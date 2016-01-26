« previous next »
Author Topic: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones  (Read 15862 times)

Offline Nick110581

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #560 on: Today at 08:53:36 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:46:31 PM
A keeper is supposed to instil a sense of calmness throughout a team. Think about how chaotic things got whenever Mignolet and Karius got involved. Compare it to our current keeper.

I agree with you entirely. Before you even get to his keeping, personality wise Pickford is a live wire. Hes always moaning about something or someone, always wound up and aggrieved. Hed be a nightmare to play in front of.

He seems to get a free pass in the press. Must be cause he is English.

He also seems entirely stupid when I see him interviewed. The situation with him at the darts was stupid too.

The mouthing off about Becker last year and not making mistakes then having a go at Jones in press area today.

Weird guy. Shit keeper.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #561 on: Today at 08:54:35 PM »
Online Red Berry

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #562 on: Today at 08:56:05 PM »
Pickford seems to need to get himself wound up to put in a shift.  Like he's been listening to death metal cranked up to 11 on his ipod before the game.  It's football, not boxing.

Carlo's best chance of sticking around is to jettison as much of the first team asap, even if it means getting a pittance for them.  It will show the fans he means business, and they'll also be forced to acknowledge they're starting from scratch and that a rebuild will take time.  But as others have said, he's not really that kind of manager.  He literally does just manage players - doesn't really do much squad building like our Jurgen.
Offline thaddeus

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #563 on: Today at 08:56:24 PM »
Once we got to grips with their double right-back and Walcott running in behind tactic they offered absolutely nothing.  We didn't create a huge amount either but with the high pressing and constant probing we were bound to create some openings sooner or later.  Brilliant goal when it came and couldn't have been a better scorer!

It may be overly vindictive but it was great seeing Holgate miss that sitter and generally look uncomfortable in defence.  His little hissy fit towards the end when he shoved Jones over after the ball had gone was pure bitter-and-helpless Everton.

It was interesting to here Ancelotti talking about fatigue being a factor.  Well, duh.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #564 on: Today at 08:58:00 PM »
We are so deep in their heads  :D

That second half... we just dominated them to such an extent it was embarrassing.
Offline liversaint

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #565 on: Today at 08:59:37 PM »
Not bad these kids.
Offline Samie

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #566 on: Today at 09:00:00 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 08:58:00 PM
We are so deep in their heads  :D

That second half... we just dominated them to such an extent it was embarrassing.

Rent free.  ;D
Online Red Berry

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #567 on: Today at 09:00:33 PM »
to be honest, I think a Championship club would give us far more of a fight and show us much less respect and fear, so we need to be careful what we wish for when hoping for an "easy" draw.
Online Red Berry

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #568 on: Today at 09:01:00 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:00:00 PM
Rent free.  ;D

They're used to that though. ;D
Offline the_red_pill

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #569 on: Today at 09:03:59 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:54:07 PM
Never knew James Corden was a blue.
Err... that's .... well, not really surprising to me, I guess.  Now that I think about it... I did notice he likes the color blue around him. ;)

What really surprised me though was finding out only recently that Kim Catrall from Sex & The City is an LFC supporter. Her parents were scouse apparently.

EDIT:
Quote
Kim Victoria Cattrall was born on 21 August 1956 in the Mossley Hill district of Liverpool,[2] the daughter of secretary Gladys Shane (née Baugh) and construction engineer Dennis Cattrall.[3] When she was three months old, her family emigrated to Canada and settled in Courtenay, British Columbia
Online Johns_Barn

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #570 on: Today at 09:09:03 PM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:31:38 PM
Thought he was brilliant mate.  Then again Speedo Mick wouldve put in a better shift than Richarlison.

Purple Aki is warming up also...
Online Mister men

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #571 on: Today at 09:10:25 PM »
Just back from the game. Wow. We completely dominated them second half handing their first team their arses on a plate. What a boss squad we have.
Online vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #572 on: Today at 09:11:37 PM »
Quote from: tbonejones on Today at 07:47:42 PM
I don't have any problems with us feeding the first team these PEDs but forcing it on these youngsters is shocking.

 :lmao
Offline dai_bonehead

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #573 on: Today at 09:11:58 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:48:46 PM
This was during YNWA apparently.

Sadly for Everton fans, turning 180 degrees doesnt automatically make you unable to hear. Thats not really how sound works.

  :D
Online TravisBickle

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #574 on: Today at 09:26:17 PM »
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. I sincerely hope none of our fans doubt Jurgens team selections after this, but thats probably asking a bit much.

Adrian - fucking magnificent, genuinely a bit sad he isnt No. 1 for someone but made up hes with us. Williams, absolute force of nature out there today, give it 2 years and Trent will have serious competition. Jones... whaddagoaldawasden. His comment about being frustrated about not playing more made me as happy as his goal did. Some player that lad.

As for Everton, fucking liquidate them. Just put the poor bastards out of their misery and let them move on with their lives.

Loved that more than any game this season. UP THE FUCKING REDS.
Online Johns_Barn

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #575 on: Today at 09:28:13 PM »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:03:58 PM
@DominicKing_DM
Footnote to the game. Liverpools starting line-up cost £43.95m. Evertons cost £221.06m.

[/thread]
Offline TheTeflonJohn

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #576 on: Today at 09:34:23 PM »
Going down are we fuck, stay up and win the cup  ;D
Online PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #577 on: Today at 09:36:17 PM »
perhaps our youths could win the league. theyd come at least second in the league to our first team.
Offline Fruity

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #578 on: Today at 09:39:40 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:57:22 PM
Every single player did the Football Club proud today, there were 3 motm performances across our midfield 3.

The crowd were great, so many good moments and giggles. Bit nervous when they got corners but overall a fantastic afternoon, fantastic whatsapp messages and fantastic to be a Red.

I love the FA Cup, always have, always will.

That's why I like you Clarence
Online Al 666

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #579 on: Today at 09:39:42 PM »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 09:34:23 PM
Going down are we fuck, stay up and win the cup  ;D


Yeh Loved that.
Offline hansenite

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #580 on: Today at 09:54:01 PM »
Brilliant our seniors were origi and gomez. Lallana grandpa. Adrian wow the man delivers dont think I've ever felt so comfortable with a second goalie and neither does allisson I wish he'd get.more games as the squad trusts him.  Lovely team work. Great to see ox back and firing. Great to see lallana still giving it some.  Elliot what a talent that young man is. Quiet Hope's. Shit; Phillip's...curtis taking everything hes learned from training with the seniors. Quality squad
Offline bird_lfc

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #581 on: Today at 09:56:39 PM »
Chirivella feels like hes been around a while. Impressed me today though

Do wonder what his next move will be mind you
Online Magix

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #582 on: Today at 10:00:52 PM »
Out of the many pleasing things about the game - Lallana stepping up in a big way, Gomez commanding at the back on his own, Ox back and fit - I thought the young fullbacks acquited themselves really really well, particularly Neco. This is how we build up squad strength and depth.
Online Garlicbread

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #583 on: Today at 10:03:06 PM »
Is it too much to ask for a lower league team at home in the next round?
Online Byrnee

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #584 on: Today at 10:04:14 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 08:48:46 PM
This was during YNWA apparently.

Sadly for Everton fans, turning 180 degrees doesnt automatically make you unable to hear. Thats not really how sound works.

😂😂😂
Offline Ray K

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #585 on: Today at 10:04:54 PM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 07:39:24 PM
Genuinely cannot stop laughing watching this gif


He was backpedalling with his hand doing fist-pumps when the ball was crossing the 6 yard line. Must be an unbelievable feeling, knowing that you've hit it perfectly and it's going in.
Offline Vlads

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #586 on: Today at 10:09:02 PM »
The Ox is back and I am loving it!
How bad is our junior player Milner's injury?
Online Paul1611

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #587 on: Today at 10:13:00 PM »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 10:00:52 PM
Out of the many pleasing things about the game - Lallana stepping up in a big way, Gomez commanding at the back on his own, Ox back and fit - I thought the young fullbacks acquited themselves really really well, particularly Neco. This is how we build up squad strength and depth.

Also pleasing,  Trent, Robbo, VVD, Hendo, Gini, Bobby, Mo, Mane getting a 9 day rest between Sheff Utd and Spurs 👍
Offline Rob17

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #588 on: Today at 10:13:49 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:04:54 PM
He was backpedalling with his hand doing fist-pumps when the ball was crossing the 6 yard line. Must be an unbelievable feeling, knowing that you've hit it perfectly and it's going in.

Mesmerising...The guy wearing the brown coat to the left of the goal is brilliant.
Online Red Berry

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #589 on: Today at 10:14:30 PM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:03:59 PM

What really surprised me though was finding out only recently that Kim Catrall from Sex & The City is an LFC supporter. Her parents were scouse apparently.

EDIT:

You didn't know?  She always talks about her family roots.  She's very proud of her scouse heritage and still has aunties who live in the city.  She even did a "Who do you think you are?" back in 2009 - her grandad, her mum's dad, was a bigamist who left her nan and buggered off to Australia with another woman.
Online Byrnee

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #590 on: Today at 10:15:17 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:36 PM
He seems to get a free pass in the press. Must be cause he is English.

He also seems entirely stupid when I see him interviewed. The situation with him at the darts was stupid too.

The mouthing off about Becker last year and not making mistakes then having a go at Jones in press area today.

Weird guy. Shit keeper.

Online Tepid T₂O

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #591 on: Today at 10:16:17 PM »
The manager will be delighted.


Theyve come in and played the way the first team do.

The pressing and counter pressing were sensational.  Everton were over run in midfield and reckless at the back.

Thats great to see, the ethos of the team running so strongly through the club.
Online Red Berry

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #592 on: Today at 10:19:29 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:36 PM
He seems to get a free pass in the press. Must be cause he is English.

He also seems entirely stupid when I see him interviewed. The situation with him at the darts was stupid too.

The mouthing off about Becker last year and not making mistakes then having a go at Jones in press area today.

Weird guy. Shit keeper.

What do you expect from someone who is bad at their job and trying desperate to hide it?  Of course he's going to claim the goal was a fluke, like that West Ham goal against us in the Gerrard Final.

The stupid thing is there are only maybe two keepers in the entire league who would have stood any chance of stopping that ball - and they both play for us. ;D  Instead of admitting it was a wonder shot that would have flummoxed any keeper he has to play it down because he doesn't want to get found out.  Even though him being a crap keeper has to be the worst kept secret on Merseyside.
Online Kekuleyule y'all!

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #593 on: Today at 10:22:13 PM »
Just seen a couple of clips again on the news.  The fewm in their end after Adrian makes his 2nd or 3rd save is joyous. Hands being thrown up, feet being stamped, a general air of for fucks sake its going to happen again, isnt it?

Something to watch out for on Match of the Day.
Online Phil M

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #594 on: Today at 10:23:48 PM »
Harvey Elliott's calmness on the ball and the confidence he exudes for a kid of his age is a joy to behold.

Also Neco Williams was fantastic. they all were.
Online newterp

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #595 on: Today at 10:24:19 PM »
The best part about this is there are NO EXCUSES for the Ev to fall back on:

1. No crooked ref
2. No VAR issues
3. No dodgy penalties
4. No missing players (well that one is debatable based on some of their performaces)
5. New BEST manager in Europe
Online rob1966

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #596 on: Today at 10:24:45 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:14:30 PM
You didn't know?  She always talks about her family roots.  She's very proud of her scouse heritage and still has aunties who live in the city.  She even did a "Who do you think you are?" back in 2009 - her grandad, her mum's dad, was a bigamist who left her nan and buggered off to Australia with another woman.

She was born/from Mossley Hill
Online Garlicbread

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #597 on: Today at 10:36:45 PM »
https://twitter.com/Robbie9Fowler/status/1213950842883043329

Hello @curtisjr_10
 ...put your hand up if you're from toxteth and have scored a winner in a Merseyside Derby
🙋🏻‍♂️


https://twitter.com/curtisjr_10/status/1213951679026155521

@Robbie9Fowler
 
🙋‍♂️
🤭
Online redgriffin73

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #598 on: Today at 10:38:14 PM »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:36:45 PM
https://twitter.com/Robbie9Fowler/status/1213950842883043329

Hello @curtisjr_10
 ...put your hand up if you're from toxteth and have scored a winner in a Merseyside Derby



https://twitter.com/curtisjr_10/status/1213951679026155521

@Robbie9Fowler
 


Hahaha that's boss!
Online Medellin

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
« Reply #599 on: Today at 10:42:44 PM »
Stick this in yer pipe & smoke it!

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/yNa8iSYI8PA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/yNa8iSYI8PA</a>

This will be buzzing in my head for quite some time..
