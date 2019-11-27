« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January

OkieRedman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #720 on: Today at 07:50:36 PM
What a save....
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,936
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #721 on: Today at 07:51:04 PM
Sterling misses from about eight yards out. Greater Manchesters Lee Mason watches on. Withenshaw.

Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,468
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #722 on: Today at 07:51:16 PM
Er.. Stevens there :)

Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,693
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #723 on: Today at 07:52:01 PM
Told you.
Logged

Desert Red Fox

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #724 on: Today at 07:54:26 PM
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:44:04 PM
Imagine Laporte making a mistake late making them drop more points.
Blueloon's sever would melt into the earth like chernobyl's reactor.

it would be undeniable fact that the RS got to him, too! The biggest conspiracy ever!
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,725
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #725 on: Today at 07:54:32 PM
We're 25 minutes and Jenas hasn't called anyone by their first name yet.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,468
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #726 on: Today at 07:55:08 PM
Rubbish save that. Didn't even blaze an assist like Allisson

Pah
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Desert Red Fox

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #727 on: Today at 07:55:22 PM
another great save from Henderson
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,936
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #728 on: Today at 07:55:44 PM
Henderson definitely has the United knack of a routine save being made to sound like Banks Vs Pele
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,371
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #729 on: Today at 07:55:48 PM
Redmond
Logged

Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,841
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #730 on: Today at 07:56:38 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:55:44 PM
Henderson definitely has the United knack of a routine save being made to sound like Banks Vs Pele

A lot of mancs want him back to replace De Gea.  ;D
Logged

Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,458
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #731 on: Today at 07:56:39 PM
Good effort that but he's no Coates
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,936
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #732 on: Today at 07:56:40 PM
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,468
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #733 on: Today at 07:56:41 PM
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Desert Red Fox

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #734 on: Today at 07:57:31 PM
Logged

Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,909
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #735 on: Today at 07:58:26 PM
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,725
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #736 on: Today at 07:58:30 PM
Great goal from Redmond.

Isn't it odd the ref has the same colours as Southampton though?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,468
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #737 on: Today at 07:58:35 PM
This BT commentator crying like a baby everytime Sheffield United take more than 2 seconds to take a set piece - and whining like a baby with the lad blocking the break

Keeps saying "That OK is it" "OK in your eyes is it.."

Other lad.. "Yeah" "Yeah" "Er.. absolutely.. yeah.."

:)
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Fernando_Torres_Was_Good

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #738 on: Today at 07:59:51 PM
Some of these Sheffield players have really bloody good first touches, to be fair. A technically skilled bunch. Not a Stoke City at all. Much more about them.
Logged

Father Ted

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,848
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #739 on: Today at 08:00:26 PM
Moose Karen has finally bagged a goal.
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,936
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #740 on: Today at 08:01:33 PM
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 07:58:35 PM
This BT commentator crying like a baby everytime Sheffield United take more than 2 seconds to take a set piece - and whining like a baby with the lad blocking the break

Keeps saying "That OK is it" "OK in your eyes is it.."

Other lad.. "Yeah" "Yeah" "Er.. absolutely.. yeah.."

:)

Ian Darke actually went to school with Lee Mason AND Anthony Taylor at Withenshawe Academy
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Andy @ Allerton

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,468
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #741 on: Today at 08:01:44 PM
Everton Ed.
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,371
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #742 on: Today at 08:02:07 PM
Kean

Logged

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,512
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Reply #743 on: Today at 08:02:10 PM
Only six more goals to go!
Logged
AHA!
