I think something that needs pointing out is that our exit in the last 16 of the Champions League meant we got the majority of our CL payments in the 19/20 season. City and especially PSG made the later stages so because of the Coronavirus delay to the CL. The majority of their distributions will end up being counted in the 20/21 period.



Only the money earned from the games played from June 1st will go into the next years accounts. In City's case this will be their market pool payment from the 2nd leg of their tie vs Real and the Lyon tie, along with the prize money for reaching the quarter finals (circa £10m) - the majority of City's CL revenue would have still been recorded in the 19/20 period.The above also applies to PL money too. A proportion (linked to the number of games played from June 1st) of clubs PL money will also not be accounted for until the 20/21 accounts and as we earned the most from the PL, we have more of than money missing from the 19/20 accounts than other clubs too.The 19/20 and 20/21 accounts will all be a bit all over the place. Depending on the exact terms of commercial contracts (if they are linked to fixtures played for example) there will potentially be money from commercial deals that rolled into the 20/21 accounts too. It won't be until the 21/22 accounts that things settle down.