Topic: Norwich away

ABJ

Norwich away
January 15, 2020, 02:03:20 PM
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Norwich City on Saturday February 15, 2020.

The match at Carrow Road will kick off at 5.30pm GMT.

The club have received a total allocation of 2,600 stand tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket prices

Adult: £30
Over 65: £25
Young adult (under 18): £20
Junior (under 12): £15

Please be aware that supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles. If supporters are not able to provide the relevant ID, they will be refused entry.

Hospitality members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option two.

Disabled supporters

Within the allocation, we have received 13 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets. Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded ticket purchases for wheelchair bays for Premier League away games during season 2018-19.

Ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available, please click here.

Ticket sales

The below sales will take place ONLINE only.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during the 2018-19 season on the following days:

17 or more games: from 8.15am Monday January 20 until 10.45am Tuesday January 21.

Supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale and can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.

The following sales will then take place on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability, and supporters can purchase one ticket per person up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

16 or more games: from 11am until 1.45pm Tuesday January 21.

15 or more games: from 2pm Tuesday January 21 until 10.45am Wednesday January 22.

14 or more games: from 11am Wednesday January 22.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/382845-norwich-city-v-liverpool-ticket-selling-details
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

redgriffin73

Re: Norwich away
Reply #1 on: January 15, 2020, 02:26:21 PM
Sales coming thick and fast at the moment!
stuartheal

Re: Norwich away
Reply #2 on: January 15, 2020, 02:34:34 PM
Living in Norwich, Ive always managed to nab a spare in our end for this the last few seasons they have been in the PL. Going to have to tap up some Norwich supporting friends this year for a ticket this year.

A tidy ground, just tiny by premier league standards.
Shanklygates

Re: Norwich away
Reply #3 on: January 15, 2020, 06:03:20 PM
Blimey, the 4th in under a week! Unless I've missed one
MKB

Re: Norwich away
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:36:34 AM
Odd that we got the same number of seats (2600) as for the last match on 23 Jan 2016, yet, back then, we got the whole of block J and a bit of block K.  Now there is no block K and just a sliver (four seats per row) of block J.

Either Norwich have re-positioned their blocks, or there's a whole load of block J and K tickets that have been excluded from the sale.  The diagram for 2016 showed the away area extended just across the half-way line.  This time it stops well short.

Normally, the ticket office include their player and corporate allocation in the diagrams of away seats, but the individual seats are then shown as not available.  Maybe this is a new approach?
Craig S

Re: Norwich away
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:58:38 AM
Quote from: MKB on Today at 08:36:34 AM
Odd that we got the same number of seats (2600) as for the last match on 23 Jan 2016, yet, back then, we got the whole of block J and a bit of block K.  Now there is no block K and just a sliver (four seats per row) of block J.

Either Norwich have re-positioned their blocks, or there's a whole load of block J and K tickets that have been excluded from the sale.  The diagram for 2016 showed the away area extended just across the half-way line.  This time it stops well short.

Normally, the ticket office include their player and corporate allocation in the diagrams of away seats, but the individual seats are then shown as not available.  Maybe this is a new approach?

It does not go beyond the half way line. The old image must have been a shite diagram.

rakey_lfc

Re: Norwich away
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:44:39 AM
Quote from: stuartheal on January 15, 2020, 02:34:34 PM
Living in Norwich, Ive always managed to nab a spare in our end for this the last few seasons they have been in the PL. Going to have to tap up some Norwich supporting friends this year for a ticket this year.

A tidy ground, just tiny by premier league standards.

I may have to do the same! Always done Norwich away being local but not a sniff at tickets this season!
MKB

Re: Norwich away
Reply #7 on: Today at 09:46:32 AM
That photo appears to be from 20 April 2014, when we were given only blocks F, G and part of H.  (See sales diagram below.)  You can see in the photo that the stairwell for block H is just inside our end.

For the 23 January 2016 game, the diagram showed we were also given blocks J and part of K.  I know we definitely had J because that's where I sat.

Counting up the seats in the blocks on sale today gives just 2284, so 316 short.

Either the Club quoted the wrong number of seats available, or they've taken the player/corporate allocation out of the diagram, which is not their normal m.o.

MKB

Re: Norwich away
Reply #8 on: Today at 09:55:02 AM
Here's the 2016 sales diagram for comparison
daindan

Re: Norwich away
Reply #9 on: Today at 10:15:46 AM
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:46:32 AM
That photo appears to be from 20 April 2014, when we were given only blocks F, G and part of H.  (See sales diagram below.)  You can see in the photo that the stairwell for block H is just inside our end.

For the 23 January 2016 game, the diagram showed we were also given blocks J and part of K.  I know we definitely had J because that's where I sat.

Counting up the seats in the blocks on sale today gives just 2284, so 316 short.

Either the Club quoted the wrong number of seats available, or they've taken the player/corporate allocation out of the diagram, which is not their normal m.o.

Normal Corporate allocation is in the diagram, ultra corporate and players are not and havnt been all season.
RainbowFlick

Re: Norwich away
Reply #10 on: Today at 10:54:04 AM
What sale do we reckon this will sell out on? Helping out a mate who's unable to be online for the 11am sale.
PaulKS

Re: Norwich away
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:02:07 PM
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:54:04 AM
What sale do we reckon this will sell out on? Helping out a mate who's unable to be online for the 11am sale.

Sold out on 13 credits with the same allocation in 2016. Also started on 17
RainbowFlick

Re: Norwich away
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:33:43 PM
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 12:02:07 PM
Sold out on 13 credits with the same allocation in 2016. Also started on 17

Cheers, knew you'd know of all people  ;D. Always half imagine you have some spreadsheet with all the past criteria haha.
