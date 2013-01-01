« previous next »
4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January

Online rocco

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #80 on: Today at 07:48:47 PM »
Online kloppagetime

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #81 on: Today at 07:49:48 PM »
Happy with that good draw can play the same team that we did against Everton now and still get through
Offline mikeb58

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:50:31 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:45:32 PM
Who did the Ev get, opps. ;D

Haha Fulham at home!
Online Statto Red

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:50:52 PM »
Online Fromola

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:51:10 PM »
We'll want to avoid a replay at all costs as I think it eats into the winter break. We'd be putting a real weakened team out for that, so it's good we've avoided a big Prem team/rival.
Online thegoodfella

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:51:51 PM »
Another outing for the kids then.
Online disgraced cake

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #86 on: Today at 07:52:09 PM »
Not a bad draw that. We can bring the youngsters back in and go with some senior squad players as we did yesterday. Hopefully the likes of Shaqiri will be back.
Online Fordy

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #87 on: Today at 07:52:09 PM »
Good draw.. kids can play.
Online Father Ted

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #88 on: Today at 07:52:11 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:49:38 PM
We have played against Bristol City before, one of Souness last games as our manager, plus a few times in the old second division, & late 70s in the first division

They knocked us out of the Cup (when the Cup mattered) under Souness. They would have knocked us out before then but there was a powercut in the first match.
Online MD1990

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:52:51 PM »
we'll have Shaq back. Maybe Matip & Lovren too.

So similar team to Everton but should be a bit stronger
Online rocco

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:53:10 PM »
Could  easily be Shrewsbury
« Last Edit: Today at 07:54:51 PM by rocco »
Online Gnurglan

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:53:23 PM »
Same team as vs Everton then...
Online Fromola

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:53:26 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:48:39 PM
Shrewsbury play at home in the replay so there is no guarantee Bristol City will get through.

Yeah that could go either way. A big incentive for Shrewsbury as well as a full house and TV money will be a bigger slice of their budget than for a biggish Championship team who are more concentrated on the Premier League jackpot. They'll be well up for that replay.
Online Statto Red

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #93 on: Today at 07:55:09 PM »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:52:11 PM
They knocked us out of the Cup (when the Cup mattered) under Souness. They would have knocked us out before then but there was a powercut in the first match.

Yep, they knocked us out in a replay at Anfield too, didn't Souness get the sack the following day?
Online Linudden

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #94 on: Today at 07:56:52 PM »
Hope for Shrewsbury but I guess Bristol are more likely.

Either way, the team versus Everton + hopefully both of Lovren and Matip with Shaqiri, Minamino and Origi combining with Elliott and Jones should take care of them too!
« Last Edit: Today at 07:59:30 PM by Linudden »
Online Fromola

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #95 on: Today at 07:57:30 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 07:53:23 PM
Same team as vs Everton then...

We've got Wolves on the Thursday before so you'd imagine it'll be 11 changes from that and a lot being left at home. It's a good chance to give Fabinho, Matip, Lovren, Shaq, Keita, Ox minutes as well depending on where they are fitness wise.
Online Linudden

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #96 on: Today at 07:58:16 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:57:30 PM
We've got Wolves on the Thursday before so you'd imagine it'll be 11 changes from that and a lot being left at home. It's a good chance to give Fabinho, Matip, Lovren, Shaq, Keita, Ox minutes as well depending on where they are fitness wise.

He's likely starting at Tottenham this weekend...
Online Dim Glas

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #97 on: Today at 07:58:40 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:48:39 PM
Shrewsbury play at home in the replay so there is no guarantee Bristol City will get through.

just gonna say!

Some of their fans are getting a bit arsy about the 'Scouse ******' on here taking it for granted it's Briston City  ;D
Online Statto Red

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:58:41 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:57:30 PM
We've got Wolves on the Thursday before so you'd imagine it'll be 11 changes from that and a lot being left at home. It's a good chance to give Fabinho, Matip, Lovren, Shaq, Keita, Ox minutes as well depending on where they are fitness wise.

Yep Wolves away the Thursday before then West Ham away the Wednesday after
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #99 on: Today at 07:58:42 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 07:53:23 PM
Same team as vs Everton then...

I think Bristol City and Shrewbury have more fight to be honest..;)
Online Brain Potter

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:00:44 PM »
we played Shrewsbury at their old ground in 1996. won 4-0 or 4-1. 4th round also
Online Red_Rich

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:01:27 PM »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:52:11 PM
They knocked us out of the Cup (when the Cup mattered) under Souness. They would have knocked us out before then but there was a powercut in the first match.

I was in the away at that match and I think it was 1-1 when the lights went out? Rushie's goal ruled out by Bristol late on but they looked on top!
Could be wrong though as my memory isn't what it used to be!!! 26 years ago!
Online Statto Red

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:02:18 PM »
Shame Shrewsbury have moved to a new stadium, the old stadium Gay Meadow was right next to the River Severn, they used to be a bloke in a rowing boat who would row out & collect any stray balls that cleared the stands & ended up in the river. ;D
Online Fromola

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:02:22 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:58:41 PM
Yep Wolves away the Thursday before then West Ham away the Wednesday after

The fact all three are away will play into the selection as well, could have done with a home tie.
Online Ray K

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #104 on: Today at 08:04:53 PM »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:00:44 PM
we played Shrewsbury at their old ground in 1996. won 4-0 or 4-1. 4th round also
I'm a bit sad that they moved, as Football Focus always did a piece on the old guy in the small boat who fished the ball out of the river Severn if someone blootered it out of the ground.
Online Fordy

Re: 4th round FA Cup draw tonight game 26 January
« Reply #105 on: Today at 08:04:53 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:57:30 PM
We've got Wolves on the Thursday before so you'd imagine it'll be 11 changes from that and a lot being left at home. It's a good chance to give Fabinho, Matip, Lovren, Shaq, Keita, Ox minutes as well depending on where they are fitness wise.

Keita? Wouldn't he be out?
