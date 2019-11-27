« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 01:38:10 PM
Here's tonights scores    ;)

Nope, here they are:

Aston Villa 1-1 Watford
Bournemouth 1-1 Brighton
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton
Everton 3-1 Newcastle
Sheff Utd 0-2 Man City
Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

 :P
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Thinking City will drop points tonight
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:18:57 PM
Thinking City will drop points tonight

Me too.
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:18:57 PM
Thinking City will drop points tonight

Like most teams against City, they need to get through the first 15 minutes. After that, they are well in with a chance.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Whenever I think City might stop points they never seem to (unless were playing them). Most times its a bonus out of the blue. So I cant see City dropping points tonight.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:18:57 PM
Thinking City will drop points tonight

Nah I think they'll win, doesn't really matter anyway.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 02:45:21 PM
Nah I think they'll win, doesn't really matter anyway.

Join us tonight for another edition of I cant believe you bedwetters thought they could win 15 in a row...How dare you, no one said that, we just want it won ASAP...Im just worried about Leicester (LOL) only in the Premier League thread from 7.45.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:52:08 PM
Join us tonight for another edition of I cant believe you bedwetters thought they could win 15 in a row...How dare you, no one said that, we just want it won ASAP...Im just worried about Leicester (LOL) only in the Premier League thread from 7.45.

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:52:08 PM
Join us tonight for another edition of I cant believe you bedwetters thought they could win 15 in a row...How dare you, no one said that, we just want it won ASAP...Im just worried about Leicester (LOL) only in the Premier League thread from 7.45.

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Didn't realize City where playing tonight, not arsed how they get on. Last season I was a nervous wreck before their games, willing and praying for their opponents to pull off a shock result. Then normally City where ahead after 30 seconds with a Sterling tap in from a pull back from the bye line!

Tonight, if they drop points great, if they win so fuckin what! We are in a position to enjoy now, not to fret.

Fancy the Geordies to get something from the pit though (other than splinters in their arse)
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Tasty round of fixtures tonight. With everyone so far behind I find myself looking for the United match first of the rest, I want them to lose more than anyone tbf.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
A couple of Ev players missing tonight like Richarlison so Newcastle might get one over
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:01:53 PM
A couple of Ev players missing tonight like Richarlison so Newcastle might get one over

It might have been possible if Newcastle weren't missing about 12 players themselves
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: DG on Today at 03:48:08 PM
Tasty round of fixtures tonight. With everyone so far behind I find myself looking for the United match first of the rest, I want them to lose more than anyone tbf.

I still want city to lose the most, just to put more pressure on pip and so we can win it sooner. I'm all in on a united collapse too though, ole is on borrowed time at this point so I'm hoping to see them crash and burn spectacularly before woody pulls the trigger.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Watford, Bournemouth, Southampton, Newcastle, Sheff United and Arsenal wins please football gods. You know it makes sense, Ill let you prioritise Sheff United though :)
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
They have BT Sport Score on again tonight, it should be great, like Konferenz in Germany or the European goal show with James Richardson. Instead they have Chris Sutton and Robbie Savage talking on screen and only show action when there is a goal.

Hard to predict every game on tonight I'd say.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 05:18:56 PM
Watford, Bournemouth, Southampton, Newcastle, Sheff United and Arsenal wins please football gods. You know it makes sense, Ill let you prioritise Sheff United though :)

Nah fuck that, a Chelsea loss today followed by a United win tomorrow and they'll be just two points behind that final CL spot.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Be great if Sheffield United can get anything tonight, as City's next league match after tonight is 2nd February, & we have 3 league matches before then, Wolves away on Thursday, the rearranged match at West Ham Wednesday 29th, & Southampton home Saturday 1st.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:43:31 PM
Be great if Sheffield United can get anything tonight, as City's next league match after tonight is 2nd February, & we have 3 league matches before then, Wolves away on Thursday, the rearranged match at West Ham Wednesday 29th, & Southampton home Saturday 1st.

What difference does it make? they'll be at least 22 points behind us the next time they play anyway, as if two or three more will make much difference ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:41:29 PM
Nah fuck that, a Chelsea loss today followed by a United win tomorrow and they'll be just two points behind that final CL spot.

And?

Chelseas last eleven is won 4, drawn 1, lost 6
Uniteds last eleven is won 5, drawn 3, lost 3

If they were in any way capable of capitalising on teams above them dropping points theyd be 4th already and frankly....it really doesnt matter if they qualify for the CL anyway. Theyre shite, Chelsea are shite, Spurs are shite and Arsenal are shite. Whoever might stumble into 4th place will still be shite with the same shite manager they have right now.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:14:21 PM
And?

Chelsea’s last eleven is won 4, drawn 1, lost 6
Uniteds last eleven is won 5, drawn 3, lost 3

If they were in any way capable of capitalising on teams above them dropping points they’d be 4th already and frankly....it really doesn’t matter if they qualify for the CL anyway. They’re shite, Chelsea are shite, Spurs are shite and Arsenal are shite. Whoever might stumble into 4th place will still be shite with the same shite manager they have right now.

As odious as Chelsea are, I'd still rather see Fat Frank in the Champions League with Chelsea next season than that smiling little deluded goblin in charge of United. Plus if reports are to be believed, his job will be safe even if they fail to qualify for it so the bigger the hole they get themselves into the better.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:21:10 PM
As odious as Chelsea are, I'd still rather see Fat Frank in the Champions League with Chelsea next season than that smiling little deluded goblin in charge of United. Plus if reports are to be believed, his job will be safe even if they fail to qualify for it so the bigger the hole they get themselves into the better.

But theyre all shit  ;D Chelsea dropping points doesnt suddenly mean United wont...because they usually do too.

Itd be nice for there to be an almighty scramble for the last CL place with about 6 different teams. Well have to find some sort of entertainment in the last couple of months of the season.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:04:06 PM
What difference does it make? they'll be at least 22 points behind us the next time they play anyway, as if two or three more will make much difference ;D

I know, but be better if we can have an even bigger lead by the next time City play a league match. ;)
