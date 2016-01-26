Pickford seems to need to get himself wound up to put in a shift. Like he's been listening to death metal cranked up to 11 on his ipod before the game. It's football, not boxing.



Carlo's best chance of sticking around is to jettison as much of the first team asap, even if it means getting a pittance for them. It will show the fans he means business, and they'll also be forced to acknowledge they're starting from scratch and that a rebuild will take time. But as others have said, he's not really that kind of manager. He literally does just manage players - doesn't really do much squad building like our Jurgen.