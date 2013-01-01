Hoever wasnt in great form last season for the youth sides. Williams was playing better particularly going forward.



Hoever done well against Man City last week defensively not so great going forward in the rare occasions Wolves got forward.

While Williams is getting taking to the cleaners when he has to rely on his pace.



In the summer we need a full back imo.



It is a bit of a problem with many of our youth players. The lack of pace.

It could be what holds back Elliott as well. Im not convinced he makes it us either even though he is very talented ball player.



The club needs to start targeting some natural athletes as well as the ball players we have,

It is so crucial in the PL where majority of players are quick & in the wide positions every team has elite speed.