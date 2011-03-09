One from some tithead on cafe who simply hates us.



They play some horrible brand of football, though. Dont be fooled by the Scouser-infested media. LongballFC.



To be honest, I'd say our brand of football currently isn't too far off United's under Ferguson in the sense that it's direct and attacking with lots of wing-play but not necessarily that pretty (apart from in spells). Man City are more like Arsenal were under Wenger with the silky passing, flair players in midfield and attacks going through the centre. Although I seem to remember back then United fans would shout from the rooftops about the wonderful football they played and how it was part of their DNA as a club (as opposed to Liverpool and 'Gerard Hooflier').As for the long ball shouts, we play a real mixture of styles - we're more than happy to go long because we have players like Van Dijk, Henderson and Trent who can deliver a 50 yard pass on a six-pence or we'll go short with the likes of Firmino, Mane and Robertson interchanging. It's one of the reasons we've played 22 and won 21. Whatever you throw at us, whatever your tactics, whatever your formation we'll find a way to play around you and beat you.