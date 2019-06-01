I reckon Darke called him Moss before - he's been calling Man Citys keeper Henderson all game.#TheDefenceRestMilord
LOL Everton2-1https://streamja.com/kpjo2-2https://streamja.com/72pLhilarious
Ian Darke, deary fucking me.They're starting to "rack up a run of victories" he said. They fucking drew their last game, you absolute plank.
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
They were 2-0 up with the clock on 90 minutes last time I checked. Fucking hell, that’s impressive even for them.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Isn't it that Dempsey fella, not Darke?
Comms on that first one are hilarious in hindsight 90+3 and 90+4
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
I just don't know any moreGoing to pick my missus up from Goodison in a minute
Leading 2-0 on 93 minutes.....Oh Everton
