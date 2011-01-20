He still needs to develop a lot, not every youngster being blooded into the first team is as accomplished and composed as Trent or even Curtis. I don't think he was particularly poor last night, honestly. He didn't play all that well, but then again the likes of Gini and Mane didn't either. He had their two best players (Gomez and Gosens) to try to deal with, so it's not like he was given an easy task.
Going forward his passing was off, but he was consistently asked to be our early source of play from the back given our struggles with their pressing in midfield. Not everyone can be Trent (or Milner last Sunday) and hit long, fast and accurate passes time after time either in the channels or to the feet of the forwards.
All in all I think this will be good experience for him. He came up against strong opposition in difficult circumstances and, while not doing great, didn't let the team down too badly.