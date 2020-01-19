G. Nev. from the BBC article:"Over the last few years there is a frustration that Manchester United have been U-turning all over the place when it comes to strategy," added Sky Sports pundit Neville, who retired as a player in 2011."I can't believe, with the investment that has been put into the squad over the last five or six years, you end up with that out on the pitch."I can't change the ownership of Manchester United - no-one can - but I am struggling to understand why the ownership has persisted in trusting that management team to oversee that investment."If you don't lose your job for overseeing that investment, that wage bill and putting that team out on the pitch, something is really wrong."Seems to be a recurring theme in the media and on fan cams like Full Time Devils.It's the Glazers fault. It's Woody Woodwards fault.They're so ready to blame.However the Glazers are not picking the players for the team.Woodward isn't picking the players for the team.Every manager they have had since their last League winning side has been backed by the Glazers and Woodward. Each one has targeted and approved each and every purchase.Those players who are now deemed crap were near world beaters in their minds when first purchased.The fact it's all gone to shit since is because of whom they have in charge in the managers seat. Can say who parks in the manager spot.You can change direction time after time. Experienced players. Mega stars elsewhere. Young upcoming potential stars. Solid pros at their position. Makes no difference. Turning corners for turning corners sake.There is no club philosophy. No plan to adhere to when looking at transfers and building a side. Maybe with Ole they are looking to rectify that and stay the course.All it takes is more outrage on fan cams and in the ground to constantly get those at the top to "do something".Moyes--Alex's choice. Ends in tears.Luis Van Gaal-- experienced winner--ends in tears.Special Once-- claims of wins the League his second year, guarantees trophies--- ends in tears.OGS-- club legend who "gets" the club--- will it end in tears?But hey ho..blame the Glazers and Woodward for spending a billion on players, it's all their fault the players turned out shit.