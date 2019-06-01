« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January  (Read 17988 times)

Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 09:24:33 PM »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:22:40 PM
I reckon Darke called him Moss before - he's been calling Man Citys keeper Henderson all game.


#TheDefenceRestMilord
Isn't it that Dempsey fella, not Darke?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online King Kenny 7

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 09:24:43 PM »
And in other news Everton claim plucky draw!!! :odd :odd :odd
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 09:24:48 PM »
They'll find Spurs away next rather difficult. A Mourinho bus and all that.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 09:24:49 PM »
Mother of God :lmao
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 09:24:57 PM »
They were 2-0 up with the clock on 90 minutes last time I checked. Fucking hell, thats impressive even for them.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 09:24:57 PM »
Everton 😂😂😂😂😂
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Online TSC

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 09:25:13 PM »
Did the commentator just say 'Man City are now racking up victories'?  Must've slept through the weekend.
Online duvva

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 09:25:14 PM »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:22:40 PM
I reckon Darke called him Moss before - he's been calling Man Citys keeper Henderson all game.


#TheDefenceRestMilord
So were getting the commentator wrong as well now. (Ian Darke/Paul Dempsey)
Online Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 09:25:15 PM »
Ian Darke, deary fucking me.

They're starting to "rack up a run of victories" he said. They fucking drew their last game, you absolute plank.
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 09:25:24 PM »
Pickford hahahahaha.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 09:25:52 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:24:00 PM
LOL Everton

2-1
https://streamja.com/kpjo

2-2
https://streamja.com/72pL

hilarious

Best thing is that the 'He continues this winning run - maybe a consolation for Newcastle.." :D
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online Desert Red Fox

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 09:25:52 PM »
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 09:26:08 PM »
Security at Finch Farm will be busy.
Online kennedy81

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 09:26:24 PM »
Offline Qston

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 09:26:30 PM »
They've gone and evertoned it
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 09:26:38 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:25:15 PM
Ian Darke, deary fucking me.

They're starting to "rack up a run of victories" he said. They fucking drew their last game, you absolute plank.

They are desperate for someone, anyone to challange us now even making stuff up. City are in a race alright, for 2nd place the small time cnuts.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 09:26:49 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:24:00 PM
LOL Everton

2-1
https://streamja.com/kpjo

2-2
https://streamja.com/72pL

hilarious
Comms on that first one are hilarious in hindsight ;D

90+3 and 90+4 ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Iska

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 09:27:07 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:25:15 PM
They're starting to "rack up a run of victories" he said. They fucking drew their last game, you absolute plank.
To be fair, at one-in-a-row they couldnt *be* more starting to rack up a run of victories.
Online davealexred

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 09:27:10 PM »
Everton that.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 09:27:18 PM »
2-0 up on 92.45 with 4mins of stoppage time and they fail to win. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
Online Hoenheim

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 09:27:21 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:24:00 PM
LOL Everton

2-1
https://streamja.com/kpjo

2-2
https://streamja.com/72pL

hilarious

"That is 4 wins in 6 premier league games for Carlo Ancelotti"

That's how you jinx  :D
Absolute legend
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 PM
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 09:27:49 PM »

Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:24:57 PM
They were 2-0 up with the clock on 90 minutes last time I checked. Fucking hell, that’s impressive even for them.

2-0 up after 93.01 minutes. :D
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 09:27:49 PM »
Leading 2-0 on 93 minutes.....

Oh Everton
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online Barneylfc

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 09:27:56 PM »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:24:57 PM
They were 2-0 up with the clock on 90 minutes last time I checked. Fucking hell, thats impressive even for them.

2 up with a minute of injury time left
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 09:28:05 PM »
The Lejeune goal was a belta.    :wellin
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 09:28:18 PM »
Meme club.
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 09:28:25 PM »
Just seen the Everton score

Arf! :lmao
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 09:28:37 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:24:33 PM
Isn't it that Dempsey fella, not Darke?

I just don't know any more

:D


Going to pick my missus up from Goodison in a minute :D
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 09:29:11 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:24:00 PM
LOL Everton

2-1
https://streamja.com/kpjo

2-2
https://streamja.com/72pL

hilarious

If he only had real human arms Pickford could have gathered that  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 09:29:24 PM »
There is no emoji that can encompass the hilarity of Everton.
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online King Kenny 7

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 09:29:27 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:26:49 PM
Comms on that first one are hilarious in hindsight ;D

90+3 and 90+4 ;D


Thats funny!


Everton fans will find him and will give him a right talking to.
Online Ziltoid

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 09:29:30 PM »
Pickford, beautiful
He's got a tattoo on his wrist that says "I hate blackie blackie blackie blacks, and I fucking love handballing it into the opponent's goal and away from my own goal, and biting people, and kicking young kids in the bollocks when they ask for autographs. And diving. I fucking love that."

Online CHOPPER

« Reply #1112 on: Today at 09:29:33 PM »
They're walking down Spellow lane now, still thinking that they've won
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 09:29:50 PM »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 09:28:37 PM
I just don't know any more

:D


Going to pick my missus up from Goodison in a minute :D
Good luck with that ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Statto Red

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 09:29:50 PM »
Pickford flaps at the corner for the first goal, because he has little arms. :lmao :lmao
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 09:30:02 PM »
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 09:30:05 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:27:49 PM
Leading 2-0 on 93 minutes.....

Oh Everton

Didn't realise they'd been leading on 93 minutes.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Guz-kop

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 09:30:10 PM »
The photo of Pickford on twitter trying to save a shot about 2 ft behind his line and the 2 Everton players off the pitch has fucking killed me. Hilarious
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online WillG.LFC

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1118 on: Today at 09:30:11 PM »
Some fans probably left at 90 mins and don't realise the score  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Desert Red Fox

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #1119 on: Today at 09:30:24 PM »
T-Rex

