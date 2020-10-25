Hi RB.The above is not available in my country. Maybe if you add the description, I (and we) could look it up for ourselves when the video is unavailable or taken down.And speaking for myself, I'd probably click more of these videos if there was at least the title (and preferably, a longer description too).
Trump or Fred Sassy? <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9WfZuNceFDM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9WfZuNceFDM</a>(South Park creators playing with 'deep fake' technology)
Page created in 0.029 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.48]