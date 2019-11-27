Didn't realize City where playing tonight, not arsed how they get on. Last season I was a nervous wreck before their games, willing and praying for their opponents to pull off a shock result. Then normally City where ahead after 30 seconds with a Sterling tap in from a pull back from the bye line!



Tonight, if they drop points great, if they win so fuckin what! We are in a position to enjoy now, not to fret.



Fancy the Geordies to get something from the pit though (other than splinters in their arse)