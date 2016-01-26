« previous next »
FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones

Nick110581

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #560 on: Today at 08:53:36 PM
Quote from: S on Today at 08:46:31 PM
A keeper is supposed to instil a sense of calmness throughout a team. Think about how chaotic things got whenever Mignolet and Karius got involved. Compare it to our current keeper.

I agree with you entirely. Before you even get to his keeping, personality wise Pickford is a live wire. Hes always moaning about something or someone, always wound up and aggrieved. Hed be a nightmare to play in front of.

He seems to get a free pass in the press. Must be cause he is English.

He also seems entirely stupid when I see him interviewed. The situation with him at the darts was stupid too.

The mouthing off about Becker last year and not making mistakes then having a go at Jones in press area today.

Weird guy. Shit keeper.
Yosser0_0

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #561 on: Today at 08:54:35 PM
Red Berry

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #562 on: Today at 08:56:05 PM
Pickford seems to need to get himself wound up to put in a shift.  Like he's been listening to death metal cranked up to 11 on his ipod before the game.  It's football, not boxing.

Carlo's best chance of sticking around is to jettison as much of the first team asap, even if it means getting a pittance for them.  It will show the fans he means business, and they'll also be forced to acknowledge they're starting from scratch and that a rebuild will take time.  But as others have said, he's not really that kind of manager.  He literally does just manage players - doesn't really do much squad building like our Jurgen.
thaddeus

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #563 on: Today at 08:56:24 PM
Once we got to grips with their double right-back and Walcott running in behind tactic they offered absolutely nothing.  We didn't create a huge amount either but with the high pressing and constant probing we were bound to create some openings sooner or later.  Brilliant goal when it came and couldn't have been a better scorer!

It may be overly vindictive but it was great seeing Holgate miss that sitter and generally look uncomfortable in defence.  His little hissy fit towards the end when he shoved Jones over after the ball had gone was pure bitter-and-helpless Everton.

It was interesting to here Ancelotti talking about fatigue being a factor.  Well, duh.
Nobby Reserve

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #564 on: Today at 08:58:00 PM
We are so deep in their heads  :D

That second half... we just dominated them to such an extent it was embarrassing.
liversaint

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #565 on: Today at 08:59:37 PM
Not bad these kids.
Samie

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #566 on: Today at 09:00:00 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 08:58:00 PM
We are so deep in their heads  :D

That second half... we just dominated them to such an extent it was embarrassing.

Rent free.  ;D
Red Berry

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #567 on: Today at 09:00:33 PM
to be honest, I think a Championship club would give us far more of a fight and show us much less respect and fear, so we need to be careful what we wish for when hoping for an "easy" draw.
Red Berry

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #568 on: Today at 09:01:00 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:00:00 PM
Rent free.  ;D

They're used to that though. ;D
the_red_pill

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #569 on: Today at 09:03:59 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:54:07 PM
Never knew James Corden was a blue.
Err... that's .... well, not really surprising to me, I guess.  Now that I think about it... I did notice he likes the color blue around him. ;)

What really surprised me though was finding out only recently that Kim Catrall from Sex & The City is an LFC supporter. Her parents were scouse apparently.

EDIT:
Quote
Kim Victoria Cattrall was born on 21 August 1956 in the Mossley Hill district of Liverpool,[2] the daughter of secretary Gladys Shane (née Baugh) and construction engineer Dennis Cattrall.[3] When she was three months old, her family emigrated to Canada and settled in Courtenay, British Columbia
Johns_Barn

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #570 on: Today at 09:09:03 PM
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:31:38 PM
Thought he was brilliant mate.  Then again Speedo Mick wouldve put in a better shift than Richarlison.

Purple Aki is warming up also...
Mister men

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #571 on: Today at 09:10:25 PM
Just back from the game. Wow. We completely dominated them second half handing their first team their arses on a plate. What a boss squad we have.
vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #572 on: Today at 09:11:37 PM
Quote from: tbonejones on Today at 07:47:42 PM
I don't have any problems with us feeding the first team these PEDs but forcing it on these youngsters is shocking.

 :lmao
dai_bonehead

Re: FAC: Liverpool ressies 1 VS. Everton 0 71 Jones
Reply #573 on: Today at 09:11:58 PM
Quote from: S on Today at 08:48:46 PM
This was during YNWA apparently.

Sadly for Everton fans, turning 180 degrees doesnt automatically make you unable to hear. Thats not really how sound works.

  :D
