I'd be minded to hold Fab back and play Chirivella who was excellent against Everton. I might also hold back one of Matip/Lovren and play Hoever as I expect at least one of them will play against Wolves or West Ham. So a little stronger than the side that played Everton but putting faith in the kids who were so magnificent that day. We can have a bench of first teamers in the event that we need a late push to avoid a replay.



I agree with Larouci at left back. Never a dull moment with him!