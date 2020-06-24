« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition  (Read 9550 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #320 on: June 24, 2020, 02:17:12 AM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QCHpJkQI7T0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QCHpJkQI7T0</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #321 on: June 24, 2020, 11:40:05 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/acAoNQiCNco" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/acAoNQiCNco</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #322 on: June 24, 2020, 12:25:41 PM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/a62Eki0thSo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/a62Eki0thSo</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/NhmbpyTmfIU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/NhmbpyTmfIU</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #323 on: June 24, 2020, 03:41:40 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_AjJNpmyyEY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_AjJNpmyyEY</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #324 on: June 24, 2020, 04:25:47 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8jfk37fjrco" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8jfk37fjrco</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #325 on: June 25, 2020, 08:22:37 AM »
I'm really glad we have football again, as it gives my OCD something else to focus on other than updating this thread.

But still, "squinty eye of sauron..." :lmao

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Fc0Nq1TzfPw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Fc0Nq1TzfPw</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #326 on: June 25, 2020, 01:12:26 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iHVI6X_f3rM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iHVI6X_f3rM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/po22b-_bt2k" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/po22b-_bt2k</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iLSeQ3t6RHQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iLSeQ3t6RHQ</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KQBfHN5T6vw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KQBfHN5T6vw</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #327 on: June 25, 2020, 01:28:41 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CUhVKyRzR10" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CUhVKyRzR10</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KHhZ9L3xLiY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KHhZ9L3xLiY</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #328 on: June 25, 2020, 02:03:49 PM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/wBXCpbo3QXA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/wBXCpbo3QXA</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #329 on: June 26, 2020, 11:41:50 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7_HxdCHqFiU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7_HxdCHqFiU</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #330 on: June 26, 2020, 02:29:23 PM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/R8CCbSAX4Vo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/R8CCbSAX4Vo</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #331 on: June 26, 2020, 08:12:32 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eixIxCDoUMk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eixIxCDoUMk</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #332 on: June 26, 2020, 10:58:06 PM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/F5iDicYiS2o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/F5iDicYiS2o</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #333 on: June 27, 2020, 10:21:45 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZuqKwVLGXkg&amp;t=11s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZuqKwVLGXkg&amp;t=11s</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #334 on: June 28, 2020, 04:36:02 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CvgNizpgPcs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CvgNizpgPcs</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #335 on: June 29, 2020, 08:12:19 AM »
John Oliver talks evictions and homelessness in the wake if Covid 19. There's also a Liverpool flag at the start. ;)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/BcLr4M6hHCc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/BcLr4M6hHCc</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #336 on: June 29, 2020, 10:41:45 PM »
Impeach Bill Barr?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/arqjSqr7dq4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/arqjSqr7dq4</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 10:15:24 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/MfLBzit5zmk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/MfLBzit5zmk</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,837
Re: The Trump Video Archive - Mad Dog 2020 Edition
« Reply #338 on: Today at 09:06:03 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/BYWMSoPNKiI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/BYWMSoPNKiI</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 