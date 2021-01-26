« previous next »
Offline aw1991

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #320 on: January 26, 2021, 11:21:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on January 26, 2021, 10:25:53 am
Yes, bar anyone not named Messi or Fatti.  But then again evrey club is struggling at the moment, so who'd buy them.
Probably de Jong as well, but isn't Messi leaving a given by now?
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #321 on: January 26, 2021, 11:21:57 am »
Offline aditya0912

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #322 on: January 26, 2021, 01:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on January 26, 2021, 11:18:15 am
I just looked at the overall numbers, to be honest, saw how much Utd had come down compared to us. I'll try actually reading the Deloitte report before commenting more  ;D

United were expected to be down, given no UCL in the reported period vs previous year. So not a right comparison
Offline Samie

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #323 on: January 26, 2021, 01:22:17 pm »
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #324 on: January 26, 2021, 01:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 26, 2021, 01:22:17 pm

Concerning the Top 20 Money League clubs - I notice how you've cleverly kept the blueshite off that list, by just showing the first 15   ;D
Offline Eeyore

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #325 on: January 26, 2021, 02:36:37 pm »
I think something that needs pointing out is that our exit in the last 16 of the Champions League meant we got the majority of our CL payments in the 19/20 season. City and especially PSG made the later stages so because of the Coronavirus delay to the CL. The majority of their distributions will end up being counted in the 20/21 period.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #326 on: January 26, 2021, 02:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January 26, 2021, 02:36:37 pm
I think something that needs pointing out is that our exit in the last 16 of the Champions League meant we got the majority of our CL payments in the 19/20 season. City and especially PSG made the later stages so because of the Coronavirus delay to the CL. The majority of their distributions will end up being counted in the 20/21 period.

Damn, thats a Europa league place gone then.
Offline Samie

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #327 on: January 26, 2021, 02:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January 26, 2021, 02:36:37 pm
I think something that needs pointing out is that our exit in the last 16 of the Champions League meant we got the majority of our CL payments in the 19/20 season. City and especially PSG made the later stages so because of the Coronavirus delay to the CL. The majority of their distributions will end up being counted in the 20/21 period.

City and PSG are financially doped. These Delloite tables should come with an asterisk.  :D
Offline CraigDS

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #328 on: January 26, 2021, 02:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January 26, 2021, 02:36:37 pm
I think something that needs pointing out is that our exit in the last 16 of the Champions League meant we got the majority of our CL payments in the 19/20 season. City and especially PSG made the later stages so because of the Coronavirus delay to the CL. The majority of their distributions will end up being counted in the 20/21 period.

Its also worth pointing out that Citys commercial income needs to be taken with a universe size amount of salt.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #329 on: January 26, 2021, 02:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 26, 2021, 02:45:33 pm
City and PSG are financially doped. These Delloite tables should come with an asterisk.  :D

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on January 26, 2021, 02:50:02 pm
Its also worth pointing out that Citys commercial income needs to be taken with a universe size amount of salt.

Yeh agree with that. Just pointing out that if all teams had received their CL money then we would almost certainly of been 7th again.

The great News is how close we have got to United.
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #330 on: January 26, 2021, 03:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on January 26, 2021, 02:50:02 pm
Its also worth pointing out that Citys commercial income needs to be taken with a universe size amount of salt.

They doubtless have the world's largest salt sponsorship deal from International Petroleum (and Salt) Investment Company.
Offline BaZ87

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #331 on: January 26, 2021, 04:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January 26, 2021, 02:36:37 pm
I think something that needs pointing out is that our exit in the last 16 of the Champions League meant we got the majority of our CL payments in the 19/20 season. City and especially PSG made the later stages so because of the Coronavirus delay to the CL. The majority of their distributions will end up being counted in the 20/21 period.
Only the money earned from the games played from June 1st will go into the next years accounts. In City's case this will be their market pool payment from the 2nd leg of their tie vs Real and the Lyon tie, along with the prize money for reaching the quarter finals (circa £10m) - the majority of City's CL revenue would have still been recorded in the 19/20 period.

The above also applies to PL money too. A proportion (linked to the number of games played from June 1st) of clubs PL money will also not be accounted for until the 20/21 accounts and as we earned the most from the PL, we have more of than money missing from the 19/20 accounts than other clubs too.

The 19/20 and 20/21 accounts will all be a bit all over the place. Depending on the exact terms of commercial contracts (if they are linked to fixtures played for example) there will potentially be money from commercial deals that rolled into the 20/21 accounts too. It won't be until the 21/22 accounts that things settle down.
Offline markedasred

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #332 on: September 6, 2021, 10:15:54 am »
I didn't know where to add this and couldn't see it in searches, but the latest Swiss Ramble is about us:
https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1434755844101611526
Mods feel free to put in correct thread or delete as preferred.
Offline Jookie

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #333 on: September 6, 2021, 11:06:34 am »
Quote from: markedasred on September  6, 2021, 10:15:54 am
I didn't know where to add this and couldn't see it in searches, but the latest Swiss Ramble is about us:
https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1434755844101611526
Mods feel free to put in correct thread or delete as preferred.

Its an interesting read and one that is factual in most parts (except for estimations on Covid losses) and not based on opinion. It doesnt  tell us much we dont already know. We spend what we earn. We have less resources than some clubs in the league despite being one of the biggest clubs in the World. Theres not some huge excess pot of cash available for transfers.

What will be interesting is the next few years accounts. What were the actual losses in revenue do to Covid19? Was it the 120-150M people are estimating? How are we funding the ARE? Is the RedBird Capital investment covering cost of COvid losses and ARE? If it does then thats potentially not far off 200M investment in the club. If there isnt any investment of the RedBird money then we truly are in a self sustainable model with little owner intervention.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #334 on: September 6, 2021, 11:10:39 am »
Quote from: Jookie on September  6, 2021, 11:06:34 am
Its an interesting read and one that is factual in most parts (except for estimations on Covid losses) and not based on opinion. It doesnt  tell us much we dont already know. We spend what we earn. We have less resources than some clubs in the league despite being one of the biggest clubs in the World. Theres not some huge excess pot of cash available for transfers.

What will be interesting is the next few years accounts. What were the actual losses in revenue do to Covid19? Was it the 120-150M people are estimating? How are we funding the ARE? Is the RedBird Capital investment covering cost of COvid losses and ARE? If it does then thats potentially not far off 200M investment in the club. If there isnt any investment of the RedBird money then we truly are ina self sustainable model with little owner intervention.

The question of investment is a big one because how do you refresh the side without planning for big sales? Currently we seem to want to extend the contracts of players but little note as to how or when we move them on to fund the next crop? Are we expecting the recruitment team to find all the gems but their model is generally signing players that have done it to some extent, which is always expensive.
Offline markedasred

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #335 on: September 6, 2021, 11:27:14 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  6, 2021, 11:10:39 am
The question of investment is a big one because how do you refresh the side without planning for big sales? Currently we seem to want to extend the contracts of players but little note as to how or when we move them on to fund the next crop? Are we expecting the recruitment team to find all the gems but their model is generally signing players that have done it to some extent, which is always expensive.
The best part of the model for me has been the price of unwanted players. He wouldn't allow himself to write what we all think now as well, that Barcelona are a busted flush, so we should go further up the list as soon as their creditors call in the notes.
Offline LiamG

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #336 on: September 6, 2021, 11:32:39 am »
Quote from: markedasred on September  6, 2021, 10:15:54 am
I didn't know where to add this and couldn't see it in searches, but the latest Swiss Ramble is about us:
https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1434755844101611526
Mods feel free to put in correct thread or delete as preferred.
Was reading that earlier, Only telling us what we already know, We heavily rely on player sales to fund buying players, wether it will be sustainable or not when we have an ageing team and no big sales coming in for a rebuild

our wage bill seems to growing at the same rate as our normal income, so thats where that money is being swallowed up, but i'm sure with shirt sponsorship and yet to see nike deal in the accounts it will continue to grow, but then we have just handed out loads of new contracts as well but at least they are tied down now so if our income grows wages should stay steady for the next 3 or 4 years i imagine (minus bonuses of course)
Offline El Lobo

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #337 on: September 6, 2021, 11:35:09 am »
The flip side to 'we're spending so much on wages, where are we going to get money for transfers?!' is surely that when the time comes, a lot of the high wages will have gone or soon be going, this giving us more money for transfers....no?
Offline Chris~

« Reply #338 on: September 6, 2021, 11:39:05 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on September  6, 2021, 11:35:09 am
The flip side to 'we're spending so much on wages, where are we going to get money for transfers?!' is surely that when the time comes, a lot of the high wages will have gone or soon be going, this giving us more money for transfers....no?
Depends on how many new contracts we hand out and how much they are going to cost us I guess.

I think we'll ultimately just go with loans and/or pushing the fees down the like via installments if needed
Offline Bergersrightwingviews

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #339 on: September 6, 2021, 11:44:11 am »
Quote from: markedasred on September  6, 2021, 10:15:54 am
I didn't know where to add this and couldn't see it in searches, but the latest Swiss Ramble is about us:
https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1434755844101611526
Mods feel free to put in correct thread or delete as preferred.

Really interesting reading.  Pretty concerning too especially the bit about how dependent we are on player trading.

With FFP dead and buried, I just can't see how we will be able to compete on a regular basis.  Increasing the revenues (just behind Man Utd) is an incredibly impressive achievement but it counts for nothing so long as Man City, Chelsea and others are allowed to cheat and spend whatever they like.  I can't imagine how frustrating that must be for LFC's amazing staff.  All that work, amazing results and doesn't make a blind bit of difference.

People were outraged by the Super League and it did sound shite from a competitive point of view, but you can totally see the reasoning because unless something radical like that happens then Chelsea, City and PSG will pull further and further ahead until the oil barons get bored.

We should start a psy ops campaign to convince Russia and the Gulf states that football is totally passe and the cool kids are all playing handball now so they fuck off and leave our game alone.
Offline Fromola

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #340 on: September 6, 2021, 11:46:58 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on September  6, 2021, 11:39:05 am
Depends on how many new contracts we hand out and how much they are going to cost us I guess.

I think we'll ultimately just go with loans and/or pushing the fees down the like via installments if needed

It's like losing Gini in the summer. A player of that calibre will cost a 40-50 million fee and also a similar wage, so where's the 40 million coming from without the transfer fee? We've chosen not to replace him.

On the other hand you can spend 15-20 million on a 21 year old prospect on a lower wage which will balance out more the wages saved.
Offline LiamG

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #341 on: September 6, 2021, 11:47:22 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on September  6, 2021, 11:35:09 am
The flip side to 'we're spending so much on wages, where are we going to get money for transfers?!' is surely that when the time comes, a lot of the high wages will have gone or soon be going, this giving us more money for transfers....no?

In theory yes, it's a bit similar to how Arsenal have operated in the past

You replace the ageing stars on high wages with prospects on lower, e.g salah in 4 years say on 250k a week, you'd be able to use them wages to invest on someone 100-150k a week and use the rest as his fee (my numbers are all wrong but i think you can see what i mean) in the meantime though you run the risk of having no investment and falling behind, although there is hope as well that we start producing much more players from the academy to play in the first team or sell if not good enough - Chelsea &  to a lesser extent Real Madrid seem to be doing this very successfully these days
Offline Jookie

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #342 on: September 6, 2021, 12:02:03 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  6, 2021, 11:10:39 am
The question of investment is a big one because how do you refresh the side without planning for big sales? Currently we seem to want to extend the contracts of players but little note as to how or when we move them on to fund the next crop? Are we expecting the recruitment team to find all the gems but their model is generally signing players that have done it to some extent, which is always expensive.

Within this ownership model we built a brilliant team by going big in some positions and finding value in others. We weren't shopping in the bargain basement in many instances though. Even players like Firmino, Mane and Salah weren't considered cheap at the point of purchase. They've look cheap in retrospect since they've developed, we've maximised their strengths in our system and they've played at a World class level for all or some of their time here.

I think the genuine concern is that the 2 times we went big on deals were Alisson and VvD. Both were arguably funded by a big sale (Coutinho). I'm not sure the same could be said for the other deals though they were funded by more smaller sales to a degree.

I think our long term succession plan for this team will be more players in the 30-50M category -  Jota, Konate type signings -  coupled with some academy prospects making the next steps -  Elliot, Jones, potentially Gordon. The retention of the elite players in our current squad indicates that we might see this as a 3-5 year process. Maybe one that started with the Jota signing. That means maybe another 1-3 summer windows to refresh. It would also coincide with a lot of the extended contacts this summer getting to 1-2 years remaining.

I personally don't see us taking an approach were we sell a big hitter at the age of 29-30 and use it to fund a big name, ready made replacement. I don't see how that happens unless something unforseen happens - i.e contract can't be agreed or players' form falls off a cliff in next 12 months. It's not the way we maximise Klopp's remaining time at the club (given the constraints of a self sustaining ownership model in a global pandemic).

Maybe it's different for me but I'm not that concerned about long term succession. Not at this point anyway. I can sort of see the club doing things to plan for that and I think it'll be a gradual process in the main. It was for Ferguson at United and it was for us in the past. The odd time it wasn't (1995 for United and 1987-88 for us as examples) but generally the process was managed over seasons to refresh the squad. To the point that it's difficult to notice as older players are gradually phase out and new ones become more prominent. A bit like how Jota is gradually replacing Firmino but Firmino can still be a contributor over the season.
Offline Hash91

« Reply #343 on: September 6, 2021, 12:11:15 pm »
So is it fair to say if we are letting out players on a free, we find an internal replacement through the academy / u23, and not purchase a player where a transfer fee shall be negotiated? Like working with Elliot as an additional midfielder. Similarly maybe with Origi and Gordon.
 
Offline markedasred

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #344 on: September 6, 2021, 04:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Hash91 on September  6, 2021, 12:11:15 pm
So is it fair to say if we are letting out players on a free, we find an internal replacement through the academy / u23, and not purchase a player where a transfer fee shall be negotiated? Like working with Elliot as an additional midfielder. Similarly maybe with Origi and Gordon.
I think the issue at the moment is that we are still in, hopefully at the tail end, of a blip caused by the pandemic on normal market activity. This just closed window saw our usually superb sales model turned to shit, unless perhaps most of our available players were just not as good as in previous windows. Possibly other clubs were just not very bullish in their buying, and no domino effect sale got the market going. Our off pitch management team would not opt to let anyone go on a free if they had any choice in the matter. We have a better quantity of high end academy graduates than any other club I can think of at the moment. What Chelsea seem to do to me is bordering on industrial scale trawling where other clubs use rod and line to fish in the youth market. I am not sure anyone could even compete with what they do for the foreseeable future.
Offline daggerdoo

« Reply #345 on: September 6, 2021, 04:48:26 pm »
I've no problem filling the squad with younger promising players on lower wages. It's a great opportunity for them and a good opportunity for the club to show faith in the youth system. I still have a feeling we're building towards a big signing in the summer
Offline Eeyore

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #346 on: September 6, 2021, 04:59:08 pm »
One of the big issues with player sales is that very few of our players have kicked on after being sold. You look at the likes of Solanke, Ibe, Brewster and even Coutinho and they haven't delivered for their new teams. That is bound to have an effect on how much teams are willing to pay for our players.
Offline ianburns252

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #347 on: September 6, 2021, 05:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  6, 2021, 04:59:08 pm
One of the big issues with player sales is that very few of our players have kicked on after being sold. You look at the likes of Solanke, Ibe, Brewster and even Coutinho and they haven't delivered for their new teams. That is bound to have an effect on how much teams are willing to pay for our players.

This is a really good point that I hadn't considered - are other clubs looking at who has left us and asking the question of whether they would be getting mugged off as well.

Fairly easy arguement that, as we are a "greater than the sum" type team, clubs realise that our fringe players look good within our system but that without that system and the players/staff around them they are only half the player and so would expose them to too much risk
Offline Chris~

« Reply #348 on: September 6, 2021, 05:20:42 pm »
Brewster barely played for us though, if he was bought based on his time here and not his Swansea games their recruitment team is awful.

Offline Jookie

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #349 on: September 6, 2021, 09:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  6, 2021, 04:59:08 pm
One of the big issues with player sales is that very few of our players have kicked on after being sold. You look at the likes of Solanke, Ibe, Brewster and even Coutinho and they haven't delivered for their new teams. That is bound to have an effect on how much teams are willing to pay for our players.

It's an issue for us as well in some instances. We aren't necessarily realising the full value of the deals when players 'fail' at their respective clubs.

Brewster was 18M with another 5.5M in add-ons (plus 15% sell on).

Solanke was 19M plus add-ons

Kev Stewart was 8M but 2.5M in add-ons.

Ki Jana Hoever had 4M in add ons plus 15% sell on.

Would how much of the 10-12M in add ons on these 4 players are we likely to see?
Offline markmywords

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #350 on: September 6, 2021, 10:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  6, 2021, 04:59:08 pm
One of the big issues with player sales is that very few of our players have kicked on after being sold. You look at the likes of Solanke, Ibe, Brewster and even Coutinho and they haven't delivered for their new teams. That is bound to have an effect on how much teams are willing to pay for our players.

Danny ings has done well

ANd the performances at international level of gini and shaq should encourage teams
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #351 on: Today at 01:47:57 am »
Real Madrid leapfrog Manchester City to top Deloitte Football Money League

Spanish giants return to summit with £723m revenue
Liverpool drop from third to seventh, the biggest fall in top 20

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/25/real-madrid-leapfrog-manchester-city-to-top-deloitte-football-money-league

Mad how much one bad season impacts this.
Offline Samie

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #352 on: Today at 01:54:09 am »
ONLY the 7th richest club in the world? FSG OUT!
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #353 on: Today at 03:59:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:54:09 am
ONLY the 7th richest club in the world? FSG OUT!

Check the list again, were fifth.
Online cipher

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #354 on: Today at 06:27:52 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 03:59:51 am
Check the list again, were fifth.

Real Madrid £723m
Manchester City 718
Paris Saint-Germain 697
Barcelona 696
Manchester Utd 649
Bayern Munich 647
Liverpool 594
Online meady1981

Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #355 on: Today at 06:46:49 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:47:57 am
Real Madrid leapfrog Manchester City to top Deloitte Football Money League

Spanish giants return to summit with £723m revenue
Liverpool drop from third to seventh, the biggest fall in top 20

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/25/real-madrid-leapfrog-manchester-city-to-top-deloitte-football-money-league

Mad how much one bad season impacts this.

Surely if that was the case, United would be bottom.
