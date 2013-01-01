I had look at a Everton forum earlier they are in meltdown.
Gylfi Sigurdsson and Morgan Schneiderlin should not be allowed to wear an Everton shirt again, they got schooled by a couple of kids and Adam fucking Lallana. It's a proper low point as an Evertonia, I thought getting beat by Norwich at home was bad but this takes the piss. would have been better playing the U23 🤬😡
In all my long suffering years as an Evertonian I have never witnessed a more shithouse totally inept 45 minutes of football as that second half.
Torally gutless, clueless and characterless performance as you are ever likely to see. Totally schooled by Liverpools U23 side
I'm embarrassed and ashamed by our performance. We were terrified of a bunch of kids ffs. A very similar side played against Villa and Villa took them apart. That's all I can be arsed saying about the game.