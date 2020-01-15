Mignolet is a good keeper for sure, I think benching him for Karius was a bit unfair, since I believe he's the better player. He never got the chance to work with van Dijk either and I think he'd been a different player with a dominant centre half in front of him. That being said, it was fair of us to let him go to Brugge and a club like them I'm sure can't quite believe their luck at having a player like him becoming available for them. While they are the biggest club in Flanders, there are several larger clubs in the Dutch/French-speaking areas where he'd do a really good job.