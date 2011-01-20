Klopp.



Not sure if I'm reading this right, but my main takeaway is that Klopp would like a bit more stability from fans when it comes to their expectations of younger players. Neco is a great example of how volatile the majority can be. If you look at the conversations about him here, you can find posts ranging from people hoping we'd move one of the best RBs in the world into midfield so we can open up a space for Neco to claiming he's way worse Hoever (who is struggling to get on the field for Wolves, mind you, not like he's a regular starter over there) and it was a mistake to keep one and sell the other. And Twitter, which he probably uses, is at least 10 times as bad.It's a very unhealthy environment for young players to develop in. It's great if you're Trent and you're world class at 20, but most players aren't. Rhys and Neco are good young players, but good young players are always inconsistent and need support through the bad times. As someone else pointed out, it would probably be easier for him if there were fans in the stands.