200 million a year eventually they will get it right.  though you do have to wonder about their scouting and recruitment considering how shite their signings have been.  Buying players is not easy.  I think Pep is going to have similar problems if he sticks around..

Which is it - theyll eventually get it right or buying players isnt easy and theyve proven throwing money at it wont just get it right.
Offline JovaJova

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #731 on: Today at 02:35:52 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 02:22:51 PM
They will just continue to throw money at it,; £150-200 million a year eventually they will get it right.  though you do have to wonder about their scouting and recruitment considering how shite their signings have been.  Buying players is not easy.  I think Pep is going to have similar problems if he sticks around..

Not easy at all in this ridiculously inflated transfer market where a Harry Maguire costs you 80m and an English right back whose only skill is sliding along the grass very well costs you 50m.

They dont just need an entirely new team, they need a whole squad. Not easy at all to see a way back in the current market without some extraordinarily shrewd investment.

And yeah, Ole is at the wheel as well.
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #732 on: Today at 02:45:56 PM »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 02:22:27 PM


Not mine  :lmao

Fucking hell :lmao

Thats defo joining them gif library
Offline elsewhere

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #733 on: Today at 03:03:03 PM »
Still no Shane Long bid for 60M? Their recruitment is so slow.
Offline tonysleft

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #734 on: Today at 04:08:57 PM »
The idea that Ole is an insidious character who doesn't give a fuck about the club and only wants to fool us into keeping his job online (and on United forums, from fucking cretins) is incredible to me who watched him as a fan being the only player to give a fuck about the fallout of the Glazer takeover and oppose it when it was happening

He's not a top coach but he's not fucking Hodgson as far as the "I know I'm shit but I'm gonna cod and wink and keep my job" stuff goes, or Moyes
Online MJD-L4

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #735 on: Today at 04:20:12 PM »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:08:57 PM
The idea that Ole is an insidious character who doesn't give a fuck about the club and only wants to fool us into keeping his job online (and on United forums, from fucking cretins) is incredible to me who watched him as a fan being the only player to give a fuck about the fallout of the Glazer takeover and oppose it when it was happening

He's not a top coach but he's not fucking Hodgson as far as the "I know I'm shit but I'm gonna cod and wink and keep my job" stuff goes, or Moyes

I'd be surprised if anyone actually believes that he's actively trying to damage the club from the inside or that he doesn't care. It just strikes me as he doesn't really know what he's doing, he knows he will never get a job this big again so is trying to ensure it lasts as long as possible.

How can he justify playing Rashford when he knew he had 2 separate injuries at the time? He can't. Proper rookie mistake that backfired on him and showed his ineptitude to everyone watching. The fact he comes out smiling at the cameras claiming that losing to his two main rivals is "progress" because they weren't beaten by 4/5 goals screams of self preservation to me. It's as though he's indirectly talking to the Glazers & Woodward rather than the fans. Fergie wouldn't have even faced the media after those two results, he'd have sent Phelan out.
Online 4pool

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #736 on: Today at 04:21:33 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:05:12 AM
@MarkOgden_
For all the criticism directed at Ed Woodward recently, worth nothing that MUFC share price has gone from $15.33 in October to $20.25 today. That will always be a big tick in his favour with the Glazers. Safest man at Old Trafford.




Ahhhhhh, isn't this nice.

Let's remember that Woodward hired the Ex-S*n hack to be his PR spin doctor and this is what he comes up with. Something for the Man Utd media fav's to spout out like Ogden.
Online lukeb1981

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #737 on: Today at 04:34:30 PM »
Just glad Bacon Face is still alive to witness this.
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #738 on: Today at 04:35:51 PM »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:08:57 PM
The idea that Ole is an insidious character who doesn't give a fuck about the club and only wants to fool us into keeping his job online (and on United forums, from fucking cretins) is incredible to me who watched him as a fan being the only player to give a fuck about the fallout of the Glazer takeover and oppose it when it was happening

He's not a top coach but he's not fucking Hodgson as far as the "I know I'm shit but I'm gonna cod and wink and keep my job" stuff goes, or Moyes

Hes a bit like that bloke who spent quite a lot of time under a good manager, and then when he got his chance in the big seat tried to make out he was doing things differently when actually he was doing all the same things....but times had changed and they dont really work under a different person

Online Alan_X

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #739 on: Today at 04:48:57 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:41:49 AM
Clearly they don't care about what happens on the pitch. But they have been ahead of us in revenue since the early 90s. If we overtake them on Woodward's watch, that's a massive black mark on his CV.

I'm struggling to understand the Glazers rationale really. Sure they can just keep siphoning money out of the club, but what's their long term plan? If they plan to sell at some point, it doesn't make much sense to be running the club into the ground and depreciating its value. Maybe they just don't care, as they bought the club with other people's money in the first place.

"A combination of Manchester United's global fame and the Premier League's allure to broadcasters mean United can make money regardless of results on the pitch, the club's vice-chairman Ed Woodward has claimed.

During United's quarterly conference call with shareholders, Woodward was asked if the improved performance in the Premier League this season had played a part in another bumper set of financial numbers for the world's richest club.

Woodward replied: "Playing performance doesn't really have a meaningful impact on what we can do on the commercial side of the business."
Offline MNAA

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #740 on: Today at 04:52:49 PM »
Ole is a decent manager. Not completely clueless but far from being an elite. He is a good fit for ... Stoke, Blackburn, Preston, etc. Not Man Utd especially if they do not want to slip further down the line.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #741 on: Today at 04:53:08 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:21:42 PM
This doesnt surprise me one bit. Still cant believe the way they behaved towards Andy Durso. Every one of them should have suspended for weeks.

It used to piss me off when the ref used to back-peddle away from them. Stand your ground, you big meff!! Let them barge into you, fall over, then begin brandishing reds.

I should have been a ref, me.  :D
Offline Sharado

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #742 on: Today at 04:57:34 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:41:49 AM
Clearly they don't care about what happens on the pitch. But they have been ahead of us in revenue since the early 90s. If we overtake them on Woodward's watch, that's a massive black mark on his CV.

I'm struggling to understand the Glazers rationale really. Sure they can just keep siphoning money out of the club, but what's their long term plan? If they plan to sell at some point, it doesn't make much sense to be running the club into the ground and depreciating its value. Maybe they just don't care, as they bought the club with other people's money in the first place.

They're interested in one thing: money. Imagine it's like a landlord, sure it's nice if the tenants are tasteful and make the place you're renting feel like home, maybe even add some value to the property themselves by the way they decorate. But so long as the rent is paid, they don't really give a fuck if it's a couple of lads that do nothing to the place but keep it generally tidy.

And if they aren't paying the rent at any stage, or they start to run the place down too much, then they've got a big fuck off deposit they can take out from them in terms of selling the club [which they bought with a loan].

They're making huge, huge sums of money out of united, if it's a couple of million down this year but a couple of million up the next they literally don't give one tiny shivering fuck what happens on the pitch. I read the last dividend payed to the glazers was £23m. Now if this year it's "only" £18m do you really think they care? A decent sponsorship deal and next year it's suddenly £25m. The level at which they could not give one fuck about what happens on the pitch can't be overstated. And that's why they'll be perfectly happy with woodward too.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #743 on: Today at 04:58:58 PM »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 04:52:49 PM
Ole is a decent manager. Not completely clueless but far from being an elite. He is a good fit for ... Stoke, Blackburn, Preston, etc. Not Man Utd especially if they do not want to slip further down the line.

That's pretty harsh on the likes of Stoke and Preston, the fella wasn't good enough at Cardiff. He's perfect for United to be honest. 
