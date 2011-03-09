From Klopp's comments to Shreeves tonight:



"Special mention for Gini though. What a player. Is there a more versatile midfielder in the league? Europe even? Plays as a goal-scoring 10 for Holland, handles the 8 position usually for us brilliantly, and last night drops into the 6 and consistently offered for balls, got and spread the play, closed gaps and passing lanes all night long. He's just brilliant."



Not sure how we replace him... if not TAA, then who?

Well, not Trent for a start. Why would you play Trent in Gini's position?And my honest answer is I wouldn't even try to second guess what Klopp and Edwards will do. It could be a shift in formation Now we have Thiago. Could be another signing out of nowhere like Jota.