Simon Mignolet

Medellin

Simon Mignolet
January 15, 2020, 09:02:43 pm
Belgian 'keeper of the year apparently..
Gerry Attrick

Re: Simon Mignolet
January 15, 2020, 09:58:57 pm
Facing those forwards that are superior to Firmino at finishing in training must be really helping him.
Mutton Geoff

Re: Simon Mignolet
January 16, 2020, 05:27:12 pm
Quote from: Medellin on January 15, 2020, 09:02:43 pm
Belgian 'keeper of the year apparently..

Good happy for him never did anything wrong except his style of keeper didnt fit the plans for our future, and for a long while a porous defence didnt help him as well.
Linudden

Re: Simon Mignolet
January 17, 2020, 02:39:02 pm
Mignolet is a good keeper for sure, I think benching him for Karius was a bit unfair, since I believe he's the better player. He never got the chance to work with van Dijk either and I think he'd been a different player with a dominant centre half in front of him. That being said, it was fair of us to let him go to Brugge and a club like them I'm sure can't quite believe their luck at having a player like him becoming available for them. While they are the biggest club in Flanders, there are several larger clubs in the Dutch/French-speaking areas where he'd do a really good job.
Cu Chulainn

Re: Simon Mignolet
October 18, 2020, 10:57:35 pm
He posted this on his Facebook page earlier:
Unfortunately I tested positive on Covid-19 yesterday morning. After receiving the result this morning me and my family went in to quarantine immediately. Non of us showed any symptoms so far. #BluvnGoan #YNWA #NoSweatNoGlory
Good he is so far asymptomatic and hopefully he and his family gets over it soon.

Always liked Mignolet, good keeper, great professional. He'll always have his Champions League winners' medal too!
Vinay

Re: Simon Mignolet
October 20, 2020, 10:06:23 am
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on October 18, 2020, 10:57:35 pm
He posted this on his Facebook page earlier:Good he is so far asymptomatic and hopefully he and his family gets over it soon.

Always liked Mignolet, good keeper, great professional. He'll always have his Champions League winners' medal too!
aw1991

Re: Simon Mignolet
October 20, 2020, 10:08:20 am
Get well soon Migs, YNWA
Damian V

Re: Simon Mignolet
March 10, 2021, 10:47:49 am
Mark Walters

Re: Simon Mignolet
March 11, 2021, 11:51:16 am
Quote from: Damian V on March 10, 2021, 10:47:49 am
Tasty

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMKe5-VAtZA/
What'a Migs trying to prove? That he could be a sweeper keeper? In that case, why didn't he do it when he was with us? ???
oojason

Re: Simon Mignolet
Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm

'3 times in a row! 🏆🏆🏆 Champions 2021/2022!!! 💙🖤 #WeAreBruges #YNWA #Champions' - https://twitter.com/SMignolet/status/1525843592903802880





Desert Red Fox

Re: Simon Mignolet
Today at 03:51:54 am
Congrats to Big Si! I wonder if he'd be willing to leave Belgium again for a "higher profile" club now that he's helped Bruges win three leagues in a row - I do think he's a good keeper (sometimes shaky, sometimes unfairly maligned) and could easily be playing in a more competitive league than the Belgian one.

In any case, I'm really glad he's found success in his home country :D
