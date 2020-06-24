Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
4
5
6
7
8
[
9
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition (Read 9550 times)
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #320 on:
June 24, 2020, 02:17:12 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QCHpJkQI7T0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QCHpJkQI7T0</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #321 on:
June 24, 2020, 11:40:05 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/acAoNQiCNco" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/acAoNQiCNco</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #322 on:
June 24, 2020, 12:25:41 PM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/a62Eki0thSo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/a62Eki0thSo</a>
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/NhmbpyTmfIU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/NhmbpyTmfIU</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #323 on:
June 24, 2020, 03:41:40 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_AjJNpmyyEY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_AjJNpmyyEY</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #324 on:
June 24, 2020, 04:25:47 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8jfk37fjrco" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8jfk37fjrco</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #325 on:
June 25, 2020, 08:22:37 AM »
I'm really glad we have football again, as it gives my OCD something else to focus on other than updating this thread.
But still, "squinty eye of sauron..."
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Fc0Nq1TzfPw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Fc0Nq1TzfPw</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #326 on:
June 25, 2020, 01:12:26 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iHVI6X_f3rM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iHVI6X_f3rM</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/po22b-_bt2k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/po22b-_bt2k</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iLSeQ3t6RHQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iLSeQ3t6RHQ</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KQBfHN5T6vw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KQBfHN5T6vw</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #327 on:
June 25, 2020, 01:28:41 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CUhVKyRzR10" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CUhVKyRzR10</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KHhZ9L3xLiY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KHhZ9L3xLiY</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #328 on:
June 25, 2020, 02:03:49 PM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/wBXCpbo3QXA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/wBXCpbo3QXA</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #329 on:
June 26, 2020, 11:41:50 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7_HxdCHqFiU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7_HxdCHqFiU</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #330 on:
June 26, 2020, 02:29:23 PM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/R8CCbSAX4Vo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/R8CCbSAX4Vo</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #331 on:
June 26, 2020, 08:12:32 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eixIxCDoUMk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eixIxCDoUMk</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #332 on:
June 26, 2020, 10:58:06 PM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/F5iDicYiS2o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/F5iDicYiS2o</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #333 on:
June 27, 2020, 10:21:45 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZuqKwVLGXkg&t=11s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZuqKwVLGXkg&t=11s</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #334 on:
June 28, 2020, 04:36:02 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CvgNizpgPcs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CvgNizpgPcs</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #335 on:
June 29, 2020, 08:12:19 AM »
John Oliver talks evictions and homelessness in the wake if Covid 19. There's also a Liverpool flag at the start.
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/BcLr4M6hHCc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/BcLr4M6hHCc</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #336 on:
June 29, 2020, 10:41:45 PM »
Impeach Bill Barr?
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/arqjSqr7dq4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/arqjSqr7dq4</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #337 on:
Yesterday
at 10:15:24 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/MfLBzit5zmk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/MfLBzit5zmk</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
Believer
Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
«
Reply #338 on:
Today
at 09:06:03 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/BYWMSoPNKiI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/BYWMSoPNKiI</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Print
Pages:
1
...
4
5
6
7
8
[
9
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
Page created in 0.053 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.83]
SMF 2.0.15
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2