Who did the Ev get, opps.
Haha..Fulham at home!
All the best to you and yours too.
We have played against Bristol City before, one of Souness last games as our manager, plus a few times in the old second division, & late 70s in the first division
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez
Shrewsbury play at home in the replay so there is no guarantee Bristol City will get through.
They knocked us out of the Cup (when the Cup mattered) under Souness. They would have knocked us out before then but there was a powercut in the first match.
Same team as vs Everton then...
We've got Wolves on the Thursday before so you'd imagine it'll be 11 changes from that and a lot being left at home. It's a good chance to give Fabinho, Matip, Lovren, Shaq, Keita, Ox minutes as well depending on where they are fitness wise.
Yep Wolves away the Thursday before then West Ham away the Wednesday after
we played Shrewsbury at their old ground in 1996. won 4-0 or 4-1. 4th round also
