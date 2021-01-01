« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Neco Williams Appreciation thread  (Read 96184 times)

Offline beardsley4ever

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,164
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 11:31:09 am »
Win win win situation. Forest get an excellent right back. We get a very good fee for academy product. Neco gets full-time premiership football, especially in a World Cup season (which, for Wales, doesnt come around often). Good luck, Neco!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 11:41:59 am »
Romano saying we inserted a 15% sell-on clause.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,400
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 11:45:37 am »
Good deal all round. 17 mill may seem a hefty fee, but hes a young, talented, home grown player, already a regular full international.  Forest coach already knows him too, he knows what hes getting, a talented player who will now have benefitted from a few seasons of training with fantastic coaches and team at Liverpool.

Neco needs to play regularly now, and he goes to a club with a very good coach who should help him push on. Reckon he can be a cracking signing for them. And with a sell on clause inserted, even better for Liverpool too, if he reaches those levels, LFC will get another chunk added to an already very good fee.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 11:54:28 am »
Neco was always a player who needed a year somewhere else to pick up that defensive nous he lacked and it looks like the Fulham loan was a real success. The first full season in the Premier League for a promoted team will probably be tough but fully expect him to come good in the long term.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 12:02:41 pm »
Cooper plays wingbacks so it's a good fit for Neco as his defensive game needs a lot of improvement. Sounds like the fee is potentially up to £17mil.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,602
  • Linudden.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 12:06:53 pm »
Forest clearly aren't messing around with their intents at staying up judging by the money spent so far.

Good luck to the lad :wave
Logged
Linudden.

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 12:07:44 pm »
Wish him well, joining up with a decent manager and a team with lots of potential.

It will be interesting to see how they cope with the return to the big league.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 