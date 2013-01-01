At least Sky mention Liverpool, been listening to 5 Live and all they do on there is drone on about United. It's like they've forgotten we are actually playing this afternoon.
Yeh I get ya re. our twelfth man. Whos on the commentary today anyhow? Usual suspects/twats?
#LFC owner John Henry and wife Linda in attendance todayNormally jinx us don't they?
I'm the same debs,before and after I put LFCtv on and catch the other stuff on youtube after.
They are okay to be fair, I used to enjoy listening to it. They do a good match reaction with loads of interview after the game as well.
Really? They had a lovely interview with Mo Salah (by Michael Owen!) when I was listening earlier, and a long studio discussion about how fucking great Klopp is.
