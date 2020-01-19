« previous next »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 07:05:03 PM
You know when Rashford is your best player you have serious issues.
its not so much him being the best player, its whos the second best, third best etc
https://old.reddit.com/r/reddevils/comments/erabk3/freds_performance_against_liverpool/

Love the way they genuinely believe Fred had a 10/10 game yesterday because he tackled and completed a pass or two!

Standards have truly fallen over there
Quote from: MiddleMan on Yesterday at 08:34:57 PM
https://old.reddit.com/r/reddevils/comments/erabk3/freds_performance_against_liverpool/

Love the way they genuinely believe Fred had a 10/10 game yesterday because he tackled and completed a pass or two!

Standards have truly fallen over there
It's the same as them getting on 606 where one of them said Bissaka is shit, but the other argued vehemently against it with his reasoning being that he's made more tackles than anyone in the league. Errrr, as a defender, making more tackles is a bad thing.
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:01:17 PM
It's the same as them getting on 606 where one of them said Bissaka is shit, but the other argued vehemently against it with his reasoning being that he's made more tackles than anyone in the league. Errrr, as a defender, making more tackles is a bad thing.

Oh my, yes. They love to go on about the best tackler in the league. He is a pretty good tackler - fair - but his insistence to tackle rather than control the situation leads to wonderful things like

https://streamable.com/ln8p7
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:59:26 PM
Sergio Romero is a lucky boy, walked away without injury from this near to Carrington this morning



What a waste of a Lamborghini.

More money than sense.

Super high performance cars require knowledge of how to drive them. The horsepower they have takes skill to be able to handle.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:59:26 PM
Sergio Romero is a lucky boy, walked away without injury from this near to Carrington this morning



Thankfully he is ok. Looks a nasty one.
Quote from: Bread on January 19, 2020, 11:12:15 PM
United fans laud Wan-Bissaka's tackling stats, but his tackling stats are that high for 3 reasons. Firstly, he's constantly giving the ball away. Secondly, his positioning is awful, so he's constantly finding himself having to rush back to put in a last ditch challenge and thirdly, he's going to get opportunities to get a tackle in because his team are shit and constantly under the cosh.

As for Maguire; honestly I lost track of the amount of times he went diving in on the halfway line and got beat by one of our players. His reading of the game and decision-making is woeful, and it allowed us space to run into time and time again. There's absolutely nothing between the ears there.

That's clearly not true. There's a metric tonne of concrete in there.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:10:00 PM
What a waste of a Lamborghini.

More money than sense.

Super high performance cars require knowledge of how to drive them. The horsepower they have takes skill to be able to handle.

No idea what happened but that looks like he was hit from behind, no?
G. Nev. from the BBC article:

"Over the last few years there is a frustration that Manchester United have been U-turning all over the place when it comes to strategy," added Sky Sports pundit Neville, who retired as a player in 2011.

"I can't believe, with the investment that has been put into the squad over the last five or six years, you end up with that out on the pitch.

"I can't change the ownership of Manchester United - no-one can - but I am struggling to understand why the ownership has persisted in trusting that management team to oversee that investment.

"If you don't lose your job for overseeing that investment, that wage bill and putting that team out on the pitch, something is really wrong."

Seems to be a recurring theme in the media and on fan cams like Full Time Devils.

It's the Glazers fault. It's Woody Woodwards fault.

They're so ready to blame.

However the Glazers are not picking the players for the team.

Woodward isn't picking the players for the team.

Every manager they have had since their last League winning side has been backed by the Glazers and Woodward. Each one has targeted and approved each and every purchase.

Those players who are now deemed crap were near world beaters in their minds when first purchased.

The fact it's all gone to shit since is because of whom they have in charge in the managers seat. Can say who parks in the manager spot.  ;)

You can change direction time after time. Experienced players. Mega stars elsewhere. Young upcoming potential stars. Solid pros at their position. Makes no difference. Turning corners for turning corners sake.

There is no club philosophy. No plan to adhere to when looking at transfers and building a side. Maybe with Ole they are looking to rectify that and stay the course.

All it takes is more outrage on fan cams and in the ground to constantly get those at the top to  "do something".

Moyes--Alex's choice. Ends in tears.

Luis Van Gaal-- experienced winner--ends in tears.

Special Once-- claims of wins the League his second year, guarantees trophies--- ends in tears.

OGS-- club legend who "gets" the club--- will it end in tears?


But hey ho..blame the Glazers and Woodward for spending a billion on players, it's all their fault the players turned out shit.
Apparently Mark Ogden in an ESPN interview said Neil Ashton is now an independent media advisor for United and looking to repair Ed Woodward's damaged reputation?

Mad if true. State of them getting involved with the rag and Ashton.

EDIT: Just Googled and it's true - old news. Mental all the same.
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:01:42 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oZhHzrKnIU

;D

Love these fan denial videos

Check out one of the comments

Manc Saying it should be ripping into Liverpool for not winning by a heavier score 😂

Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:19:17 PM
Check out one of the comments

Manc Saying it should be ripping into Liverpool for not winning by a heavier score 😂


If wed got the second when we were on top theyd have utterly collapsed...

We didnt... thats just football I guess.
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 04:54:10 PM
Ultrasonic bone healing?

Sounds like quackery to me.  Im not an expert on bones, but Im reasonably sure that there is no scientific mechanism by which ultrasound can heal bone fractures, and almost certainly not from a handheld device.  Whos heading the Man United medical team? Uri Geller?
Never tell them your age  :o
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:59:26 PM
Sergio Romero is a lucky boy, walked away without injury from this near to Carrington this morning



Assuming Ole was driving

Bit of t-cut will get that out
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 04:54:10 PM
Ultrasonic bone healing?

Sounds like quackery to me.  Im not an expert on bones, but Im reasonably sure that there is no scientific mechanism by which ultrasound can heal bone fractures, and almost certainly not from a handheld device.  Whos heading the Man United medical team? Uri Geller?
I don't know mate. My missus claims that sound waves from a hand-held device has magical healing powers when applied to the right spot...
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:29:39 PM
I don't know mate. My missus claims that sound waves from a hand-held device has magical healing powers when applied to the right spot...

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:29:39 PM
I don't know mate. My missus claims that sound waves from a hand-held device has magical healing powers when applied to the right spot...
:o
Sounds like you've been replaced, mate.  :-X
To use the very topical car crash analogy, too many of their fans seem to think they are heading in the right direction, they think Ole just needs to step on the accelerator a little.

Let's hope this bus is designed to crumple so the passengers are kept safe.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:46:12 PM
Apparently Mark Ogden in an ESPN interview said Neil Ashton is now an independent media advisor for United and looking to repair Ed Woodward's damaged reputation?

Mad if true. State of them getting involved with the rag and Ashton.

EDIT: Just Googled and it's true - old news. Mental all the same.

They should have hired the spiteful Custis brothers!
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 11:06:36 AM
Sorry to hear you are colour blind.  :lmao :lmao

That kit is muck and not ust because it's United it's genuinely the worst kit in the league
Ha ha, no accounting for taste. I really like it. Colourwise, it reminds me a bit of our 'ecru' kit from 1996, which I also liked a lot
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:11:21 AM
Its pure Ferguson.

Thats his whole shtick. Hes failed at Cardiff, done alright at Molde but he played for United and played under Ferguson. His whole time there has been about trying to emulate what Ferguson did, throwing loads of attackers on, using kids, blaming and surrounding refs, hating Liverpool. But with none of the ability. Its like a shit Stars in their Eyes impression. Right down to trying to play mind games around injuries. Every press conference or interview seems to go through a what would Fergie say? filter.
Hmm, if he's trying to emulate everything Ferguson did I'd steer clear of the hard shoulders for a bit
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:59:26 PM
Sergio Romero is a lucky boy, walked away without injury from this near to Carrington this morning



Is Ole ok? I heard he was at the wheel...
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:33:38 AM
I'm trying to look for positives for Man Utd...I thought their quick one touch passing was surprisingly accomplished, and it seems to have improved from just a month ago.

Also I quite liked that away kit they were wearing.

Struggling beyond that...


Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 11:06:36 AM
Sorry to hear you are colour blind.  :lmao :lmao

That kit is muck and not ust because it's United it's genuinely the worst kit in the league

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:07:04 AM
Ha ha, no accounting for taste. I really like it. Colourwise, it reminds me a bit of our 'ecru' kit from 1996, which I also liked a lot

Apparently it's called Savannah. Which sounds like a pornstar. Which is kind of appropriate given how much they got fucked on Sunday.
Actually feel sorry for rashford really. That injury could ruin his career, all because ole was desperate to keep his job. Pretty big disgrace. And he should be getting proper hounded by the press.

Plenty of stuff to take the piss out of without bringing a car crash into it, to be honest.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 07:54:33 AM
Plenty of stuff to take the piss out of without bringing a car crash into it, to be honest.
He walked away from it absolutely fine, not as if he was in any way injured
Marcus Rashford: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'has to take some blame', says Ian Wright

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51184223#top-link

Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 09:37:26 PM
No idea what happened but that looks like he was hit from behind, no?

De Gea fell on him
What an absolute shitstorm they are in. Team is shite, the few good players they have are either injured or just want to get out. Civil war between fans, pundits, manager and woody, and on top of all, we beat them and they are now charged by the FA for how their players behaved...

If Carlsberg did Manc Fuck Ups...
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on Today at 09:21:23 AM
What an absolute shitstorm they are in. Team is shite, the few good players they have are either injured or just want to get out. Civil war between fans, pundits, manager and woody, and on top of all, we beat them and they are now charged by the FA for how their players behaved...

If Carlsberg did Manc Fuck Ups...

... And the FA charge is breaking 20 minutes before the Norwegian Goblin is due to make his presser, where he will get hammered for playing Rashford in the FA cup... Fucking inject this content into my eyes to the backdrop of our Procession towards lifting #19.
https://twitter.com/MattOrdish/status/1219355295236882437?s=20

Has this been posted yet? Ferdinand recorded it before our game. He really needs to stop talking in front of cameras. Are Man United still 'back' Rio?  ;D
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 07:54:33 AM
Plenty of stuff to take the piss out of without bringing a car crash into it, to be honest.
So we shouldn't talk about Utd's season?

 ;)
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:03:46 AM
https://twitter.com/MattOrdish/status/1219355295236882437?s=20

Has this been posted yet? Ferdinand recorded it before our game. He really needs to stop talking in front of cameras. Are Man United still 'back' Rio?  ;D

Pretty apt that it looks like he has a coat on that does up at the back.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:13:35 AM
So we shouldn't talk about Utd's season?

 ;)

:lmao
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:01:42 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oZhHzrKnIU

;D

Love these fan denial videos

Thought it was quite tame for a fan denial that one.
Love this guy. Long may he reign. ;D


Quote
David McDonnell
@DiscoMirror
Solskjaer: "We lost to Liverpool, a team you all say are fantastic, and we've been in the game until the last kick of the ball. For me, that's strides forward. There were signs there that we're on the right track." #MUFC
@MirrorFootball

 ;D
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:44:12 AM
Love this guy. Long may he reign. ;D


 ;D
I want them in the FA Cup so bad, just to smash them this time and hear his delusional post match comments.
