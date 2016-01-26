Mo to score tomorrow, he looked pretty sharp against spurs and was unlucky with his end product. He used the space particularly well despite him having to work for it due to their low block. Both his and Mane's availability in those moments when we get the ball forward quickly is impressive and gives us so much defensively to the team. Unsure how this game will pan out, we should and I hope nail them but they will look to stifle , stay in the game, or protect what they have type scenario (if they score first). Hoping we pin the back with width and aggression and open them out at least if they sit back. The penetration through the middle , whilst united are focused on the threat from the wide areas will be key here we can really expose them rather simply through the middle, so get them to spread their legs and hopefully we can just keep slotting them.