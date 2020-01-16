What the fuck is going on with that thread title?
people like big dick nick.
I did it so everyone thinks the season is over and thinks we've already won the league.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Streams please anyone?http://myrsschannel.com/mygoal/live.php?id=34476&pos=0
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:37:18 PMStreams please anyone?http://myrsschannel.com/mygoal/live.php?id=34476&pos=0Thank you, mate.
"Do you remember when the referee wasn't in contact with another man in another city? *Insert smug chuckle here*"Shut the fuck up about it you bores. If the TV companies and the media didn't keep banging on about all the ref mistakes over the last decade maybe we wouldn't have VAR
Cheating twat that Tanganga, goes down screeming then miraculously jumps to his feet to go argue for a card.
2mins added?! Hahaha what the fuck
Do you remember when the referee used to say to the linesman "you flag for offside, other than that keep your flag down, I'm reffing the game"? then got every decision wrong.Hoddle it an utter bellwhiff, fuck knows why he is on the commentary, he's useless.
