Author Topic: Neco Williams Appreciation thread  (Read 102474 times)

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1000 on: July 11, 2022, 11:31:09 am »
Win win win situation. Forest get an excellent right back. We get a very good fee for academy product. Neco gets full-time premiership football, especially in a World Cup season (which, for Wales, doesnt come around often). Good luck, Neco!
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1001 on: July 11, 2022, 11:41:59 am »
Romano saying we inserted a 15% sell-on clause.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1002 on: July 11, 2022, 11:45:37 am »
Good deal all round. 17 mill may seem a hefty fee, but hes a young, talented, home grown player, already a regular full international.  Forest coach already knows him too, he knows what hes getting, a talented player who will now have benefitted from a few seasons of training with fantastic coaches and team at Liverpool.

Neco needs to play regularly now, and he goes to a club with a very good coach who should help him push on. Reckon he can be a cracking signing for them. And with a sell on clause inserted, even better for Liverpool too, if he reaches those levels, LFC will get another chunk added to an already very good fee.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1003 on: July 11, 2022, 11:54:28 am »
Neco was always a player who needed a year somewhere else to pick up that defensive nous he lacked and it looks like the Fulham loan was a real success. The first full season in the Premier League for a promoted team will probably be tough but fully expect him to come good in the long term.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1004 on: July 11, 2022, 12:02:41 pm »
Cooper plays wingbacks so it's a good fit for Neco as his defensive game needs a lot of improvement. Sounds like the fee is potentially up to £17mil.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1005 on: July 11, 2022, 12:06:53 pm »
Forest clearly aren't messing around with their intents at staying up judging by the money spent so far.

Good luck to the lad :wave
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1006 on: July 11, 2022, 12:07:44 pm »
Wish him well, joining up with a decent manager and a team with lots of potential.

It will be interesting to see how they cope with the return to the big league.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1007 on: July 11, 2022, 12:27:52 pm »
I've been critical of what I perceived as bullshit fees that Chelsea and City have got from selling, but £17m for Neco Williams is crazy money. To be honest, if I was a fan of a team that didn't like us, I'd have a degree of suspicion about it. But assuming it is as good as they're making it out, it's fantastic business by the club.

Either way, good luck to the player - not good enough for the level we've gotten to, but definitely a PL player and always had a good attitude.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1008 on: July 11, 2022, 12:32:08 pm »
Good luck to him, seems a good deal all round.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1009 on: July 11, 2022, 12:59:20 pm »
Too good not to play regularly and it would require an injury to TAA for him to have a chance here so probably sensible because he is too good to sit on any bench at the age he is now. We have 2 more than capable back ups for that position (one young, another with the flexibility to cover anywhere across the back) so we take the money and use it elswhere.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1010 on: July 11, 2022, 06:53:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 11, 2022, 12:32:08 pm
Good luck to him, seems a good deal all round.

Yeah, I'll be interested to see how he gets on, certainly he's got the ability to be a really good signing for them. Good luck to him.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1011 on: July 11, 2022, 11:27:10 pm »
Good deal all round.  All the best Neco.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1012 on: July 12, 2022, 06:21:35 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on July 11, 2022, 12:27:52 pm
I've been critical of what I perceived as bullshit fees that Chelsea and City have got from selling, but £17m for Neco Williams is crazy money. To be honest, if I was a fan of a team that didn't like us, I'd have a degree of suspicion about it. But assuming it is as good as they're making it out, it's fantastic business by the club.

Either way, good luck to the player - not good enough for the level we've gotten to, but definitely a PL player and always had a good attitude.

What is there to be suspicious about? That the club has inflated it?

Outright misreporting of fees is something easily debunked - that said, I could see some clubs agreeing a 45m deal which is only 5 or 10m up front and the rest based on difficult to achieve targets and just briefing the potential fee although even that I think they would get caught out on
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1013 on: July 12, 2022, 06:53:32 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on July 11, 2022, 12:27:52 pm
I've been critical of what I perceived as bullshit fees that Chelsea and City have got from selling, but £17m for Neco Williams is crazy money. To be honest, if I was a fan of a team that didn't like us, I'd have a degree of suspicion about it. But assuming it is as good as they're making it out, it's fantastic business by the club.

Either way, good luck to the player - not good enough for the level we've gotten to, but definitely a PL player and always had a good attitude.
55m for Brewster,Hoever & Wiliams is crazy

we have even better youngsters in Bradley,Gordon,Doak coming through as well. If they dont make it can make a good profit.
Van Den Berg another one who should get decent money for
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 11:05:56 pm »
I guess this thread should be with the former players now, but just saw he got a nasty broken jaw today. Hope hes on the mend soon
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 11:09:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:05:56 pm
I guess this thread should be with the former players now, but just saw he got a nasty broken jaw today. Hope hes on the mend soon

it was in the game vs Brighton.

Looked bad! He is out for the rest of the season.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 12:31:00 am »
Better news than I thought,I heard break and imagined it was his leg.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 12:34:00 am »
Broken jaw sounds fucking miserable. Get well soon Neco.
