Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Norwich City on Saturday February 15, 2020.The match at Carrow Road will kick off at 5.30pm GMT.The club have received a total allocation of 2,600 stand tickets for this all-ticket fixture.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket pricesAdult: £30Over 65: £25Young adult (under 18): £20Junior (under 12): £15Please be aware that supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles. If supporters are not able to provide the relevant ID, they will be refused entry.Hospitality membersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option two.Disabled supportersWithin the allocation, we have received 13 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets. Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members who recorded ticket purchases for wheelchair bays for Premier League away games during season 2018-19.Ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available, please click here.Ticket salesThe below sales will take place ONLINE only.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during the 2018-19 season on the following days:17 or more games: from 8.15am Monday January 20 until 10.45am Tuesday January 21.Supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale and can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.The following sales will then take place on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability, and supporters can purchase one ticket per person up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.16 or more games: from 11am until 1.45pm Tuesday January 21.15 or more games: from 2pm Tuesday January 21 until 10.45am Wednesday January 22.14 or more games: from 11am Wednesday January 22.