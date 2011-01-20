« previous next »
Neco Williams Appreciation thread

Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 25, 2020, 11:21:21 PM
Williams was out performing Hoever at youth level last season.

But Williams has not been good for quite a while.
Not completely out of his depth either but Milner is our 2nd choice RB.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 25, 2020, 11:22:38 PM
Didn't play well tonight in a whole team of players that didn't play well.

I'd be interested to hear the opinions of anyone that actually has any coaching qualifications but as a layman he really needs do lose that 'Carragheresque' habit of manipulating the ball with the sole of his boot.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 25, 2020, 11:26:54 PM
Difficult one because Trent is so good and anyone would struggle in comparison. A couple of times he had the opportunity to whip an early ball in but chose to play backwards which allowed Atalanta time to reset. He was ok defensively I thought but offered nothing the other way.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 25, 2020, 11:47:11 PM
Quote
On the performances of Rhys Williams and Neco Williams in defence

The kids did really well, all of them. Neco did well, first half he defended very often. Not on his own, but he was really aggressive in these situations and could sort the situations. It is a tough task for the kids; we ask them to show up in the Champions League and play their best football and people sit there, Oh, hes good oh, hes not that good and stuff like this. They all did well: Rhys did well, Neco did well and Curtis played again like a 26/27-year-old midfielder. They didnt get tired during the game, which is helpful. They did really well, the kids were really good.

Klopp.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 12:02:30 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 25, 2020, 11:47:11 PM
Klopp.

I think that is fair enough. Last season Jones and N. Williams were only playing in the 'kids cup' teams up until we had the league sewn up and R. Williams was playing non league football. It's a huge jump in level from that to a Champions League tie against a quarter-finalist from last year.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 12:57:24 AM
Quote from: oldman on November 25, 2020, 10:16:04 PM
Anyone having a dig at Neco should be ashamed - support our players don't knock them. Most young players find it tough when they get first team football

Cant see see any of that in here - although seen some shite on social media which id take with a pinch of salt

Difficult position for him to be in, almost seems as if he needs a loan or more regular game time. Right now when called upon he doesnt look good enough to be doing so
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 07:23:59 AM
Thought he played pretty well, particularly in the first half. It would have been a good learning opportunity for the lad and he'll be looking forward to being in contention against Brighton, with us being short of fullbacks at present.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 08:04:23 AM
Quote from: bird_lfc on November 26, 2020, 12:57:24 AM
Cant see see any of that in here - although seen some shite on social media which id take with a pinch of salt

Difficult position for him to be in, almost seems as if he needs a loan or more regular game time. Right now when called upon he doesnt look good enough to be doing so

Theres literally people on the last page having a dig at him :duh
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 08:06:16 AM
He was okay, but its the sort of performance you can get only get away with if you havent rotated so many other players. Atalanta arent mugs either. Hopefully we can win next week and give him another run out against the Danes.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 08:06:43 AM
Quote from: MD1990 on November 25, 2020, 11:21:21 PM
Williams was out performing Hoever at youth level last season.

But Williams has not been good for quite a while.
Not completely out of his depth either but Milner is our 2nd choice RB.

Williams is a good prospect but Hoever looked more first team ready to back up Trent when he played IMO.

If Williams was more ready then we might not have overburdened Trent so much when he'd missed pre-season.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 08:20:17 AM
The big problem for me is he's past 19 now and he's coming into a very settled defence . I'm fuming . Not really sure why players can't come straight in and play like world beaters from the off . No excuses


Fuming From Leeds
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 08:50:43 AM
Thought he did well defensively and made a lot of good tackles.

Going forward he wasn't as good but still had a few good moments. But then no one was good going forward so it is hard to blame him.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 09:28:57 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 25, 2020, 11:47:11 PM
Klopp.

Liverpool manager. Rather different from Hodgson throwing the kids under the bus after Northampton.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 09:40:48 AM
His forward passing wasn't great but too much was being asked from him in terms of progressing the ball. In every other way he did a good job.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 09:53:07 AM
All good experience for Neco Williams. He won't have come across a player like Gomez before who, put simply, was as good an opponent as Anfield has seen in the past 5 seasons.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 10:04:43 AM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 26, 2020, 09:53:07 AM
All good experience for Neco Williams. He won't have come across a player like Gomez before who, put simply, was as good an opponent as Anfield has seen in the past 5 seasons.
Papu Gomez is an absolute gun, my favourite Serie A player to watch generally.

Williams did okay. It wasn't his best game but ultimately, the main signifier of a full back doing well in our system is often in an attacking sense (as long as they're not so glaringly bad defensively that this becomes the main focus) and unfortunately our attackers just weren't on it. Tiredness and fitness likely the main issue. Salah was never the out ball he needed and looking to try and float the ball to Origi was unfortunately a pointless exercise last night. It just didn't work.

I'm wondering what the thinking was in starting Origi ahead of Minamino, or why not Origi wide and rest Sadio for a portion of the game. Minamino starting means a presence deeper who can receive the ball inside then turn and hit the channels where you'd hope the wide players would make the right run. It's not massively typical of us but where you have neither starting full back in place you look to adapt.

There's no great tactical or personnel discussions to be had on last night unfortunately, it fell at an awful time when the team desperately need a break and the injured players to come back in.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 10:13:15 AM
He's got a lot to learn about playing right back, which you would expect at his age. I think a loan would be good for him to build up his experience before coming back to play for us.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 10:31:28 AM
He still needs to develop a lot, not every youngster being blooded into the first team is as accomplished and composed as Trent or even Curtis. I don't think he was particularly poor last night, honestly. He didn't play all that well, but then again the likes of Gini and Mane didn't either. He had their two best players (Gomez and Gosens) to try to deal with, so it's not like he was given an easy task.

Going forward his passing was off, but he was consistently asked to be our early source of play from the back given our struggles with their pressing in midfield. Not everyone can be Trent (or Milner last Sunday) and hit long, fast and accurate passes time after time either in the channels or to the feet of the forwards.

All in all I think this will be good experience for him. He came up against strong opposition in difficult circumstances and, while not doing great, didn't let the team down too badly.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 12:29:01 PM
Quote from: MD1990 on November 25, 2020, 11:21:21 PM
Williams was out performing Hoever at youth level last season.

But Williams has not been good for quite a while.
Not completely out of his depth either but Milner is our 2nd choice RB.

question is very difficult to answer How Hoever  would have developed if he had stayed and got opportunities that Neco has got with Trent (& VVD/Gomez) injured
personally I think we may have sold too early - and could have ketp Hoever till Jan?
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 12:33:44 PM
I thought he was OK defensively last night, he could have done with more help from senior players giving him an out ball. I thought Atalanta deliberately left space so that Neco would be the open player, and then closed down his options.

He's got the unfortunate combination of a lack of blistering pace and as of yet, the experience to position themselves correctly to make up for it that someone like James Milner has got.

Expecting teenagers to come into the team fully formed is just stupid. Ideally we'd like a full string defence and midfield along side and in front of him to bring him along, but that's not possible at the moment.

I thought Tsimikas gave a more disappointing performance last night.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 03:39:06 PM
Wasn't Hoever part of the deal that made us able to sign Jota? Not in terms of swap directly but good relations maybe both ways. If so then it was worth doing, I do agree he did seem much more ready to play first team football than Neco at the mo.
But hey Neco my matey, you did fine all things considered, little indecisive at times. In and out the team, different line ups, learning to play on the big stage, Atalanta piling pressure on your side. All to be expected and you did really well, no ones on your back kidda. Klopp and Pep will decide your path.
Little note to Neco, lol
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 05:51:07 PM
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on November 26, 2020, 10:13:15 AM
He's got a lot to learn about playing right back, which you would expect at his age. I think a loan would be good for him to build up his experience before coming back to play for us.

Cant wait to shift him out then ?
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 08:26:08 PM
The boy probably needs the Anfield crowd ( not abuse by internet clowns ) he looks a more confident playing for Wales at this moment...

Saying that I think he played alright in a disjointed team... he could have been better on the ball, but that goes for most of the team last night.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 09:30:59 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 25, 2020, 11:47:11 PM
Klopp.

Not sure if I'm reading this right, but my main takeaway is that Klopp would like a bit more stability from fans when it comes to their expectations of younger players. Neco is a great example of how volatile the majority can be. If you look at the conversations about him here, you can find posts ranging from people hoping we'd move one of the best RBs in the world into midfield so we can open up a space for Neco to claiming he's way worse Hoever (who is struggling to get on the field for Wolves, mind you, not like he's a regular starter over there) and it was a mistake to keep one and sell the other. And Twitter, which he probably uses, is at least 10 times as bad.

It's a very unhealthy environment for young players to develop in. It's great if you're Trent and you're world class at 20, but most players aren't. Rhys and Neco are good young players, but good young players are always inconsistent and need support through the bad times. As someone else pointed out, it would probably be easier for him if there were fans in the stands.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
November 26, 2020, 11:10:35 PM
Klopp also doesnt throw players under the bus. He will make sure he praises the players - partly for the media and partly directed at the Twitter warriors too.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Yesterday at 10:25:30 AM
Been watching him for a while now. I am not impressed. If u start counting the number of balls he gave away, its quite worrying. Also, he seems to like to cut inside all the time rather then go wide when he has the ball. This is not helped by Salah doing likewise. Basically, no one runs into the wide ride flank. I see Milner or Jones having to do so and leaving holes in the middle. Neco needs to work on his tracking back and shielding ability too.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Yesterday at 10:38:30 AM
Quote from: solidgold on Yesterday at 10:25:30 AM
Been watching him for a while now. I am not impressed. If u start counting the number of balls he gave away, its quite worrying. Also, he seems to like to cut inside all the time rather then go wide when he has the ball. This is not helped by Salah doing likewise. Basically, no one runs into the wide ride flank. I see Milner or Jones having to do so and leaving holes in the middle. Neco needs to work on his tracking back and shielding ability too.

How many balls does he give away out of interest
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Yesterday at 10:46:50 AM
Quote from: solidgold on Yesterday at 10:25:30 AM
Been watching him for a while now. I am not impressed. If u start counting the number of balls he gave away, its quite worrying. Also, he seems to like to cut inside all the time rather then go wide when he has the ball. This is not helped by Salah doing likewise. Basically, no one runs into the wide ride flank. I see Milner or Jones having to do so and leaving holes in the middle. Neco needs to work on his tracking back and shielding ability too.

19 year old in not being finished article shocker! Luckily it's not you he needs to impress but Jurgen, and he seems to be doing that quite well!
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Yesterday at 10:50:29 AM
Quote from: Jono69 on Yesterday at 10:38:30 AM
How many balls does he give away out of interest

The right-back lost possession a remarkable 27 times during the game, which was the most of any Reds player on the pitch. - from Footballfancast statistics.

I thought it was less when I watched it early this morning.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Yesterday at 10:58:14 AM
Quote from: solidgold on Yesterday at 10:50:29 AM
The right-back lost possession a remarkable 27 times during the game, which was the most of any Reds player on the pitch. - from Footballfancast statistics.

I thought it was less when I watched it early this morning.

Cheers for that . Hopefully with him being only 19 and coming into a very makeshift defence then he has time on his side . Klopp and the coaching staff seem to rate him as well .

Always amazes me how certain fans seem so happy to jump on a player because he doesn't come in and play like a superstar from the word off
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Yesterday at 11:00:23 AM
Quote from: newterp on November 26, 2020, 11:10:35 PM
Klopp also doesnt throw players under the bus. He will make sure he praises the players - partly for the media and partly directed at the Twitter warriors too.

James Pearce was getting properly wound up by utter morons on there last night. Because he tweeted saying he thought Tsimikas was poor he ended up with a load of dickheads trying to claim he has a racist agenda because he didn't mention Neco who was poor aswell. It's a cesspit that place.
Re: Neco Williams Appreciation thread
Today at 05:08:51 AM
If he plays against Brighton I hope he plays a good game. These kids are filling some big boots in our team and I expect they are learning so much. I will always support the kids because with social media being so tough, they are on a hiding to nothing! Keep positive Neco!
