No that's the opposite of what I'm saying. What I'm saying is don't be embarrassed by education. Her problem seems to be that she thinks or has been advised to downplay her education and her job - pretend to be something she's not. It's pandering to the Marxist romanticised version of the proletariat that has fuck all to do with real people whether they are northern, southern, scottish or from anywhere else.
Was a relief to read an interview with Keir Starmer
where he talks about aspiration and parents wanting their kids to have a better life. Think there'll be loads around his age and onwards who'll be first in their families to university and so on. Without wishing to be rude about her, Long Bailey seems a politician in search of her own identity and somewhat rootless in terms of where she's coming from politically. Even when she speaks about the Green New Deal as being her 'thing' I know she really irritates a lot of people who did a ton of the groundwork over the past 20 years which was appropriated. Contrast with Rayner who is being pretty forthright on where she wants changes in the party (and I know she's running for deputy heh).
Could be I'm missing something about her. Other than the conformity, which is a positive for some and a negative for others, is there anything to her beyond bromides for parts of the party?