Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January  (Read 928 times)

Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« on: January 16, 2020, 01:06:40 PM »
Bumper set of games this week. Hurrah

SATURDAY 18TH JANUARY
      
Watford V Spurs  12:30  BT SPORT   
Arsenal V Sheff Utd  15:00      
Brighton V Aston Villa  15:00      
Man City V Crystal Palace  15:00      
Norwich V Bournemouth  15:00      
Southampton V Wolves  15:00      
West Ham V Everton  15:00   
Newcastle V Chelsea  17:30  SKY SPORTS   


SUNDAY 19TH JANUARY
      
Burnley V Leicester  14:00  SKY SPORTS   
Liverpool V Man Utd  16:30  SKY SPORTS   


TUESDAY 21ST JANUARY

Bournemouth V Brighton  19:30      
Aston Villa V Watford  19:30      
Crystal Palace v Southampton  19:30      
Everton v Newcastle  19:30      
Sheff Utd v Man City  19:30  BT SPORT   
Chelsea V Arsenal  20:15  BT SPORT


WEDNESDAY 22ND JANUARY
      
Leicester V West Ham    19:30  BT SPORT
Spurs V Norwich  19:30   
Man Utd V Burnley  20:15  BT SPORT


THURSDAY 23RD JANUARY
      
Wolves V Liverpool  20:00  BT SPORT
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23st October
« Reply #1 on: January 16, 2020, 04:31:58 PM »
What the fuck is going on with that thread title? ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23st October
« Reply #2 on: January 16, 2020, 04:49:29 PM »
Don't ask him what year it is!
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #3 on: January 16, 2020, 06:12:01 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 16, 2020, 04:31:58 PM
What the fuck is going on with that thread title? ;D

I did it so everyone thinks the season is over and thinks we've already won the league.  ;D

Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #4 on: January 16, 2020, 07:39:00 PM »
Connor Wickham is shite.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #5 on: January 16, 2020, 08:14:43 PM »
Watford down to ten.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #6 on: January 16, 2020, 10:10:50 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on January 16, 2020, 06:12:01 PM
I did it so everyone thinks the season is over and thinks we've already won the league.  ;D
Nice try ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:24:54 PM »
SATURDAY 18TH JANUARY
     
Watford V Spurs  12:30    0-2
Arsenal V Sheff Utd  15:00   1-2     
Brighton V Aston Villa  15:00    0-1   
Man City V Crystal Palace  15:00       2-0   
Norwich V Bournemouth  15:00         0-1
Southampton V Wolves  15:00          1-2
West Ham V Everton  15:00       0-2
Newcastle V Chelsea  17:30    1-1


SUNDAY 19TH JANUARY
     
Burnley V Leicester  14:00     0-2   
Liverpool V Man Utd  16:30     1-1   


TUESDAY 21ST JANUARY

Bournemouth V Brighton  19:30     0-0     
Aston Villa V Watford  19:30          1-0
Crystal Palace v Southampton  19:30       1-2   
Everton v Newcastle  19:30          0-1
Sheff Utd v Man City  19:30  BT SPORT        1-3
Chelsea V Arsenal  20:15  BT SPORT    2-2


WEDNESDAY 22ND JANUARY
     
Leicester V West Ham    19:30      3-0
Spurs V Norwich  19:30       2-0
Man Utd V Burnley  20:15     1-0


THURSDAY 23RD JANUARY
     
Wolves V Liverpool  20:00     1-1
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:06:29 PM »
Today could be a bit of a test for Everton. West Ham are nothing special but Moyes have them geed up a bit to claim some sort of moral victory over his Blue detractors.

And I bet you Mikhail Antonio, the game raiser, is fit to play us.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:12:19 PM »
Dull set of games today

At least the Newcastle/Chelsea game is guaranteed to see at least one set of vermin unhappy
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:32:14 PM »
Come ed Watford!!

Bish bosh bash the Spurts.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:32:38 PM »
Ooooh! So close Watford!
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:33:25 PM »
15 seconds gone before the first gust of wind blows Moura over.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:36:40 PM »
Talking about two away wins in seventeen games being inconsistent..... Its not, its very consistent.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:37:18 PM »
Streams please anyone?
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:39:01 PM »
Are they playing six at the back this week? ::)
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:40:19 PM »
Bit scrappy at the moment.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:41:11 PM »
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:43:28 PM »
Not even a booking for Aurier?
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:44:01 PM »
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:44:34 PM »
Aurier is a fucking liability, puts in some horrific tackles. Gonna break some legs that lad.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:48:54 PM »
Pretty shite this
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:58:09 PM »
That's Mourinho's excuse sorted if Tottenham don't win this game.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:59:04 PM »
Cheating twat that Tanganga, goes down screeming then miraculously jumps to his feet to go argue for a card.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:01:58 PM »
Tanganga's having a bit of a nightmare today.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:02:54 PM »
Might have to get him off, on a booking and he's getting ripped to bits.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:03:33 PM »
Some of these Watford players have a really poor first touch.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:04:05 PM »
This could be the worst full back pairing in the history of the sport.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:05:06 PM »
"Do you remember when the referee wasn't in contact with another man in another city? *Insert smug chuckle here*"

Shut the fuck up about it you bores. If the TV companies and the media didn't keep banging on about all the ref mistakes over the last decade maybe we wouldn't have VAR
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:08:36 PM »
Save by Foster there, came out quickly. An older keeper doesnt make that.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:09:56 PM »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 01:05:06 PM
"Do you remember when the referee wasn't in contact with another man in another city? *Insert smug chuckle here*"

Shut the fuck up about it you bores. If the TV companies and the media didn't keep banging on about all the ref mistakes over the last decade maybe we wouldn't have VAR

Do you remember when the referee used to say to the linesman "you flag for offside, other than that keep your flag down, I'm reffing the game"? then got every decision wrong.

Hoddle it an utter bellwhiff, fuck knows why he is on the commentary, he's useless.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:14:04 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:59:04 PM
Cheating twat that Tanganga, goes down screeming then miraculously jumps to his feet to go argue for a card.

Clearly been working on that in training.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:16:02 PM »
2mins added?! Hahaha what the fuck
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:18:27 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:16:02 PM
2mins added?! Hahaha what the fuck

The game is that shite they wanted to spare everyone much more of it.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:19:56 PM »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 01:05:06 PM
"Do you remember when the referee wasn't in contact with another man in another city? *Insert smug chuckle here*"

Shut the fuck up about it you bores. If the TV companies and the media didn't keep banging on about all the ref mistakes over the last decade maybe we wouldn't have VAR
The TV people have tried to argue for years that their technology was essential for the sport and now they whinge relentlessly when it doesnt work.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th-23rd January
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:22:21 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:09:56 PM
Do you remember when the referee used to say to the linesman "you flag for offside, other than that keep your flag down, I'm reffing the game"? then got every decision wrong.

Hoddle it an utter bellwhiff, fuck knows why he is on the commentary, he's useless.
He was a glamour player who played for a London glamour team.
Never as great as the media made him out to be. Never saw him turn up against us.
Immortal ColemanBalls quote  sums him up.

A glorious ball by Hoddle, to no one in particular...
