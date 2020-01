We might be miles better now, but this is always a difficult match. They will be deep and try to nick it on the counter as they really do have some quick players. I would expect them to be as low as they have ever been. Will mostly look like a 6 at the back for big parts of the game I suspect and with the idea to stop our fullbacks. They will take a draw as if its a win.



We just need to continue doing what we are doing. Avoid any defensive errors and they will struggle to create much. This game lives its own life and form goes out the window, we have to fight for everything. And of course a shit ref in charge as well.



Any win will do against these. Would be amazing to smash them, but its unlikely to fold out that way as they will be so deep and defensively oriented. Just win!



Come on Liverpool!!!! YNWA!