HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. I sincerely hope none of our fans doubt Jurgens team selections after this, but thats probably asking a bit much.
Adrian - fucking magnificent, genuinely a bit sad he isnt No. 1 for someone but made up hes with us. Williams, absolute force of nature out there today, give it 2 years and Trent will have serious competition. Jones... whaddagoaldawasden. His comment about being frustrated about not playing more made me as happy as his goal did. Some player that lad.
As for Everton, fucking liquidate them. Just put the poor bastards out of their misery and let them move on with their lives.
Loved that more than any game this season. UP THE FUCKING REDS.