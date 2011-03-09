« previous next »
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,051
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 11:20:42 PM »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:12:15 PM
United fans laud Wan-Bissaka's tackling stats, but his tackling stats are that high for 3 reasons. Firstly, he's constantly giving the ball away. Secondly, his positioning is awful, so he's constantly finding himself having to rush back to put in a last ditch challenge and thirdly, he's going to get opportunities to get a tackle in because his team are shit and constantly under the cosh.

As for Maguire; honestly I lost track of the amount of times he went diving in on the halfway line and got beat by one of our players. His reading of the game and decision-making is woeful, and it allowed us space to run into time and time again. There's absolutely nothing between the ears there.

I cant see Liverpool being in for either of those two.  Wan-Bissaka looked ok at Palace but theres no way hes worth 45 million. And Leicester must be pissing themselves laughing over the 80 million they got for Maguire.

United are a car crash at the moment and its made even better by the delusion of their fans. 
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,587
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM »
One from some tithead on cafe who simply hates us.

They play some horrible brand of football, though. Dont be fooled by the Scouser-infested media. LongballFC.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,587
  • Tantric Breather ♡
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 11:24:00 PM »
From another tithead.


2-0 flattered them, could have easily been 1-1. They panicked for the last 25 mins, and their 2nd goal was because we actually went for it. 1-1 or 2-0.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,812
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 11:40:06 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
One from some tithead on cafe who simply hates us.

They play some horrible brand of football, though. Dont be fooled by the Scouser-infested media. LongballFC.
It's probably worth pointing out that Liverpool went long because United played 3 at the back and left oodles of space either side.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,168
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 11:42:55 PM »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:40:06 PM
It's probably worth pointing out that Liverpool went long because United played 3 at the back and left oodles of space either side.

Nothing wrong with going long anyway when it is the kind of accurate long passes that our players regularly produce rather than some kind of aimless hoof that these fuckwits (including their manager) seem to be implying.
Logged

Online Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,971
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 11:44:13 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:19:00 PM
Maybe snatching a point against Liverpool is now the height of achievement.

Watford gave us more of a scare.

It's amazing how fully Evertonised they are now. They'd have been ecstatic getting an undeserved draw off the European and World Champions.

I thought the exact same as you when watching. Watford were more of a handful than these and troubled us more.

I suppose we are the benchmark now, and if you don't get your arse handed to you, you think you've done well. Beneath the bravado, they feared getting a pasting today. Getting away with a 2-0 that could have been a 5-0 is probably a relief for them, so they feel they did far better than they actually did.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,532
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 11:45:34 PM »
I thought someone had let the Wolves fans back in. Anfield was a wall of sound from before kick off till about 8 minutes in, the crowd took a breather for 5 seconds and they pipe up with wheres youre famous atmosphere ::)  Cheering throw ins, and misplaced passes like theyd just scored a goal.  Embarrassing stuff.

When Solskjaer takes them down theyll fit right in in the Championship.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 11:46:38 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:24:00 PM
From another tithead.


2-0 flattered them, could have easily been 1-1. They panicked for the last 25 mins, and their 2nd goal was because we actually went for it. 1-1 or 2-0.

Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
One from some tithead on cafe who simply hates us.

They play some horrible brand of football, though. Dont be fooled by the Scouser-infested media. LongballFC.

I don't think any of them truly believes that. Its just a coping mechanism for them. That's why they keep pushing a narrative that Liverpool are just lucky.

We dispatched them like we any other mid-table team these days. With played at 70% intensity most of the game, that is because we are confident in our ability to defend. I am sure if they had scored we would battered them and scored 2-3 more.
Logged

Online Sons of pioneerS

  • are hungry men.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,971
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 11:46:53 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:24:00 PM
From another tithead.


2-0 flattered them, could have easily been 1-1. They panicked for the last 25 mins, and their 2nd goal was because we actually went for it. 1-1 or 2-0.
And the longer these boneheads continue to believe that, the better for us. 😁
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 11:53:15 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
One from some tithead on cafe who simply hates us.

They play some horrible brand of football, though. Dont be fooled by the Scouser-infested media. LongballFC.

:D

To be honest, I'd say our brand of football currently isn't too far off United's under Ferguson in the sense that it's direct and attacking with lots of wing-play but not necessarily that pretty (apart from in spells). Man City are more like Arsenal were under Wenger with the silky passing, flair players in midfield and attacks going through the centre. Although I seem to remember back then United fans would shout from the rooftops about the wonderful football they played and how it was part of their DNA as a club (as opposed to Liverpool and 'Gerard Hooflier').

As for the long ball shouts, we play a real mixture of styles - we're more than happy to go long because we have players like Van Dijk, Henderson and Trent who can deliver a 50 yard pass on a six-pence or we'll go short with the likes of Firmino, Mane and Robertson interchanging. It's one of the reasons we've played 22 and won 21. Whatever you throw at us, whatever your tactics, whatever your formation we'll find a way to play around you and beat you.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,630
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 PM »
Let them think they bossed the game, let them think were nothing special, let them think we dont deserve it, let them think without injuries they would have won it. Whatever keeps Ole in a job is good for us, theyre going nowhere under him.

We know what to think ...
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #491 on: Today at 12:00:11 AM »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 11:53:15 PM
:D

To be honest, I'd say our brand of football currently isn't too far off United's under Ferguson in the sense that it's direct and attacking with lots of wing-play but not necessarily that pretty (apart from in spells). Man City are more like Arsenal were under Wenger with the silky passing, flair players in midfield and attacks going through the centre. Although I seem to remember back then United fans would shout from the rooftops about the wonderful football they played and how it was part of their DNA as a club (as opposed to Liverpool and 'Gerard Hooflier').

As for the long ball shouts, we play a real mixture of styles - we're more than happy to go long because we have players like Van Dijk, Henderson and Trent who can deliver a 50 yard pass on a six-pence or we'll go short with the likes of Firmino, Mane and Robertson interchanging. It's one of the reasons we've played 22 and won 21. Whatever you throw at us, whatever your tactics, whatever your formation we'll find a way to play around you and beat you.

Ask Sheffield United or Tottenham fans what type of football we play and they would say possession based. Ask Man City fans and they would say counter attacking. Ask Leicester fans and they would say pure domination.

Basically, we change our style depending on how the opposition set up and what we deem their weaknesses to be. It's beautiful to see. Especially when we just change mid-match like we did at times today.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,401
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #492 on: Today at 12:13:32 AM »
Wan-Bissaka got taken apart at times in that game today. Especially for the spell after half time, he didn't know if he was animal, vegetable or mineral. Bobby sending him into the Kop was brilliant.
Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,638
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #493 on: Today at 12:16:11 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:12:50 PM
I agree - he should be pushing for a move to a bigger club... Leicester or Wolves perhaps?

Not actually sure who hed replace at either. :D
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,679
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #494 on: Today at 12:23:22 AM »
They got their obligatory disgusting chant in. Their "We've won it 3 times, without killing anybody" got the volume quickly turned down by the Sky TV directors, the c*nts, and nothing has been said about it. Fucking with in the fact that we are back where we belong, and yous have Ole Gunnar fucking Solskjaer as your manager for the foreseeable. We're winning the league, and that's all yous have got left.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:32:25 AM by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Online Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #495 on: Today at 12:36:53 AM »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:12:15 PM
United fans laud Wan-Bissaka's tackling stats, but his tackling stats are that high for 3 reasons. Firstly, he's constantly giving the ball away. Secondly, his positioning is awful, so he's constantly finding himself having to rush back to put in a last ditch challenge and thirdly, he's going to get opportunities to get a tackle in because his team are shit and constantly under the cosh.

As for Maguire; honestly I lost track of the amount of times he went diving in on the halfway line and got beat by one of our players. His reading of the game and decision-making is woeful, and it allowed us space to run into time and time again. There's absolutely nothing between the ears there.

Perhaps the best indicator of the limitations of tackling/interception stats for fullbacks is that Albie Moreno was one of the world leaders in tackles and interceptions whenever he played for us.

With that said, I think Wan-Bissaka is pretty good. He's not very adventurous going forward but he's entirely okay if you want only one fullback to attack. He's a bit like a souped-up Nathaniel Clyne. Fast and very good at holding down a side. Very limited going forward. There's just no need to spend much time talking about him because there's not that much to talk about.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,679
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #496 on: Today at 12:47:21 AM »
The delusion is incredible. It's brilliant, actually. Ole says there isn't a 30 points difference. Like, even saying there is a 30 points gap between us and them should be a cause for serious concern, and he's the man in charge. Does he even watch football, and did he watch the same game everyone else did? Hilarious. On the other hand, their fans are all blaming the Glazers. The same people that have pumped a billion into this squad, and they are gurning they haven't invested enough. LOL They are absolutely fucked beyond belief as a club. They've basically just hit the reset button back to the 70's and 80's and they are not getting out of it.
Logged

Online Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,415
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #497 on: Today at 12:52:16 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:47:21 AM
The delusion is incredible. It's brilliant, actually. Ole says there isn't a 30 points difference. Like, even saying there is a 30 points gap between us and them should be a cause for serious concern, and he's the man in charge. Does he even watch football, and did he watch the same game everyone else did? Hilarious. On the other hand, their fans are all blaming the Glazers. The same people that have pumped a billion into this squad, and they are gurning they haven't invested enough. LOL They are absolutely fucked beyond belief as a club. They've basically just hit the reset button back to the 70's and 80's and they are not getting out of it.

It's just a dumb way to approach it, isn't it?

He had it right at the start of the season when he said that they're years away from winning the title. The right thing to say today would have been - Liverpool are the best team in the world and we're building something new. We're getting better and stronger, which you can see from the better results, but there's obviously a lot more work to do.

Instead pretending that they're not far behind, when they're looking long odds to even make top 4, just makes him sound foolish and out of touch.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,174
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #498 on: Today at 01:24:22 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:23:22 AM
They got their obligatory disgusting chant in. Their "We've won it 3 times, without killing anybody" got the volume quickly turned down by the Sky TV directors, the c*nts, and nothing has been said about it. Fucking with in the fact that we are back where we belong, and yous have Ole Gunnar fucking Solskjaer as your manager for the foreseeable. We're winning the league, and that's all yous have got left.

along with the S#n was right you're murderers song as well
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #499 on: Today at 01:32:32 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 01:24:22 AM
along with the S#n was right you're murderers song as well

Yep loud and clear. They're vermin, always have been always will be.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,522
  • ....mmm
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #500 on: Today at 01:40:15 AM »
ESPN has the perfect take on United's performance.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JCMozc9YSLc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JCMozc9YSLc</a>
Logged
:D

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,350
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #501 on: Today at 01:43:25 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 01:24:22 AM
along with the S#n was right you're murderers song as well

Fucking rats

They know the star is dwindling. We are Manchester United shit means less and less.

Liverpool FC is the biggest, most successful club in England. Fucking fact

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - The Green and GOle Standard!
« Reply #502 on: Today at 02:19:58 AM »
Quote
United were just another piece of roadkill en route to this long-awaited 19th title, the opportunity to remind them of that taken with that bit more relish after the away fans had spent a fair portion of the game singing chants that related to the Hillsborough tragedy.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/liverpool-manchester-united-result-goals-final-score-van-dijk-salah-latest-a9291161.html
Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'
