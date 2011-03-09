The delusion is incredible. It's brilliant, actually. Ole says there isn't a 30 points difference. Like, even saying there is a 30 points gap between us and them should be a cause for serious concern, and he's the man in charge. Does he even watch football, and did he watch the same game everyone else did? Hilarious. On the other hand, their fans are all blaming the Glazers. The same people that have pumped a billion into this squad, and they are gurning they haven't invested enough. LOL They are absolutely fucked beyond belief as a club. They've basically just hit the reset button back to the 70's and 80's and they are not getting out of it.