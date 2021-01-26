The question of investment is a big one because how do you refresh the side without planning for big sales? Currently we seem to want to extend the contracts of players but little note as to how or when we move them on to fund the next crop? Are we expecting the recruitment team to find all the gems but their model is generally signing players that have done it to some extent, which is always expensive.



Within this ownership model we built a brilliant team by going big in some positions and finding value in others. We weren't shopping in the bargain basement in many instances though. Even players like Firmino, Mane and Salah weren't considered cheap at the point of purchase. They've look cheap in retrospect since they've developed, we've maximised their strengths in our system and they've played at a World class level for all or some of their time here.I think the genuine concern is that the 2 times we went big on deals were Alisson and VvD. Both were arguably funded by a big sale (Coutinho). I'm not sure the same could be said for the other deals though they were funded by more smaller sales to a degree.I think our long term succession plan for this team will be more players in the 30-50M category - Jota, Konate type signings - coupled with some academy prospects making the next steps - Elliot, Jones, potentially Gordon. The retention of the elite players in our current squad indicates that we might see this as a 3-5 year process. Maybe one that started with the Jota signing. That means maybe another 1-3 summer windows to refresh. It would also coincide with a lot of the extended contacts this summer getting to 1-2 years remaining.I personally don't see us taking an approach were we sell a big hitter at the age of 29-30 and use it to fund a big name, ready made replacement. I don't see how that happens unless something unforseen happens - i.e contract can't be agreed or players' form falls off a cliff in next 12 months. It's not the way we maximise Klopp's remaining time at the club (given the constraints of a self sustaining ownership model in a global pandemic).Maybe it's different for me but I'm not that concerned about long term succession. Not at this point anyway. I can sort of see the club doing things to plan for that and I think it'll be a gradual process in the main. It was for Ferguson at United and it was for us in the past. The odd time it wasn't (1995 for United and 1987-88 for us as examples) but generally the process was managed over seasons to refresh the squad. To the point that it's difficult to notice as older players are gradually phase out and new ones become more prominent. A bit like how Jota is gradually replacing Firmino but Firmino can still be a contributor over the season.