MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30

Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #360 on: Today at 07:22:31 PM
I dont want him to get the sack but if he does, I want it to be because we pump them 6-0 tomorrow. Be some party if we do, shame its Sunday evening kickoff.
farawayred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #361 on: Today at 07:24:08 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 07:22:31 PM
I dont want him to get the sack but if he does, I want it to be because we pump them 6-0 tomorrow. Be some party if we do, shame its Sunday evening kickoff.
7-0 please. That will send them back to 6th!
Floydy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #362 on: Today at 07:31:41 PM
Mo to score tomorrow, he looked pretty sharp against spurs and was unlucky with his end product. He used the space particularly well despite him having to work for it due to their low block. Both his and Mane's availability in those moments when we get the ball forward quickly is impressive and gives us so much defensively to the team.  Unsure how this game will pan out, we should and I hope nail them but they will look to stifle , stay in the game, or protect what they have type scenario (if they score first).    Hoping we pin the back with width and aggression and open them out at least if they sit back.  The penetration through the middle , whilst united are focused on the threat from the wide areas will be key here we can really expose them rather simply through the middle,  so get them to spread their legs and hopefully we can just keep slotting them. :wave
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #363 on: Today at 07:37:27 PM
Ox will score a brace tomorrow.
farawayred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #364 on: Today at 07:40:05 PM
I'm thinking that the scorers tomorrow will be somewhat unexpected. Perhaps Ox with a piledriver, Gomez from a corner and Salah with a backheel (he needs to score against this lot too).
88_RED

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #365 on: Today at 07:43:30 PM
3 points tomorrow and we go 30 points clear of the Manc c*nts.. 30 fucking points!!!  :o
the_red_pill

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #366 on: Today at 07:47:17 PM
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:24:08 PM
7-0 please. That will send them back to 6th!
:lmao
JonnyCigarettes®

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #367 on: Today at 08:10:26 PM
I'm predicting that Robertson and Brandon Williams will come in contact with each other in the 34th minute, causing a mass brawl that empties both benches and ends with Klopp beheading Solskjaer in the centre circle while George plays the theme to Highlander.

Samie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #368 on: Today at 08:12:15 PM
Who is the Spaniard?  ???
vicar

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #369 on: Today at 08:40:46 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:12:15 PM
Who is the Spaniard?  ???

Adrian?
CHOPPER

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #370 on: Today at 09:01:12 PM
.
Clint Eastwood

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #371 on: Today at 09:20:18 PM
Im thoroughly expecting Brandon Williams to be a bit of a c*nt tomorrow considering how many plaudits his big man act is getting from United fans.
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #372 on: Today at 09:22:35 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:20:18 PM
Im thoroughly expecting Brandon Williams to be a bit of a c*nt tomorrow considering how many plaudits his big man act is getting from United fans.

Just ignore it - let them get riled up and make rash decisions / tackles.
Floydy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - World Champions v Manchester United, Sunday 19 January, 16:30
Reply #373 on: Today at 09:34:30 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:20:18 PM
I’m thoroughly expecting Brandon Williams to be a bit of a c*nt tomorrow considering how many plaudits his big man act is getting from United fans.
sound, the bellend wont know what has hit him,
