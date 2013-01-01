« previous next »
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #640 on: Today at 02:32:52 AM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 06:50:59 PM
Klopp was funny today. Kept looking like he was trying not to laugh, and failing. Then in injury time when someone in the crowd kept the ball he gave them a withering look, like just throw it back....theyre not gonna score ;D

It was the opposite. They threw it back immediately and straight to Everton.

It's funny, I don't think I've ever seen him more animate about injury time and more desperate for us to waste time to get through it. Could see a replay was the one result he was desperate to avoid!
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #641 on: Today at 04:42:34 AM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:16:11 AM
I just hope regardless of who we draw, the team reflects the opposition. If we draw a lower league side, great, we can use loads of youngsters like we did in the league cup and have a realistic chance of winning, if we draw a prem team, we can still use a few kids, but adjust accordingly with more experienced heads. Today although the kids stole the show, you can see the likes of Div/Lallana/Adrian etc give them more confidence. Exciting times.

The kids should never be out there without some senior players. That is the way they will learn is from having the senior players be able to point things out on the spot - like Adam did with Nate.  Hope James has a speedy recovery from the hammy injury.
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #642 on: Today at 06:43:52 AM »
9 day break for the senior players and the Everton streak continues...perfect.
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #643 on: Today at 01:07:58 PM »
Brilliant performance by the ressies yesterday
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #644 on: Today at 01:31:27 PM »
Someone posted a link to a thread on blueloons forum earlier so I had a quick sken.

It linked to comments last summer taking the piss about next year being our year blah, blah but then the comments last night were funny as!!

Firstly whinging about how much shit they took for fielding weakened teams in cup comps yet nothing will get said about us, to then complaining that it wasnt even the kids that played and for people to stop being brainwashed by the media.

I fucking love it when people get so choked up with bile and hatred they lose their ability to be rational.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #645 on: Today at 01:41:00 PM »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:41:05 AM
Ideally we get someone easy at home in the next round.

Sorry, the Ev are already out.

Cheers
Jon
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #646 on: Today at 03:05:53 PM »
Quote from: WidnesJon on Today at 01:41:00 PM
Sorry, the Ev are already out.

Cheers
Jon

:(
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #647 on: Today at 03:15:13 PM »
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #648 on: Today at 03:39:23 PM »
I had look at a Everton forum earlier they are in meltdown.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Morgan Schneiderlin should not be allowed to wear an Everton shirt again, they got schooled by a couple of kids and Adam fucking Lallana. It's a proper low point as an Evertonia, I thought getting beat by Norwich at home was bad but this takes the piss. would have been better playing the U23 🤬😡

In all my long suffering years as an Evertonian I have never witnessed a more shithouse totally inept 45 minutes of football as that second half.

Torally gutless, clueless and characterless performance as you are ever likely to see. Totally schooled by Liverpools U23 side


I'm embarrassed and ashamed by our performance. We were terrified of a bunch of kids ffs. A very similar side played against Villa and Villa took them apart. That's all I can be arsed saying about the game.
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #649 on: Today at 03:47:06 PM »
In their defence (ha!) our side was clearly massively stronger than the side we put out at Villa. We started with what you could class as 6 senior players if you include Minamino. Only Phillips was a youngster making his first start for us and he at least has some first time experience.

That said its still hilarious that we rolled them over and despite them having a few decent chances in the first half we played by far the more cohesive football too.
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #650 on: Today at 04:04:00 PM »
Got to say that I am hugely disappointed: Where are all the crowd pictures of their crowd when Curtis scored?? There's normally boatloads of them going around and yet here I am wanting to be massively entertained, but being fed nothing.

One of the highlights of any game against them, is seeing the look of utter desolation on their faces - especially after they give it large about us and are yet again schooled (very apt saying that today...) by us.

Blueshite crowdshots. Now.
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #651 on: Today at 04:08:03 PM »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on Today at 03:39:23 PM
I had look at a Everton forum earlier they are in meltdown.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Morgan Schneiderlin should not be allowed to wear an Everton shirt again, they got schooled by a couple of kids and Adam fucking Lallana. It's a proper low point as an Evertonia, I thought getting beat by Norwich at home was bad but this takes the piss. would have been better playing the U23 🤬😡

In all my long suffering years as an Evertonian I have never witnessed a more shithouse totally inept 45 minutes of football as that second half.

Torally gutless, clueless and characterless performance as you are ever likely to see. Totally schooled by Liverpools U23 side


I'm embarrassed and ashamed by our performance. We were terrified of a bunch of kids ffs. A very similar side played against Villa and Villa took them apart. That's all I can be arsed saying about the game.
There was a time where I actually felt bad for them... WAS THERE FUCK!!!   :lmao
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #652 on: Today at 04:14:21 PM »
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #653 on: Today at 04:25:18 PM »
Pretty pleased. Klopp picked near enough the exact team that I hoped he would.

And we still won.

Thanks teeny-tiny-trembling arms :)
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #654 on: Today at 04:36:00 PM »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 04:25:18 PM
Pretty pleased. Klopp picked near enough the exact team that I hoped he would.

And we still won.

Thanks teeny-tiny-trembling arms :)

How was the curry?
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #655 on: Today at 04:44:23 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:36:00 PM
How was the curry?

Ended up having a celebratory Chinese in Chinatown after a spot of Karaoke in the Irish American and Brownlows :)
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #656 on: Today at 05:19:42 PM »
One thing that has changed since, day 2 years ago, is that when we went 1-0 ahead we sometimes used to sit deep and let the other team come onto us. We now keep pressing and possession.

In yesterdays game, Everton couldnt launch any pressure whatsoever after we scored. We completely strangled them like a Python does.
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #657 on: Today at 05:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 04:04:00 PM


Blueshite crowdshots. Now.

When Curtis scores you see a guy in the crowd puts his head in his hands.  Maybe to stop it falling off. ;D

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #658 on: Today at 05:51:20 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:20:47 PM
When Curtis scores you see a guy in the crowd puts his head in his hands.  Maybe to stop it falling off. ;D



That is one of the most inanimate set of away supporters I've ever seen. They look like Northern Rail passengers just after the PA has announced the train to Fflint has been cancelled.
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #659 on: Today at 06:23:23 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:20:47 PM
When Curtis scores you see a guy in the crowd puts his head in his hands.  Maybe to stop it falling off. ;D


Jones's goal reminds me of Ronnie Whelan's against Man Utd in the 82/83 League Cup Final
Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #660 on: Today at 06:27:15 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:51:20 PM
That is one of the most inanimate set of away supporters I've ever seen. They look like Northern Rail passengers just after the PA has announced the train to Fflint has been cancelled.

The lack of reaction shows how much they knew what was coming.   It was only a matter of time.
