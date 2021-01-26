« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Deloitte Money League  (Read 30504 times)

Offline aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,103
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #320 on: January 26, 2021, 11:21:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on January 26, 2021, 10:25:53 am
Yes, bar anyone not named Messi or Fatti.  But then again evrey club is struggling at the moment, so who'd buy them.
Probably de Jong as well, but isn't Messi leaving a given by now?
Logged

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #321 on: January 26, 2021, 11:21:57 am »
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline aditya0912

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #322 on: January 26, 2021, 01:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on January 26, 2021, 11:18:15 am
I just looked at the overall numbers, to be honest, saw how much Utd had come down compared to us. I'll try actually reading the Deloitte report before commenting more  ;D

United were expected to be down, given no UCL in the reported period vs previous year. So not a right comparison
Logged
Thank You, Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,734
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #323 on: January 26, 2021, 01:22:17 pm »
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,458
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #324 on: January 26, 2021, 01:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 26, 2021, 01:22:17 pm

Concerning the Top 20 Money League clubs - I notice how you've cleverly kept the blueshite off that list, by just showing the first 15   ;D
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,555
  • JFT 97
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #325 on: January 26, 2021, 02:36:37 pm »
I think something that needs pointing out is that our exit in the last 16 of the Champions League meant we got the majority of our CL payments in the 19/20 season. City and especially PSG made the later stages so because of the Coronavirus delay to the CL. The majority of their distributions will end up being counted in the 20/21 period.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,407
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #326 on: January 26, 2021, 02:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January 26, 2021, 02:36:37 pm
I think something that needs pointing out is that our exit in the last 16 of the Champions League meant we got the majority of our CL payments in the 19/20 season. City and especially PSG made the later stages so because of the Coronavirus delay to the CL. The majority of their distributions will end up being counted in the 20/21 period.

Damn, thats a Europa league place gone then.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,734
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #327 on: January 26, 2021, 02:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January 26, 2021, 02:36:37 pm
I think something that needs pointing out is that our exit in the last 16 of the Champions League meant we got the majority of our CL payments in the 19/20 season. City and especially PSG made the later stages so because of the Coronavirus delay to the CL. The majority of their distributions will end up being counted in the 20/21 period.

City and PSG are financially doped. These Delloite tables should come with an asterisk.  :D
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,170
  • YNWA
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #328 on: January 26, 2021, 02:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January 26, 2021, 02:36:37 pm
I think something that needs pointing out is that our exit in the last 16 of the Champions League meant we got the majority of our CL payments in the 19/20 season. City and especially PSG made the later stages so because of the Coronavirus delay to the CL. The majority of their distributions will end up being counted in the 20/21 period.

Its also worth pointing out that Citys commercial income needs to be taken with a universe size amount of salt.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,555
  • JFT 97
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #329 on: January 26, 2021, 02:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 26, 2021, 02:45:33 pm
City and PSG are financially doped. These Delloite tables should come with an asterisk.  :D

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on January 26, 2021, 02:50:02 pm
Its also worth pointing out that Citys commercial income needs to be taken with a universe size amount of salt.

Yeh agree with that. Just pointing out that if all teams had received their CL money then we would almost certainly of been 7th again.

The great News is how close we have got to United.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #330 on: January 26, 2021, 03:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on January 26, 2021, 02:50:02 pm
Its also worth pointing out that Citys commercial income needs to be taken with a universe size amount of salt.

They doubtless have the world's largest salt sponsorship deal from International Petroleum (and Salt) Investment Company.
Logged

Offline BaZ87

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #331 on: January 26, 2021, 04:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on January 26, 2021, 02:36:37 pm
I think something that needs pointing out is that our exit in the last 16 of the Champions League meant we got the majority of our CL payments in the 19/20 season. City and especially PSG made the later stages so because of the Coronavirus delay to the CL. The majority of their distributions will end up being counted in the 20/21 period.
Only the money earned from the games played from June 1st will go into the next years accounts. In City's case this will be their market pool payment from the 2nd leg of their tie vs Real and the Lyon tie, along with the prize money for reaching the quarter finals (circa £10m) - the majority of City's CL revenue would have still been recorded in the 19/20 period.

The above also applies to PL money too. A proportion (linked to the number of games played from June 1st) of clubs PL money will also not be accounted for until the 20/21 accounts and as we earned the most from the PL, we have more of than money missing from the 19/20 accounts than other clubs too.

The 19/20 and 20/21 accounts will all be a bit all over the place. Depending on the exact terms of commercial contracts (if they are linked to fixtures played for example) there will potentially be money from commercial deals that rolled into the 20/21 accounts too. It won't be until the 21/22 accounts that things settle down.
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,780
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #332 on: Today at 10:15:54 am »
I didn't know where to add this and couldn't see it in searches, but the latest Swiss Ramble is about us:
https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1434755844101611526
Mods feel free to put in correct thread or delete as preferred.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:11 am by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,241
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #333 on: Today at 11:06:34 am »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 10:15:54 am
I didn't know where to add this and couldn't see it in searches, but the latest Swiss Ramble is about us:
https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1434755844101611526
Mods feel free to put in correct thread or delete as preferred.

Its an interesting read and one that is factual in most parts (except for estimations on Covid losses) and not based on opinion. It doesnt  tell us much we dont already know. We spend what we earn. We have less resources than some clubs in the league despite being one of the biggest clubs in the World. Theres not some huge excess pot of cash available for transfers.

What will be interesting is the next few years accounts. What were the actual losses in revenue do to Covid19? Was it the 120-150M people are estimating? How are we funding the ARE? Is the RedBird Capital investment covering cost of COvid losses and ARE? If it does then thats potentially not far off 200M investment in the club. If there isnt any investment of the RedBird money then we truly are in a self sustainable model with little owner intervention.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:08:26 am by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,407
Re: Deloitte Money League
« Reply #334 on: Today at 11:10:39 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:06:34 am
Its an interesting read and one that is factual in most parts (except for estimations on Covid losses) and not based on opinion. It doesnt  tell us much we dont already know. We spend what we earn. We have less resources than some clubs in the league despite being one of the biggest clubs in the World. Theres not some huge excess pot of cash available for transfers.

What will be interesting is the next few years accounts. What were the actual losses in revenue do to Covid19? Was it the 120-150M people are estimating? How are we funding the ARE? Is the RedBird Capital investment covering cost of COvid losses and ARE? If it does then thats potentially not far off 200M investment in the club. If there isnt any investment of the RedBird money then we truly are ina self sustainable model with little owner intervention.

The question of investment is a big one because how do you refresh the side without planning for big sales? Currently we seem to want to extend the contracts of players but little note as to how or when we move them on to fund the next crop? Are we expecting the recruitment team to find all the gems but their model is generally signing players that have done it to some extent, which is always expensive.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 