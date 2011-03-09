Clearly they don't care about what happens on the pitch. But they have been ahead of us in revenue since the early 90s. If we overtake them on Woodward's watch, that's a massive black mark on his CV.



I'm struggling to understand the Glazers rationale really. Sure they can just keep siphoning money out of the club, but what's their long term plan? If they plan to sell at some point, it doesn't make much sense to be running the club into the ground and depreciating its value. Maybe they just don't care, as they bought the club with other people's money in the first place.



They're interested in one thing: money. Imagine it's like a landlord, sure it's nice if the tenants are tasteful and make the place you're renting feel like home, maybe even add some value to the property themselves by the way they decorate. But so long as the rent is paid, they don't really give a fuck if it's a couple of lads that do nothing to the place but keep it generally tidy.And if they aren't paying the rent at any stage, or they start to run the place down too much, then they've got a big fuck off deposit they can take out from them in terms of selling the club [which they bought with a loan].They're making huge, huge sums of money out of united, if it's a couple of million down this year but a couple of million up the next they literally don't give one tiny shivering fuck what happens on the pitch. I read the last dividend payed to the glazers was £23m. Now if this year it's "only" £18m do you really think they care? A decent sponsorship deal and next year it's suddenly £25m. The level at which they could not give one fuck about what happens on the pitch can't be overstated. And that's why they'll be perfectly happy with woodward too.