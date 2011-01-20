« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Neco Williams Appreciation thread  (Read 86838 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #920 on: December 22, 2021, 10:35:38 pm »
Not quite sure what to make of Williams. He always looks busy but seems to make the wrong decision way too often. It almost feels like he watches Salah do everything at pace and tries to replicate it, I find myself saying 'slow the fuck down' 5 times or more each time he plays, it's all knock it wide and absolutely wrap your boot around it regardless of what's infront of him. Prime example the Sonyuncu (sp?) block first half, it was clear the cross wasn't going past him.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,784
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #921 on: December 22, 2021, 10:36:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on December 22, 2021, 10:33:52 pm
I know what you mean, think it's his running style.  It's like he's galloping in tiny little steps every time.
I feel sorry for him as hes the back up for probably the best right in the world right now, so the drop off is always going to be huge and very noticeable.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,268
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #922 on: December 22, 2021, 10:38:57 pm »
He's 20 years old. He's perfectly fine as a back up option.
Logged

Offline DanJay87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,624
  • Gosh it's Tosh!
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #923 on: December 23, 2021, 12:14:24 am »
Fella can't win with you lot.

Has to replace the best RB in the world usually, then had to replace the best player in the world tonight! I for one thought he was fucking great second half.  ;D
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #924 on: December 23, 2021, 12:26:35 am »
He has had a really good season so far. Had a good game today as well.

But I don't think he should be played as part of the front 3. He is just not suited to it. Would rather start with Gordon in the front 3.

Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,885
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #925 on: December 23, 2021, 12:27:53 am »
For sure he was good, big part of the excitement. Ran tackled crossed defended dribbled attacked never quit. Passed my report card with aces.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,358
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #926 on: December 23, 2021, 04:26:08 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on December 23, 2021, 12:26:35 am
He has had a really good season so far. Had a good game today as well.

I agree, I think hes adequate to give Trent a spell when he needs one.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #927 on: December 23, 2021, 05:35:08 am »
Quote from: DanJay87 on December 23, 2021, 12:14:24 am
Fella can't win with you lot.

Has to replace the best RB in the world usually, then had to replace the best player in the world tonight! I for one thought he was fucking great second half.  ;D

I second. 

Can't understand the (nearly unrelenting) criticism he gets on here.  Thought he was again typically good.  Lively, quality passing, quick recovery when he did hit one awry, gave the left back all kinds of trouble, won us 2, 3, 4 corners...   
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,669
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #928 on: December 23, 2021, 09:09:17 am »
He's been good this season. Gives his all every time too.

The knee slide at the Leicester fans at the end :lmao
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,936
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #929 on: December 23, 2021, 09:16:41 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on December 22, 2021, 10:36:58 pm
I feel sorry for him as hes the back up for probably the best right in the world right now, so the drop off is always going to be huge and very noticeable.

I was having this conversation the other week with someone after they namechecked him as a weak link in the squad. How good do you want a back up right back to be, considering the one we have? We aren't City who can sign a 50 million full back every year and even if we did then Trent is still going to start most games.

Neco's level was poor last season though and was available for transfer as a result but ended up staying. It's a difficult one for him as he'll best going off to develop elsewhere at some point where he can play regularly. His level this season as a back up right back has been good.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #930 on: December 23, 2021, 09:23:23 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on December 23, 2021, 04:26:08 am
I agree, I think hes adequate to give Trent a spell when he needs one.

Is Neco a cleric?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,037
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #931 on: December 23, 2021, 09:26:12 am »
It looks like we have some good youngsters in fullback positions. Neco is solid, still young. Owen Beck, Conor Bradley and I believe we have some youth England players in those positions as well.     
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #932 on: December 23, 2021, 04:28:21 pm »
Neco has developed and progressed from the youth prospect of 2 seasons ago to a very decent back up to a world class right back. He has matured as well. Of course Klopp also have the options of Gomez and Milner too. Bradley now is the youth prospect

If he decided to leave, well get £10-15M at least
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #933 on: December 23, 2021, 06:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on December 23, 2021, 04:26:08 am
I agree, I think hes adequate to give Trent a spell when he needs one.
Quote from: Sangria on December 23, 2021, 09:23:23 am
Is Neco a cleric?
a bit of a magician, maybe?  :)
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,625
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #934 on: December 23, 2021, 08:30:41 pm »
Not sure Neco should start as right wing again especially against a decent side. He doesn't have the control or skill but he is fast. He does put his all into the game and is coming along nicely.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #935 on: December 24, 2021, 06:00:14 am »
Quote from: stockdam on December 23, 2021, 08:30:41 pm
Not sure Neco should start as right wing again especially against a decent side. He doesn't have the control or skill but he is fast. He does put his all into the game and is coming along nicely.

Agree with this. He is coming along as a decent right back cover. Defensively he's getting better and he gets forward well enough.
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,238
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #936 on: December 24, 2021, 07:11:45 am »
Did well when he moved to right back. Energetic and skilful.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,837
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #937 on: December 25, 2021, 09:13:15 pm »
A little more to the left and he could have banged in a top goal as well. He's doing fine for a 20 year old. I guess he suffers by comparison
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,358
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #938 on: February 1, 2022, 01:20:49 pm »
Hope he gets a consistent run of games that he needs to either get himself more minutes for us (hard to do behind TAA) or line up a permanent move where he can play regularly.
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #939 on: February 1, 2022, 01:27:17 pm »
Hear hear, pob lwc Neco!
Logged

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #940 on: February 12, 2022, 05:32:18 pm »
Seems like he has a guaranteed place on the Fulham team. Third game in a row and his second Championship win (one loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup).
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,720
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #941 on: February 12, 2022, 05:36:30 pm »
Another assist, two on the bounce.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,952
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #942 on: February 12, 2022, 05:38:42 pm »
Nice. Whether he's here next season or not, that's a fine start :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,875
  • Seis Veces
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #943 on: February 12, 2022, 05:56:18 pm »
Fulham was the right sort of place for him to go and impress, the best players in the league around him with a comfortable lead at the top. Think he'll keep his place until the end of the season and do well. Interesting to see what happens in the summer, if Fulham want another loan or try to sign him permanently, because they'll be in the Prem no doubts.

Van Den Berg also doing very well with Preston, another win/clean sheet today. Since he went there last January their defensive record has been very impressive with him in the side.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,358
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #944 on: February 13, 2022, 09:10:54 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 12, 2022, 05:36:30 pm
Another assist, two on the bounce.

Also another high quality knee slide celebration, he's certainly got a penchant for them ;D
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #945 on: February 13, 2022, 12:55:50 pm »
theres never been any doubt about his quality, last season was tough for him but whenever he's played for us this season he's been very good so I'm not shocked if he tears up the championship in this run in especially at such a dominant side
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online HARD AS HELL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • Hitachi
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
« Reply #946 on: Today at 09:31:05 am »
Cardiff City are my local team, I don't go often but one of my boys loves Neco so I took him down  yesterday to see him in the flesh.
I thought he had a really good game. Defensively he was very solid, showing good awareness and positioning. He got forward a lot, linking up well with Wilson, only a couple of wayward crosses out of plenty of decent chances created.
Definitely looked to be a Premier League level defender of the future.
Carvalho looked very classy by the way.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 