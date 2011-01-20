Poll

Who is your choice for Labour leader?

Keir Starmer
97 (82.2%)
Emily Thornberry
1 (0.8%)
Rebecca Long Bailey
5 (4.2%)
Clive Lewis
0 (0%)
Lisa Nandy
9 (7.6%)
Jess Philips
6 (5.1%)
Barry Gardiner??
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 118

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour leadership contest: Who is your choice?  (Read 2231 times)

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour leadership contest: Who is your choice?
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:43:00 PM »
Quote from: cloggypop on Today at 11:05:19 AM
If she is then fine. The shite nicknames are pathetic though.

You mean like Bliar?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,169
  • Justice.
Re: Labour leadership contest: Who is your choice?
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:50:34 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:36:40 PM
No that's the opposite of what I'm saying. What I'm saying is don't be embarrassed by education. Her problem seems to be that she thinks or has been advised to downplay her education and her job - pretend to be something she's not. It's pandering to the Marxist romanticised version of the proletariat that has fuck all to do with real people whether they are northern, southern, scottish or from anywhere else.

Was a relief to read an interview with Keir Starmer where he talks about aspiration and parents wanting their kids to have a better life. Think there'll be loads around his age and onwards who'll be first in their families to university and so on. Without wishing to be rude about her, Long Bailey seems a politician in search of her own identity and somewhat rootless in terms of where she's coming from politically. Even when she speaks about the Green New Deal as being her 'thing' I know she really irritates a lot of people who did a ton of the groundwork over the past 20 years which was appropriated. Contrast with Rayner who is being pretty forthright on where she wants changes in the party (and I know she's running for deputy heh).

Could be I'm missing something about her. Other than the conformity, which is a positive for some and a negative for others, is there anything to her beyond bromides for parts of the party?
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline cloggypop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour leadership contest: Who is your choice?
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:57:04 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:43:00 PM
You mean like Bliar?
Both are shite. No need to be taking sides here.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,727
Re: Labour leadership contest: Who is your choice?
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:11:52 PM »
Quote from: cloggypop on Today at 01:57:04 PM
Both are shite. No need to be taking sides here.

They are, they look daft
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 